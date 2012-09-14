|
|
non ferrous metal products, from Graceteen International Co.Ltd
Product
We sell
1) Ti, Nb, Ta, Mo,W products(sheet, wire, bar, plate, tube, fasten etc.)
2)master alloy(Pb based alloy, Cu based alloy, Zr based alloy, Al based alloy)
3)Mg alloy
4)high purity metal and...
non ferrous metal scrap, from Graceteen International Co.Ltd
Product
We need large quantity of non ferrous metal scrap every month, esp.NiSn Scrap and Sn Scrap.
