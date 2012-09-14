PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Motion Picture Theaters

Digilite Digilite, from Galalite Screens

A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast...
Lensray Technology Lensray Technology, from Galalite Screens

With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience. Impeccable...
Matte White Matte White, from Galalite Screens

A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide spread...
Mirage Mirage, from Galalite Screens

Galalite’s revolutionary silver screen, offering better uniformity, enhanced contrast and colour, compatible with polarized 3D applications along with sharp 2D projections. Exceptionally white surface...
Mirage XDL 1.2 Mirage XDL 1.2, from Galalite Screens

Mirage XDL 1.2 screens brings with it a new level of cinema experience with its invisible seams bringing out clarity and enhanced visual view. A visually uniform gain all across the screen. It is supported...
Prism 3D Prism 3D, from Galalite Screens

Widely preferred 3D projection screen with wide viewing angle which supports Passive 3D projections that use polarized light. A strong signal to noise ratio to enhances its 3D performance with the Galalite’s...
