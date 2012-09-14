|
|
|
|
Boathouse Wine & Grill Restaurant, from Boathouse Resort
Internationally renowned gourmet restaurant directly on Kata Beach with a sun-kissed beachfront terrace, open air veranda, and an extensive award winning wine cellar. Feast on delicious European and authentic...
|
|
|
|
Boathouse Wine Cellar, from Boathouse Resort
The Boathouse Wine and Grill Restaurant wine list has been repeatedly honored with the Award of Excellence. In 2005 we have added a vertical selection of Prestige Wines. "You don’t have to go...
|
|
|
|
Hotels & Resorts Accommodation, from MerPerle Hon Tam Resort
MerPerle Hon Tam Resort has an amazing selection of rooms for you choose from. Whether you are planning a family trip, romantic honeymoon or just want some to time to get away from all the stress.
Rest...
|
|
|
|
Maldives Resorts, from Escape Holidays
Maldives hotel and resort reservations are made easy through Sri Lanka and Maldives. Whether you want a Water Bungelow, an elegant Ocean Villa, an exclusive celebrity suite or a private aqua room –...
|
|
|
|
MerPerle Sparkling Waves (Sea Sports Games), from MerPerle Hon Tam Resort
MerPerle Sparkling Waves is one of the most diversified water entertainment sites in Vietnam. At Sparkling Waves, visitors will be presented with a great range of entertainment options such as fishing,...
|
|
|
|
Mom Tri's Boathouse, from Boathouse Resort
Mom Tri’s Boathouse Phuket, Thailand, with thirty-six Superior Guest Rooms and Suites is located directly on breathtaking Kata Beach. The Boathouse has created its own distinctive style of hospitality...
|
|
|
|
Seven Stars Award, from Seven Stars
Recognition for your latest accomplishment:
Hotels, resorts and restaurants are constantly improving by redecorating and or implementing the latest innovations. You want the world to know that you have...
|
|
|
|
Sri Lanka Hotels, from Escape Holidays
Sri Lanka hotel and resort reservations are made easy through Sri Lanka and Maldives. The best Sri Lankan hotels island-wide! Whether you want a beach hotel, an elegant five star city hotel, an exclusive...