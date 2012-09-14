Aggregate , from US Concrete

U.S. Concrete produces crushed stone aggregates, sand and gravel from seven aggregates facilities located in New Jersey and Texas. The end-markets for aggregates are commercial, industrial and public works...

Apartments, penthouses and villas in North Cyprus , from Blue C Developments

A unique property investment opportunity in a resort unique among existing property in North Cyprus.

Archilads Series 1 , from Archilads Pty. Ltd.

43 Concepts plans to impress your clients! Architecturally Designed and artistically drawn. These concepts are sure to amaze your clients. What you receive: (43) - A3 Colour Prints, in a presentation...

Archilads Series 2 , from Archilads Pty. Ltd.

14 New Concepts to BLOW your clients away! Architecturally Designed and artistically drawn. These concepts are sure to amaze your clients. What you receive: (14) - A3 Colour Prints, in a presentation...

Architecture , from The TPA Design Company

Designing buildings for both traditional & contemporary situations, including work on listed buildings

Consulting , from JK Pavement Consulting

John Kennedy is an independent pavement engineering consultant specializing in the use of hydraulic binders and pozzolans to produce environmentally, energy and cost efficient long life pavements. Over...

Crane Rental , from JL Tree Service Inc

JL Tree Service Inc has 2 35 ton cranes that work daily in the tree business. Our crane operators also set A/C sets for construction or property management companies, sets stone, or any other large task...

Decorative Concrete installation , from Robersion's

We can install decorative concrete walkways, driveways, patio. Give it that stone look without the stone price. Choose from a variety of color and patterns to create a natural or unique look.

Emergency Tree Service , from JL Tree Service Inc

If a tree falls during a wind or ice storm, or anytime, JL Tree Service Inc provides 24 hour emergency tree removal service. With over 35 years of experience removing hazardous or storm damaged trees from...

Engineering Services , from PROLIM Global Corporation

Design Engineering Services PROLIM teams comprise independent highly-skilled professionals who bring excellent work value in Cad engineering services to the floor. We are experts at comprehensive Cad Engineering...

Home Inspections , from Anukis Home Inspectors, Inc.

Our services provide thorough visual home inspections including but not limited to the following: · Air Conditioning System · Attics · Crawl Spaces · Doors &...

Joinery , from RR Joinery

RR Joinery employs 16 highly skilled craftsmen with over 150 years of combined experience who work both at our dedicated Staines based joiners shop as well as on site at clients premises carrying out installations.

Landscape Design , from Grandview Landscape and Masonry

New Jersey Landscape Designer- Our Landscape Designers excel at discovering what ideas you have, combined with what possibilities they see within your property, and develop a creative and unique concept...

Landscape Lighting Design , from Grandview Landscape and Masonry

New Jersey Landscape Lighting Design and Installation. We offer many types of lighting solutions to provide added beauty and security to your property. Automated low voltage landscape lighting and traditional...

Landscape Maintenance , from Grandview Landscape and Masonry

New Jersey Landscape Maintenance- Grandview Landscape is a full-service landscape and grounds maintenance company serving commercial and residential clients. Celebrating over 20 years of combined experience...

Lanscape Installation , from Robersion's

We install sod, trees, plants and shrubs. Tree removal is not a problem. We carry topsoil and fill dirt. Grading is not a problem. We also can install drain pipe for erosions control. Another good erosion...

Milling , from Jenkins Engineering Services

2 off DMF 220 linear Vertical Machining Centre X: 2200mm. Y: 560mm. Z: 720mm. New 2002 & 2005 Number of Tools: 30 off Siemans 840D Powerline Control with Shopmill Software. Linear rapid Traverse...

Outdoor Kitchens & Fireplaces , from Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Outdoor Kitchens & Fireplaces Our custom Outdoor Kitchens and Fireplaces are always unique and state of the art. We can provide Outdoor Kitchens and Fireplaces to meet anyone’s needs. Allow...

PLM (Product Lifecycle Management) , from PROLIM Global Corporation

At PROLIM we believe that an efficient PLM system that ties all the business activities right from concept to reality (Engineering to Design to Manufacturing and Purchase / Sales) is a must-have if you...

PLM Implemetation , from PROLIM Global Corporation

The biggest challenge faced in PLM implimentation is how to integrate product data throughout the entire product lifecycle, ranging from conception,design,manufacture, operation and devolution. Comprehensive...

Precast concrete , from US Concrete

U.S. Concrete produces a wide variety of precast products, including a variety of architectural applications, such as free-standing walls used for landscaping, soundproofing and security walls, signage,...

Professional Engineering & Architectural Services , from Ross & Baruzzini, Inc.

Ross & Baruzzini is committed to the concept of design integration. Our ability to offer our clients a creative architectural team, skilled engineering disciplines, talented technology consulting group,...

Ready-Mixed Concrete , from US Concrete

U.S. Concrete uses advanced mixing technologies to supply proper mixes and formulation tailored to the customer’s end-application. Additionally, US Concrete's EF Technology initiative utilizes alternative...

Recycling/Grinding Services - Mulch Supply , from JL Tree Service Inc

With our Vermeer Horizontal Grinder, we process all of our own wood and debris from all the tree work. All logs, debris, wood chips, etc get reduced into double shredded mulch that we wholesale to commercial...

Retaining Walls , from Grandview Landscape and Masonry

NJ Retaining Walls We specialize in Retaining wall design and construction for both Residential and Commercial applications. Whether the need is for an accent wall or a complex tiered system of walls,...

Rock Wall Installation , from Robersion's

We install all types of rock walls. We use stack stone, river rock, and flagstone veneer. Use this service to give your flower beds a professional look. Liven up your Fireplace.

Snow Removal Services , from Grandview Landscape and Masonry

NJ Snow Plowing, Snow Removal & Ice Management Services: We provide commercial snow removal services that satisfy the demands of property management companies, shopping malls, and small and large businesses...

Software Consulting , from PROLIM Global Corporation

PROLIM specializes in several areas of recruiting onshore and offshore for skilled IT resources. PROLIM's IT consulting services offer various business, technology services and solutions through direct...

Teamcenter Consulting , from PROLIM Global Corporation

PLM Consulting Services PROLIM's consulting service provide end-to-end services from developing a strategic roadmap of a product from inception stage to implementation. Our dedicated team of consultants...

Tree & Shrub Pruning , from JL Tree Service Inc

Tree & Shrub pruning is a necessary and common task. There are many different kinds of pruning, such as crown cleaning - pruning the dead and diseased limbs out of the canopy of a tree, or crown thinning...

Tree & Stump Removal , from JL Tree Service Inc

Sometimes trees need to come down. If a dead or dying tree is in close proximity to your house, structure, or where people reside, it may need to be removed. JL Tree Service Inc specializes in tree &...

tree service , from JL Tree Service Inc

tree service includes tree & stump removal, emergency tree removal, tree & shrub pruning, tree preservation, tree fertilizing, tree support systems, root management, and more.

Turning , from Jenkins Engineering Services

1 off Yamazaki Mazak Super Quickturn 250/1000 Horizontal CNC Lathe Max Cutting Diameter: 250mm. Z: 1000mm. New 2000 Max Diameter through bore: 66mm X: 762mm. Y: 508mm. Z: 610mm. 1998 Machine.