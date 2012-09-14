Anti Lick Strip Pro Chronic , from Nurtured Pets



Anti-Lick Strips Pro™ Chronic Pet Bandage Anti-Lick Strip Information: Dimensions: 96" x 1.5" Used For: Sold exclusively to veterinarians for in-clinic use Available in Single or twin...

Anti Lick Strip Pro Prevent , from Nurtured Pets



Anti-Lick Strips Pro™ Prevent Pet Bandage Anti-Lick Strip Information: Dimensions: 96" x 1.5" Used For: Sold exclusively to veterinarians for in-clinic use Available in Single or twin...

Anti-Lick Strip Large , from Nurtured Pets



Large Anti-Lick Strips Pet Bandage Anti-Lick Strip Information: Dimensions: 6" x 1.5" Used For: Deterring Dogs and Cats from Licking and chewing lick granulomas, hot spots, and surgical wounds. Recommended...

Anti-Lick Strip Medium , from Nurtured Pets



Medium Anti-Lick Strips Pet Bandage Anti-Lick Strip Information: Dimensions: 5" x 1.5" Used For: Deterring Dogs and Cats from licking and chewing lick granulomas, hot spots, and surgical wounds. Recommended...

Anti-Lick Strip Small , from Nurtured Pets



Small Anti-Lick Strips Pet Bandage Anti-Lick Strip Information: Dimensions: 4" x 1.5" Used For: Deterring Dogs and Cats from licking and chewing lick granulomas, hot spots, and surgical wounds. Recommended...

Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door , from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc

$500.00

Plexidor® Pet Doors are professionally engineered and manufactured from quality materials to be the very best: quiet, energy-efficient, completely secure, long-lasting and most importantly safe and...

Canine Catering , from BarkinDog Bakery

$0.00

To include your dog in the hottest trend around, check out our Dog Party Catering! Whether it’s a Bark Mitzvah, pizza party or a birthday, we do it all. Don’t miss out or you’ll be in the doghouse! ...

Cool Cocktail Gourmet Dog Treats , from BarkinDog Bakery

$6.00

Wastin' away in ... we all know the song! Fortunately for your dog, he won't need to find the lost shaker of salt! These cute 4 inch long margaritas taste like peanut butter, and are a perfect summer treat!

Designer Pet Collars , from Posh Pups and the Cat's Meow



Premium Leather and Nylon Collars for pets are of the Highest Quality. Specializing in Velvet Rhinestone and Studded Leather collars.

Maine Snappers Gourmet Dog Treats , from BarkinDog Bakery

$6.00

Holy Lobster! These GIGANTIC 7 inch long peanut butter flavored lobsters crawl out just in time for summer! A perfect maritime munch, your dog will snap them right up! 2 per package

MyLynxx Luxurious Apollo Dog Collar , from MyLynxx, LLC.

$78.00

Apollo: This brushed version of the Poseidon offers the same lasting durability, while exuding craftsmanship and a hint of light to really make your canine shine. Sizes range from approximately 6 –...

MyLynxx Luxurious Athena Dog Collar , from MyLynxx, LLC.

$78.00

Athena: Distinctively engineered for our smaller canines, the unique Athena dog collar embodies poise and elegance to make a big statement. Sizes range from approximately 6 – 16 inches, with other...

MyLynxx Luxurious Poseidon Dog Collar , from MyLynxx, LLC.

$78.00

Poseidon: The Poseidon is perfectly designed for your smaller, but husky canine. Combining sleekness with strength, this stainless steel collar flows with elegance. Sizes range from approximately 6 –...