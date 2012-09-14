|
|
|
|
Dental Chair, from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Dental
DT-20 Law cost
DT-20A
DT-20B
DT-21
DT-21F
DT-21J
DT-26E Economic
DT-33X
DT-32X
Dental Chair
Fully Electrically Dental Chair (through Foot Switch and control panel)
Automatic...
|
|
|
|
Dental Software Programs, from DentalBillingSoftware.com
$499.00
DentiMax Single User Dental Software Program - for dental billing and front desk operations. Options include electronic claims submission and back office dental charting and dental imaging.
|
|
|
|
Electrocardiograph, from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Electrocardiograph
ECG-101 Digital Single channel
ECG-101G Digital Single Channel & Wave LCD
ECG-300 Digital Three Channel & Analyzes
ECG-803 Digital Three Channel & Wave LCD Without...
|
|
|
|
Fetal Heart Rate Doppler, from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Sono Trax Lite <without LCD display>
Sono Trax Basic <with LCD display>
Sono Trax Lite
• Easy-to-use
• High sensitivity interchangeable probe
• Automatic and manual...
|
|
|
|
Patient Monitor, from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Patient Monitor
MD9000 9 inches
MD9000A 12。1inches
MD9000B 10。4inches
MD9000C 10.4 inches
-----------
http://www.bedmonitor.cn
|
|
|
|
Ultrasound Scanner, from Meditech Group Co, Ltd.
Ultrasound Scanner
MD1100 Economic linear
MD1200 Economic Convex
MD2100 convex/linear
MD2200S 2 socket probe
MD4000 Mobile
MD4400 128 ELS
MD2000A
MD3000
----------