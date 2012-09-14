|
Anti Lick Strip Pro Chronic, from Nurtured Pets
Anti-Lick Strips Pro™ Chronic
Pet Bandage Anti-Lick Strip Information:
Dimensions:
96" x 1.5"
Used For:
Sold exclusively to veterinarians for in-clinic use Available in Single or twin...
Anti Lick Strip Pro Prevent, from Nurtured Pets
Anti-Lick Strips Pro™ Prevent
Pet Bandage Anti-Lick Strip Information:
Dimensions:
96" x 1.5"
Used For:
Sold exclusively to veterinarians for in-clinic use Available in Single or twin...
Anti-Lick Strip Large, from Nurtured Pets
Large Anti-Lick Strips
Pet Bandage Anti-Lick Strip Information:
Dimensions:
6" x 1.5"
Used For:
Deterring Dogs and Cats from Licking and chewing lick granulomas, hot spots, and surgical wounds.
Recommended...
Anti-Lick Strip Medium, from Nurtured Pets
Medium Anti-Lick Strips
Pet Bandage Anti-Lick Strip Information:
Dimensions:
5" x 1.5"
Used For:
Deterring Dogs and Cats from licking and chewing lick granulomas, hot spots, and surgical wounds.
Recommended...
Anti-Lick Strip Small, from Nurtured Pets
Small Anti-Lick Strips
Pet Bandage Anti-Lick Strip Information:
Dimensions:
4" x 1.5"
Used For:
Deterring Dogs and Cats from licking and chewing lick granulomas, hot spots, and surgical wounds.
Recommended...
Atlanta Plexidor Dog Door, from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc
$500.00
Plexidor® Pet Doors are professionally engineered and manufactured from quality materials to be the very best: quiet, energy-efficient, completely secure, long-lasting and most importantly safe and...
Canine Catering, from BarkinDog Bakery
$0.00
To include your dog in the hottest trend around, check out our Dog Party Catering! Whether it’s a Bark Mitzvah, pizza party or a birthday, we do it all. Don’t miss out or you’ll be in the doghouse! ...
Cool Cocktail Gourmet Dog Treats, from BarkinDog Bakery
$6.00
Wastin' away in ... we all know the song! Fortunately for your dog, he won't need to find the lost shaker of salt! These cute 4 inch long margaritas taste like peanut butter, and are a perfect summer treat!
Designer Pet Collars, from Posh Pups and the Cat's Meow
Premium Leather and Nylon Collars for pets are of the Highest Quality. Specializing in Velvet Rhinestone and Studded Leather collars.
Maine Snappers Gourmet Dog Treats, from BarkinDog Bakery
$6.00
Holy Lobster! These GIGANTIC 7 inch long peanut butter flavored lobsters crawl out just in time for summer! A perfect maritime munch, your dog will snap them right up! 2 per package
MyLynxx Luxurious Apollo Dog Collar, from MyLynxx, LLC.
$78.00
Apollo: This brushed version of the Poseidon offers the same lasting durability, while exuding craftsmanship and a hint of light to really make your canine shine. Sizes range from approximately 6 –...
MyLynxx Luxurious Athena Dog Collar, from MyLynxx, LLC.
$78.00
Athena: Distinctively engineered for our smaller canines, the unique Athena dog collar embodies poise and elegance to make a big statement. Sizes range from approximately 6 – 16 inches, with other...
MyLynxx Luxurious Poseidon Dog Collar, from MyLynxx, LLC.
$78.00
Poseidon: The Poseidon is perfectly designed for your smaller, but husky canine. Combining sleekness with strength, this stainless steel collar flows with elegance. Sizes range from approximately 6 –...
OT-300 Platinum Pet Stop Underground Dog Fence System, from Pet Stop North Georgia, Inc
$1,080.00
Pet Stop Dog Fence O-T 300 Transmitter Overview
Pet Stop dog fence transmitters provide guaranteed safe and effective dog containment. Essentially the brain of your dog fence system, the Pet Stop dog fence...