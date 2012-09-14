iNfinite Answers , from 3B Dataservices Ltd.

Blue Ocean Strategy Defines an Alternative to ERP System and Software If your happen to be one of those tens of thousands of companies looking for an alternative to the traditional packaged off-the-shelf...

Capacity Planning , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd



Software to optimise manufacturing capacity planning, manufacturing resource planning and optimise production across manufacturing plants.

DataSplice Mobile Integration Suite , from DataSplice LLC



The DataSplice Mobile Integration Suite offers a single, easy-to-use, highly configurable interface across multiple underlying databases and applications. DataSplice provides mobile field service mobile...

DEACOM Integrated Accounting & ERP Software , from Deacom



The DEACOM Integrated Accounting & Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System seamlessly integrates all areas of a manufacturing company - from production and labor tracking, to order entry...

DEACOM Integrated Accounting and ERP Software , from Deacom



Since 1995, manufacturers throughout North America have used the powerful DEACOM Integrated Accounting and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) Software System to solve their most challenging business problems. The...

Electronic Kanban , from Ultriva



Electronic Kanban solutions and lean manufacturing management system and software. Lean performance and lean manufacturing software, programs and products. Electronic Kanban solutions and lean manufacturing...

eQMS::DNA , from Pardus d.o.o.



eQMS::DNA is a software for maintenance and efficient searching of database of human genotypes for forensic purposes. eQMS::DNA maintains data on individual donors with optional personal and demographic...

eQMS::LIMS , from Pardus d.o.o.



eQMS::LIMS is a scaleable, feature-rich Laboratory Information Management Systems that streamlines process and data flow throughout an analytical or research organization and centralizes information into...

FactoryPMI , from Inductive Automation

FactoryPMI or "Plant Management Interface" is a full-featured HMI/SCADA and much more. With web based distribution and unlimited clients and data points, you now have the power to completely...

FactorySQL , from Inductive Automation

FactorySQL is the easiest, most effective way to bridge the gap between PLCs and standard database systems. From simple data logging, to complicated web-based control systems, FactorySQL has the features...

IntelliVIEW , from Synaptris Inc



IntelliVIEW is an interactive report writer, that allows Developers to design interactive reports from virtually any data source with native ODBC, OLE DB and JDBC connectivity to relational XML and Enterprise...

Microsoft Dynamics NAV , from AP Commerce, Inc.



www.microsoft.com/dynamics/en/us/products/nav-overview.aspx Microsoft Dynamics NAV provides companies and their people with industry specific functionality that’s relevant to the local needs of...

Production control - Re-scheduling production , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd



Software for re-allocating production across expanded or diminished time-horizons and re-scheduling production across manufacturing plants, processing areas, machine families and machines. Preventative...

Production Planning , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd



Planning, scheduling and control of resource utilisation. Covers processing allocated for each resource in the capacity planning software module. Machinery utilisation monitorred. Schedules generated for...

Production Scheduling , from Giraffe Production Systems Pty Ltd



Manufacturing resources available for each shift are scheduled to customer orders to maximise production output & conserve production resources thereby reducing production costs. Jobs encountering bottle-necks...

Questica SE , from Questica Inc.



Questica SE is the only Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system developed exclusively for Engineer-to-Order (ETO) manufacturers. Leading-edge Technology Our commitment to Microsoft technology (we are...

Questica SE ERP Software , from Questica Inc.



Our easy to use ETO software will help you grow your business without having to hire additional staff. Questica SE will improve efficiencies by eliminating clerical work and providing departments accurate...

SCP 4.0 , from Jada Management Systems LLC

Supply Chain Planning (SCP) provides materials managers and planners with a concise tool to control inventory. SCP recommends what to make, how much to make, and when to make it in order to fulfill existing...

Taylor Scheduler , from Taylor Scheduling Software



The Taylor Scheduler is a highly intuitive real-time scheduling system for manufacturers that graphically represents your production schedule and allows you to communicate it to everyone involved. You...