Investment Banking

Fundraising Platform Fundraising Platform, from Adamson Brothers

Corporate & Entity Formation Without exception, in order to obtain funding a business must form some sort of entity. It can be a C- corporation out of Nevada, or a limited liability corporation formed...
Business Valuation Services Business Valuation Services, from Accountancy Associates, LLC

AAL Business Valuation Services  While no one can accurately predict what is going to happen in life, it sure doesn’t hurt to be well prepared. If you are wondering how to best structure...
Commercial Real Estate Mortgage Commercial Real Estate Mortgage, from Altoma Real Estate Advisors, Inc.

Altoma advises on financings from $1mm to no ceiling, in all CRE asset classes, and in every investment profile using perm, bridge/mezz/pref and construction loans, from LifeCo, Bank, CMBS, Mortgage REIT...
Corporate Finance Corporate Finance, from The Chicago Capital Managment Group

The Chicago Capital Management Group offers a full range of corporate finance services to our clients, including: · Private placements of Equity, Trust Preferred Securities, Mezzanine Financing...
Exit Strategy Services Exit Strategy Services, from Accountancy Associates, LLC

Reap Maximum Benefit by Incorporating our Business Valuation Together with Effective Tax Planning  Accountancy Associates, LLC (AAL) and our alliance partner International Tax Advisors, Inc. (ITA)...
Investment Banking Investment Banking, from The Chicago Capital Managment Group

Chicago International Group conducts its investment banking business through our wholly-owned subsidiary, The Chicago Capital Management Group. The Chicago Capital Management Group advises clients on...
Investment Banking Services for Agribusiness Companies Investment Banking Services for Agribusiness Companies, from Kent Group Inc.

Investment Banking services include: 1. Divestitures and Sales 2. Mergers and Alliances 3. Acquisitions 4. Recapitalizations 5. Phased Liquidity Transactions (TM) 6. Corporate Financing/Capital...
Mergers & Acquisitions Mergers & Acquisitions, from Madison Street Capital

Helping clients sell their business for maximum value For each sell-side engagement, our experienced deal team completes an exhaustive financial analysis to pinpoint the firm’s pre-transaction value.
Mergers and Acquisitions Mergers and Acquisitions, from The Chicago Capital Managment Group

The Chicago Capital Management Group is involved in all facets of the mergers and acquisitions process, representing both buyers and sellers of companies and assets. Building on our long track record...
Private Placements of Debt & Equity (Capital Raise) Private Placements of Debt & Equity (Capital Raise), from Madison Street Capital

Uncover the best way to finance growth and help your business flourish Capital Raise – having access to long term capital is vital to a company’s success. We assist our clients throughout...
Project & Structured Finance Project & Structured Finance, from The Chicago Capital Managment Group

The Chicago Capital Management Group is a leader in debt and equity placement on commercial real estate and international infrastructure projects. Through its relationships with numerous domestic and...
Strategic Advisory Services Strategic Advisory Services, from Madison Street Capital

While we have vast experience with an array of solutions and methodologies, we know that one size does not fit all. We subscribe to a collaborative approach to providing each client with sound strategic...
Tax Planning Services Tax Planning Services, from Accountancy Associates, LLC

Tax Related Services  Accountancy Associates, LLC offers tax return preparation services. We prepare and file Federal and State income tax returns for businesses (C corporations, S Corporations...
