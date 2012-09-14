|
Helicoil Gauge, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$90.00
Helicoil Gauges are available as Go/No Go thread plug gauges for inspection of threaded holes formed by Helicoil Taps. These gauges are available in various Class of fit as 4H/5H , 6H & 2B/3B.
Helicoil Prewinder Type Installation Tool, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$75.00
Installation Tools
Helicoil Insertion Tools are available as both plain slotted mandrel and threaded mandrel prewinder type tools. Prewinder tools are best suited for easy & fatigue free installation...
Helicoil Tap, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$35.00
Thread Cutting Taps
Helicoil Threading Taps are available in HSS material as standard and in other materials such as HSS-E.
Coated taps with TiN or desired special coatings can also be provided.
Helicoil Thread Repair Kit, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$50.00
Thread Repair Kits
Helicoil Thread Repair Kits are available in Metric Series from range M2 to M39 , in Imperial series UNC/UNF & BSW /BSF starting from 2-64 / 2-56 to 1-1/4 inch.
Helicoil Thread...
Helicoil Wire Thread Inserts, from Helicoil Noble ( Helicoil India )
$0.25
Wire Thread Inserts
Helicoil wire thread inserts are made of cold rolled 18-8 grade Stainless steel best suited for most of the industrial applications.
Helicoil inserts can be supplied in other...