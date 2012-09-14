|
|
|
|
.com Domain Name Registration, from Gossimer
$9.95
Single domain name registration for a term of one year. Registering a domain name allows the registering person to obtain the ownership of the specified domain for the term agreed upon.
|
|
|
|
Air-Guard Extreme, from PDU Cables
The Air-Guard Extreme is a heavy duty double layer gasket system, incorporating a flexible EDPM synthetic “rubber” gasket material along with Air-Guard brush technology to deliver airtight...
|
|
|
|
Air-Guard Flush Mount, from PDU Cables
The award winning Air-Guard Flush Mount is the ideal cable seal when making new installations in your data center to maximize energy efficiency.
The overlapping brushes in Air-Guard cable seal provides...
|
|
|
|
Air-Guard Surface Mount, from PDU Cables
Looking for a quick fix to cover existing cable cutouts? The Air-Guard Surface Mount is designed to retro-fit around existing cables without the need to disconnect cables.
Simply remove adhesive tape from...
|
|
|
|
AttaainCI, from Attaain Inc.
Attaain Inc. delivers “active intelligence for strategic advantage” with AttaainCI, the award-winning web-based solution for researching, analyzing and real-time tracking of competitive business...
|
|
|
|
Donation Engine, from Community Resource Network
Donation Engine from Community Resource Network (CRN) is an online
payment-processing engine that lets nonprofit organizations collect
donations via a web site. This all-in-one software package can...
|
|
|
|
FAMCare®, from Community Resource Network
A client management system that allows you to securely track and record client information
|
|
|
|
iPhone & Android Mobile Apps, from Madgex
Advanced job seeker apps for iPhone and Android smart phone devices that drive additional traffic to your job board.
|
|
|
|
Job Board Software, from Madgex
The award winning Madgex job board platform powers over 250 job boards across the world including The Guardian, Minneapolis Star Tribune, and Incisive Media.
|
|
|
|
Lyris, from Community Resource Network
A list management program that allows you to create and manage email lists and send out newsletters and announcements or even allow your list of users to participate in discussion groups
|
|
|
|
Resume Search and Match Software, from Madgex
A next generation Resume database - intelligent search technology matching recruiter needs with the most relevant candidates
|
|
|
|
Surveyor, from Community Resource Network
Allows you to create surveys on your website. Once the survey has been taken, the Surveyor software will compile the results into a report which you can access online or download as a spreadsheet
|
|
|
|
Virtual Non-profit Community System, from Community Resource Network
A web-based tool that allows you to manage people, places, events and resources with e-commerce registration capability from your computer at home, work or anywhere
|
|
|
|
Web Hosting Basico, from Hostname Hosting Chile
$15,990.00
Web Hosting Basico: 1500MB, 60GB Transferencia mensual, Bases de datos MySQL, Cuentas de E-mail, Cuentas FTP Ilimitadas.
|
|
|
|
Web Hosting Blogger, from Hostname Hosting Chile
$10,990.00
Hostname Web Hosting Blogger Chile: 200MB de espacio, 12GB transferencia mensual, 5 cuentas de e-mail, Base de datos MySQL.
|
|
|
|
Web Hosting Medio, from Hostname Hosting Chile
$24,990.00
Web Hosting Medio: 2500MB de espacio, 120GB transferencia mensual, Cuentas de E-mail, Bases de datos, Antivirus, Anti-Spam.
http://www.hostname.cl/web-hosting