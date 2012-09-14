|
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,395.99
Towel hangers on side cabinet, mirror, side cabinet, chrome drain pipes, and basin included, faucet sold separately. Roller bearing rails.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,795.95
Transparent tempered glass basin, 3 workable drawers, 2 soft closing doors. Soft close hinges and roller bearing raises.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,695.95
1 workable drawer, 1 soft closing door, mirror, drain pipes, and basin included. Faucet sold separately. Soft close door hinges and roller bearing rise.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,808.95
4-door storage with shelves. Undermount ceramic sink. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,345.95
4-door storage & 3-drawer storage with shelves. Undermount ivory ceramic sink. Antique Brass Hardware. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,578.95
4-door storage with shelves. Undermount ivory ceramic sink. Antique Brass Hardware. Big cutout back for plumbing installation. Faucets sold separately. Water resistant coating.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,598.85
Wall Mounted Mirror w/Medicine Cabinet. Tall side unit w/Make-up Mirror Mirror included. Faucets and drain pipes not included.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,185.95
Sleek and Contemporary with Plenty of Storage Space. Six (6) Large Functional Drawers Underneath Sink. Faucets sold separately. Mirror included.
Bathroom Vanity, from Ardi Bathrooms
$1,845.95
Verona glass vessel-clear natural. Wall mounted Mirror, wall hung short side unit. Mirror included. Faucets and drain pipes not included.
Hardwood and laminates, from BW'S Flooring Supply
BW's Flooring offers a comprehensive selection of the finest laminate and hardwood flooring available. Whether you're looking for premium Oak flooring or helpful information on hardwood floor care, you...