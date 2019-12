Confidential Document Shredding , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Service

Shredding and disposal of confidential documents.

Group Island Tours , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Service

Group island tours for challenged individuals.

Habilitation-Supported Employment , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Service

Competitive-wage opportunities for individuals with developmental disabilities.

Personal Assistant , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Service

Personal Assistant services for developmentally disabled individuals.

Personal Assistant - Chore , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Service

Personal Assistant - Chore services for developmentally disabled individuals.

Shredded Packing Materials , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Product

Used newspaper, shredded into value-added packing materials.

Ti Leaves and Foliage , from Puna Kamali'i Flowers, Inc.

Product

Assorted ti leaves and other foliage at wholesale prices.