HALT/HASS Test Systems, from Hanse Environmental, Inc.
Hanse HALT/HASS Advanced Chamber Systems come in the widest range of models in the industry. Ranging from a 12"x12" to a large 70"x70", all with a six-degree-of-freedom vibration (6dof)...
JR-1000, from ACR Systems
The JR-1000 and JR-1001 are single channel, low-cost temperature loggers featuring 5-year battery life and the ability to record for up to 44 days. Available in an intrinsically safe version (JR-1001),...
Power Logger, from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals
From setup to data gathering, to issuing a comprehensive final report, the low cost PS2500 Power Logger offers complete power/energy/cost analysis in a compact, rugged package. It measures voltage, current,...
Power Quality Analyzer, from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals
The PowerSight PS4500 Power Quality Analyzer is the best choice if you are looking for a versatile, easy-to-use power monitor suitable for all types of power studies. It is a data logger, energy and demand...
Power/Energy Monitor, from CTR Computer & Technology Rentals
Get complete power/energy/cost analysis in a compact, rugged package. The PS3500 measures voltage, current, KW, KVA, KVAR, true power factor, displacement power factor, KWh, Hz, elapsed and estimated cost,...
SmartButton Data Logger, from ACR Systems
The ACR SmartButton is a miniature-sized temperature logger that is extremely low-cost and easy to use. Because of its small size and low cost, you can purchase tens or hundreds of them for multiple-site...
SmartReader Plus Data Loggers, from ACR Systems
ACR SmartReader Plus are multi-channel, user configurable data loggers that feature 32K, 128K or 1.5MB memory. Their alarm feature alerts when thresholds are transgressed and SmartReader Plus loggers are...
TRH-1000 Data Logger, from ACR Systems
The TRH-1000 is an economical and easy-to-use temperature and relative humidity data logger. With its precision calibrated internal temperature and relative humidity sensor, simply place the logger in...
