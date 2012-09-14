Click on a product below to view it in greater detail Products Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board , from TRENTON Systems, Inc.



The HEP8225 HDEC Series system host board is a new generation of single board computer that utilizes the latest high-density PCI Express interconnect technology to deliver eighty (80) PCI Express 3.0 interfaces... Rackmount Computers , from TRENTON Systems, Inc.

$0.00

Trenton Systems offers complete rackmount computer solutions engineered and built in the U.S. for robust embedded computing applications that rquire hardware stability and ling-life product availability. Single Board Computers , from TRENTON Systems, Inc.

$0.00

Trenton single board computers or system host boards come in a variety of form factors to ensure maximum embedded computer system design flexibility. SBC form factors include PICMG 1.3® SHBs, PICMG... Trenton Backplanes , from TRENTON Systems, Inc.

$0.00

Trenton backplanes come in all shapes and sizes designed to deliver years of trouble service in the most rugged embedded computing applications. These backplanse adhere to industry standards like PICMG... Products 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1

