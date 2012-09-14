PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Brownie Sampler Brownie Sampler, from Fairytale Brownies
$7.95
Taste them, you'll LOVE them! Think our brownies look delicious but want to make absolutely sure before sending them to your most valuable clients? The Business Brownie Sampler offers 3 flavor indulgences:...
Brownies - Happy Birthday Sixteen Brownies - Happy Birthday Sixteen, from Fairytale Brownies
$46.00
This year, say Happy Birthday with 16 Fairytale Brownies! One each of our 12 Fairytale Flavors plus an extra Original, Chocolate Chip, Toffee Crunch & Walnut. Your personalized birthday wishes are included...
Bunches of Caramel Brownies Bunches of Caramel Brownies, from Fairytale Brownies

We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...
Bunches of Coconut Brownies Bunches of Coconut Brownies, from Fairytale Brownies

We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...
Bunches of Mint Chocolate Brownies Bunches of Mint Chocolate Brownies, from Fairytale Brownies

We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...
Bunches of Original Brownies Bunches of Original Brownies, from Fairytale Brownies

We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...
Bunches of Peanut Butter Brownies Bunches of Peanut Butter Brownies, from Fairytale Brownies

We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...
Bunches of Raspberry Swirl Brownies Bunches of Raspberry Swirl Brownies, from Fairytale Brownies

We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...
Bunches of Walnut Brownies Bunches of Walnut Brownies, from Fairytale Brownies

We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...
Bunches of White Chocolate Brownies Bunches of White Chocolate Brownies, from Fairytale Brownies

We offer our individually wrapped Fairytale Brownies without the gift packaging for reduced prices for those times when you need brownies by the “bunch”. Choose from our 12 brownie flavors in increments...
Thank You Dozen Brownies Thank You Dozen Brownies, from Fairytale Brownies
$36.00
The Thank You Dozen is always a tasteful gift filled with 12 rich Belgian chocolate brownies. Includes an elegant "Thank You!" gift band and personalized card. Fairytale Brownies donates a portion...
