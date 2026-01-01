Products & Services

Within Architectural, Engineering, & Related Services

Gold Products & Services

FF&E Procurement

FF&E Procurement

IGroup Design

Service

Seamlessly transform your hospitality space. Our expert FF&E procurement services ensure that every detail aligns with your design vision. From furniture and fixtures to lighting and...

Interior Architecture

Interior Architecture

IGroup Design

Service

Design the foundation for memorable guest experiences. IGroup Design's interior architecture services go beyond aesthetics, focusing on the flow, functionality, and emotional impact of your...

Interior Design

Interior Design

IGroup Design

Service

Transform your hospitality venue with IGroup Design's innovative interior design solutions. Our team of experts will create spaces that are both visually stunning and functionally efficient.

Products & Services

Aggregate

Aggregate

US Concrete

Product

U.S. Concrete produces crushed stone aggregates, sand and gravel from seven aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas. The end-markets for aggregates are commercial, industrial and public...

Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus

Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus

Blue C Developments

$0.00Product

A unique property investment opportunity in a resort unique among existing property in North Cyprus.

Archilads Series 1

Archilads Series 1

Archilads Pty. Ltd.

$3,500.00Product

43 Concepts plans to impress your clients! Architecturally Designed and artistically drawn. These concepts are sure to amaze your clients. What you receive: (43) - A3 Colour Prints, in a...

Archilads Series 2

Archilads Series 2

Archilads Pty. Ltd.

$2,000.00Product

14 New Concepts to BLOW your clients away! Architecturally Designed and artistically drawn. These concepts are sure to amaze your clients. What you receive: (14) - A3 Colour Prints, in a...

Architecture

Architecture

The TPA Design Company

Service

Designing buildings for both traditional & contemporary situations, including work on listed buildings

Consulting

Consulting

JK Pavement Consulting

Service

John Kennedy is an independent pavement engineering consultant specializing in the use of hydraulic binders and pozzolans to produce environmentally, energy and cost efficient long life pavements.

Crane Rental

Crane Rental

JL Tree Service Inc

Service

JL Tree Service Inc has 2 35 ton cranes that work daily in the tree business. Our crane operators also set A/C sets for construction or property management companies, sets stone, or any other large...

Decorative Concrete installation

Decorative Concrete installation

Robersion's

Service

We can install decorative concrete walkways, driveways, patio. Give it that stone look without the stone price. Choose from a variety of color and patterns to create a natural or unique look.

Emergency Tree Service

Emergency Tree Service

JL Tree Service Inc

Service

If a tree falls during a wind or ice storm, or anytime, JL Tree Service Inc provides 24 hour emergency tree removal service. With over 35 years of experience removing hazardous or storm damaged trees...

Engineering Services

Engineering Services

PROLIM Global Corporation

Service

Design Engineering Services PROLIM teams comprise independent highly-skilled professionals who bring excellent work value in Cad engineering services to the floor. We are experts at comprehensive Cad...

Home Inspections

Home Inspections

Anukis Home Inspectors, Inc.

Service

Our services provide thorough visual home inspections including but not limited to the following: · Air Conditioning System · Attics · Crawl Spaces · Doors...

Joinery

Joinery

RR Joinery

Service

RR Joinery employs 16 highly skilled craftsmen with over 150 years of combined experience who work both at our dedicated Staines based joiners shop as well as on site at clients premises carrying out...

Landscape Design

Landscape Design

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Service

New Jersey Landscape Designer- Our Landscape Designers excel at discovering what ideas you have, combined with what possibilities they see within your property, and develop a creative and unique...

Landscape Lighting Design

Landscape Lighting Design

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Service

New Jersey Landscape Lighting Design and Installation. We offer many types of lighting solutions to provide added beauty and security to your property. Automated low voltage landscape lighting and...

Landscape Maintenance

Landscape Maintenance

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Service

New Jersey Landscape Maintenance- Grandview Landscape is a full-service landscape and grounds maintenance company serving commercial and residential clients. Celebrating over 20 years of combined...

Lanscape Installation

Lanscape Installation

Robersion's

Service

We install sod, trees, plants and shrubs. Tree removal is not a problem. We carry topsoil and fill dirt. Grading is not a problem. We also can install drain pipe for erosions control. Another good...

Milling

Milling

Jenkins Engineering Services

Service

2 off DMF 220 linear Vertical Machining Centre X: 2200mm. Y: 560mm. Z: 720mm. New 2002 & 2005 Number of Tools: 30 off Siemans 840D Powerline Control with Shopmill Software. Linear rapid...

Outdoor Kitchens & Fireplaces

Outdoor Kitchens & Fireplaces

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Service

Outdoor Kitchens & Fireplaces Our custom Outdoor Kitchens and Fireplaces are always unique and state of the art. We can provide Outdoor Kitchens and Fireplaces to meet anyone’s needs.

PLM (Product Lifecycle Management)

PLM (Product Lifecycle Management)

PROLIM Global Corporation

Product

At PROLIM we believe that an efficient PLM system that ties all the business activities right from concept to reality (Engineering to Design to Manufacturing and Purchase / Sales) is a must-have if...

PLM Implemetation

PLM Implemetation

PROLIM Global Corporation

Service

The biggest challenge faced in PLM implimentation is how to integrate product data throughout the entire product lifecycle, ranging from conception,design,manufacture, operation and devolution.

Precast concrete

Precast concrete

US Concrete

Product

U.S. Concrete produces a wide variety of precast products, including a variety of architectural applications, such as free-standing walls used for landscaping, soundproofing and security walls,...

Professional Engineering & Architectural Services

Professional Engineering & Architectural Services

Ross & Baruzzini, Inc.

Service

Ross & Baruzzini is committed to the concept of design integration. Our ability to offer our clients a creative architectural team, skilled engineering disciplines, talented technology consulting...

Ready-Mixed Concrete

Ready-Mixed Concrete

US Concrete

Product

U.S. Concrete uses advanced mixing technologies to supply proper mixes and formulation tailored to the customer’s end-application. Additionally, US Concrete's EF Technology initiative utilizes...

Recycling/Grinding Services - Mulch Supply

Recycling/Grinding Services - Mulch Supply

JL Tree Service Inc

Service

With our Vermeer Horizontal Grinder, we process all of our own wood and debris from all the tree work. All logs, debris, wood chips, etc get reduced into double shredded mulch that we wholesale to...

Retaining Walls

Retaining Walls

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Service

NJ Retaining Walls We specialize in Retaining wall design and construction for both Residential and Commercial applications. Whether the need is for an accent wall or a complex tiered system of...

Rock Wall Installation

Rock Wall Installation

Robersion's

Service

We install all types of rock walls. We use stack stone, river rock, and flagstone veneer. Use this service to give your flower beds a professional look. Liven up your Fireplace.

Snow Removal Services

Snow Removal Services

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Service

NJ Snow Plowing, Snow Removal & Ice Management Services: We provide commercial snow removal services that satisfy the demands of property management companies, shopping malls, and small and large...

Software Consulting

Software Consulting

PROLIM Global Corporation

Service

PROLIM specializes in several areas of recruiting onshore and offshore for skilled IT resources. PROLIM's IT consulting services offer various business, technology services and solutions through...

Teamcenter Consulting

Teamcenter Consulting

PROLIM Global Corporation

Service

PLM Consulting Services PROLIM's consulting service provide end-to-end services from developing a strategic roadmap of a product from inception stage to implementation. Our dedicated team of...

Tree & Shrub Pruning

Tree & Shrub Pruning

JL Tree Service Inc

Service

Tree & Shrub pruning is a necessary and common task. There are many different kinds of pruning, such as crown cleaning - pruning the dead and diseased limbs out of the canopy of a tree, or crown...

Tree & Stump Removal

Tree & Stump Removal

JL Tree Service Inc

Service

Sometimes trees need to come down. If a dead or dying tree is in close proximity to your house, structure, or where people reside, it may need to be removed. JL Tree Service Inc specializes in tree...

tree service

tree service

JL Tree Service Inc

Service

tree service includes tree & stump removal, emergency tree removal, tree & shrub pruning, tree preservation, tree fertilizing, tree support systems, root management, and more.

Turning

Turning

Jenkins Engineering Services

Service

1 off Yamazaki Mazak Super Quickturn 250/1000 Horizontal CNC Lathe Max Cutting Diameter: 250mm. Z: 1000mm. New 2000 Max Diameter through bore: 66mm X: 762mm. Y: 508mm. Z: 610mm. 1998...

Value added servcies

Value added servcies

US Concrete

Service

We provide a variety of services in connection with our sale of ready-mixed concrete that can help reduce our customers’ in-place cost of concrete. These services include: - Production of...

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