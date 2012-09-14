PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Products

Within Bottling & Distribution

PRODUCTS

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a product below to view it in greater detail
Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Ice vending machine 1000 Ice vending machine 1000, from AquaPolar

This compact and cost effective ice vending unit is designed for c-stores, supermarkets, car washes, gas stations, mobile home parks, condominiums, marinas and recreational facilities. The space needed...
Water Vending Machine Water Vending Machine, from AquaPolar

Drinking water vending machine : Model N2L4160Q Production capacity: 1100GPD Power consumption: 250watt/Hr Material & Color: Stainless Steel grade 304 or powder coded steel Dimension: 27.5"(W)x24.0"(D)x77.1/4"(H) Pure...
Products 1 - 2 of 2 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help