Internationally renowned gourmet restaurant directly on Kata Beach with a sun-kissed beachfront terrace, open air veranda, and an extensive award winning wine cellar. Feast on delicious European and authentic... Boathouse Wine Cellar , from Boathouse Resort



The Boathouse Wine and Grill Restaurant wine list has been repeatedly honored with the Award of Excellence. In 2005 we have added a vertical selection of Prestige Wines. "You don’t have to go... Hotels & Resorts Accommodation , from MerPerle Hon Tam Resort



MerPerle Hon Tam Resort has an amazing selection of rooms for you choose from. Whether you are planning a family trip, romantic honeymoon or just want some to time to get away from all the stress. Rest... Maldives Resorts , from Escape Holidays



Maldives hotel and resort reservations are made easy through Sri Lanka and Maldives. Whether you want a Water Bungelow, an elegant Ocean Villa, an exclusive celebrity suite or a private aqua room –... MerPerle Sparkling Waves (Sea Sports Games) , from MerPerle Hon Tam Resort



MerPerle Sparkling Waves is one of the most diversified water entertainment sites in Vietnam. At Sparkling Waves, visitors will be presented with a great range of entertainment options such as fishing,... Mom Tri's Boathouse , from Boathouse Resort



Mom Tri’s Boathouse Phuket, Thailand, with thirty-six Superior Guest Rooms and Suites is located directly on breathtaking Kata Beach. The Boathouse has created its own distinctive style of hospitality... Seven Stars Award , from Seven Stars



Recognition for your latest accomplishment: Hotels, resorts and restaurants are constantly improving by redecorating and or implementing the latest innovations. You want the world to know that you have... Sri Lanka Hotels , from Escape Holidays



Sri Lanka hotel and resort reservations are made easy through Sri Lanka and Maldives. The best Sri Lankan hotels island-wide! Whether you want a beach hotel, an elegant five star city hotel, an exclusive...


