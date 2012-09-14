|
|
|
|
Corporate Food and Wine Pairing Classes, from Candid Wines
$0.00
Candid Wines offers food and wine pairing classes to corporations looking for unique ways to connect with clients and potential clients.
The theme, length and structure of each class is...
|
|
|
|
Corporate Wine Education Events, from Candid Wines
$0.00
Candid Wines hosts unique and memorable food and wine experiences across Chicagoland. We construct each event individually in order to maximize its impact on your clients and prospects. From...
|
|
|
|
Unique food and wine fundraisers for non-profits, from Candid Wines
Candid Wines can help not-for-profits in Chicagoland raise money through unique events and connect with donors.
The theme, length and structure of each event depends entirely on the need...