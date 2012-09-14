Click on a product or service below to view it in greater detail Products & Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Home Energy Review , from Krystal Planet Corporation

$100.00 - Service

Have a certified energy consultant perform a proprietary Home Energy Review (available only from Krystal Planet) over the phone in 10 minutes (or in person if you wish) to determine possible energy savings... Krystal Hydrogen System , from Krystal Planet Corporation

$150,000.00 - Product

The world's 1st turnkey Home Hydrogen system produces enough power from solar (and wind if possible in your area) to power 100% of a typical energy efficient US home plus make enough extra hydrogen - from... wind turbine 10KW , from Huarui Wind Energy

Product

wind turbine 10KW: Rated power(W): 10KW Max. output power (W): 14KW Output DC voltage (V) : 240 or 360 Start wind speed (m/s): 3 Rated wind speed (m/s): 10 Over speed protection : Auto program control... wind turbine 200W , from Huarui Wind Energy

Product

wind turbine, wind generatorRated Power: 200W Output Voltages: 12V or 24V Rotor Diameter: 2.2m Start-up Wind Speed: 3m/s (10.8kph) Rated Wind Speed: 8m/s (28.8kph) Max. Wind Speed: 44m/s (144kph) Weight:... wind turbine 2KW , from Huarui Wind Energy

Product

wind turbine 2000W: 1. Rotor diameter: 5.8M 2. Start wind speed(m/s): 4 3. Blade: 3 PCS 4. Blade materials: FRP complex resin 5. Adjustment speed: lateral misalignment 6. Rated wind speed: 10M/S 7. Rated... wind turbine 400W , from Huarui Wind Energy

Product

Rated Power: 400W Output Voltage: 12V & 24V Rotor Diameter: 1.4m Start-up Wind Speed: 2.4m/s Rated Wind Speed: 12.5m/s Max. Wind Speed: 60m/s Controller output: 12VDC& 24VDC, 400W Net Weight:... wind turbine 5KW , from Huarui Wind Energy

Product

wind turbine 5KW: Rated power(W): 5KW Max. output power (W): 7KW Output DC voltage (V) : 240 Start wind speed (m/s): 3 Rated wind speed (m/s): 10 Over speed protection : Auto program control... Products & Services 1 - 7 of 7 Page: 1

