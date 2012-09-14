PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Food Service, Grocery & Related Product Wholesalers

SERVICES

Co-Packing Co-Packing, from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.
$0.00
Using their federally registered facilty, Brooks Pepperfire Foods manufactures product for other companies, working from existing recipes or developing new ones based on customer requests.
Private Label Private Label, from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.
$0.00
Using products already developed for Brooks Pepperfire Foods these labels make the products as unique as our customers. Used by gift basket companies, bridal boutiques, varied retailers and restaurants...
Specialty Food Consultation Specialty Food Consultation, from Brooks Pepperfire Foods Inc.
$0.00
With over 30 years experience in the Specialty Food Industry, Greg Brooks has the experience and expertise to offer consultation services to our customers in helping them choose the right peppers and pepper...
