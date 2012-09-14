PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Search Results for Products

Within Beer, Wine, & Distilled Alcoholic Beverage Merchant Wholesalers

PRODUCTS

Gold Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Craveyon Barbera no. 4 2015 Craveyon Barbera no. 4 2015, from Craveyon CloudWines®
$27.99
Craveyon Barbera no.4a 2015 Lingering on the dark side of the wine hue spectrum, Craveyon's Barbera no.4a is the juicy plum bomb of your dreams. Forget your love affair with Nebbiolo and come to Barbera...
Craveyon Black Muscat no. 6 2014 Craveyon Black Muscat no. 6 2014, from Craveyon CloudWines®
$27.99
Craveyon Black Muscat no.6 Lovingly grown and harvested in the sweet sunshine of the Golden State, this Black Muscat mesmerizes the lucky like an alluring sunset. When you are ready to go poolside with...
Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.3 2014 Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.3 2014, from Craveyon CloudWines®
$27.99
Craveyon Cabernet Sauvignon no.4 2015 Ocean breezes kiss the sandy soils of this Californian treasure land of Lodi. Experience this silky velvet-soft, burgundy-hued Cabernet as it pops with blackberry,...
Craveyon Chardonnay no. 3 2015 Craveyon Chardonnay no. 3 2015, from Craveyon CloudWines®
$27.99
Craveyon's Chardonnay no. 3 I’m the girl everyone loves to hate. And yet, I have my followers. Fans. Ok, maybe even fanatics. You know, the ones that only drink Chard. And those ABCers (Anything...
Craveyon Malbec no. 6 2013 Craveyon Malbec no. 6 2013, from Craveyon CloudWines®
$27.99
Craveyon Malbec no.6 2013 Craveyon's Malbec was grown and vinted in Paso Robles, California where the slightly cooler climate nurtured aromas of leather, cocoa, and black cherry. The classic Malbec tell...
Craveyon Orange Muscat no. 5 2015 Craveyon Orange Muscat no. 5 2015, from Craveyon CloudWines®
$27.99
Craveyon's Orange Muscat Don’t ask, just pour this Orange Muscat for your guests. Fantastic with grilled peaches drizzled with honey or complementing a slice of rich New York cheesecake. Nestled...
Craveyon Peche Demi-Sec Craveyon Peche Demi-Sec, from Craveyon CloudWines®
$31.98
Sparkling History Champagne has a long and romantic history as the elixir of the wealthy and royal. The light, tiny bubbles made famous long ago by the French Benedictine monk, Dom Perignon, has come a...
Craveyon Wine Subscription Craveyon Wine Subscription, from Craveyon CloudWines®
$13.99
Choose the number of bottles you want, as often as you want; daily, weekly or monthly. Delivered to your home or work! Craver Benefits: If you are a member 50% off on all wine at Craveyon CloudWines It...
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Tequila Don Abraham Silver 100% Agave Tequila Don Abraham Silver 100% Agave, from Tequila Don Abraham

Tequila Don Abraham Silver is an authentically natural product Elaborated in the traditional antique process.  Strictly controled to obtain the best quality.  100% agave azul aged 4 months.
