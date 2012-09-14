|
Business Process Consulting, from Global Integrated Solutions
Service
We offer consulting services in relation to your business processes and help your mining operation remove inefficiencies and redundancies. Our employees have decades of hands-on experience in both corporate...
Durasoil, from Soilworks, LLC
Service
Durasoil® is a revolutionary state-of-the-art innovation; engineered for today’s challenging dust control needs. This ultra-pure, synthetic organic fluid is formulated to meet the highest standards of...
Powdered Soiltac, from Soilworks, LLC
Service
Soiltac® is a cost-effective and innovative product that is engineered for today's challenging soil stabilization and dust control needs. This revolutionary product is a copolymer emulsion that is environmentally...
PRONTO-Xi ERP Implementations, from Global Integrated Solutions
Service
PRONTO-Xi is a fully integrated Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) / business management system. PRONTO-Xi incorporates business functionality that fully integrates your Finance/Accounting, Project Costing,...
Surtac, from Soilworks, LLC
Product
Surtac is a solution comprised of a carbohydrate polysaccharide blend, surfactants, mordants and water, explains Dr. Barry Spargo, head of NRL's Chemical Dynamics and Diagnostics Branch and principal investigator...
Telecom / IT Network and Infrastructure Consulting, from Global Integrated Solutions
Service
Are you developing an exploration site in a third world country and don’t know what your IT / Telecom options are? We can help. We have worked throughout Africa and Asia and been involved in designing...