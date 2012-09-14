Click on a product below to view it in greater detail Platinum Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com Digilite , from Galalite Screens



A versatile gain projection screen that offers immersive Active 3D and Digital 2D projections along with wide viewing angle. Unique coating technology to provide better colour temperature and contrast... Lensray Technology , from Galalite Screens



With decades of experience and conviction in providing quality projection screens, Galalite has developed its own unique LensrayTM technology that contributes for life-like cinema viewing experience. Impeccable... Matte White , from Galalite Screens



A front projection screen that provides uniform screen gain all over, making it the absolute choice for film viewing experience for everyone. A quality front projection cinema screen with its wide spread... Mirage , from Galalite Screens



Galalite’s revolutionary silver screen, offering better uniformity, enhanced contrast and colour, compatible with polarized 3D applications along with sharp 2D projections. Exceptionally white surface... Mirage XDL 1.2 , from Galalite Screens



Mirage XDL 1.2 screens brings with it a new level of cinema experience with its invisible seams bringing out clarity and enhanced visual view. A visually uniform gain all across the screen. It is supported... Prism 3D , from Galalite Screens



Widely preferred 3D projection screen with wide viewing angle which supports Passive 3D projections that use polarized light. A strong signal to noise ratio to enhances its 3D performance with the Galalite’s... Products 1 - 6 of 6 Page: 1

