HEP8225 HDEC Series System Host Board, from TRENTON Systems, Inc. The HEP8225 HDEC Series system host board is a new generation of single board computer that utilizes the latest high-density PCI Express interconnect technology to deliver eighty (80) PCI Express 3.0 interfaces...
Rackmount Computers, from TRENTON Systems, Inc. $0.00 Trenton Systems offers complete rackmount computer solutions engineered and built in the U.S. for robust embedded computing applications that rquire hardware stability and ling-life product availability.
Single Board Computers, from TRENTON Systems, Inc. $0.00 Trenton single board computers or system host boards come in a variety of form factors to ensure maximum embedded computer system design flexibility. SBC form factors include PICMG 1.3® SHBs, PICMG...
Trenton Backplanes, from TRENTON Systems, Inc. $0.00 Trenton backplanes come in all shapes and sizes designed to deliver years of trouble service in the most rugged embedded computing applications. These backplanse adhere to industry standards like PICMG...