Backing tracks Backing tracks, from Recisio
$1.99
Karaoke Version, the number one website for backing tracks and karaoke backing music, offering the last musical trends and the biggest hits in the karaoke backing tracks catalog. Discover the MP3 backing...
Bookings, Management, Promotions Bookings, Management, Promotions, from Toxic Entertainment Unlimited

Toxic Entertainment Unlimited is a full service entertainment company covering all facets of the entertainment industry. We can assist with everything from bookings to promotions, management, contract...
Complete Book Publishing Complete Book Publishing, from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers
$599.00
Schiel & Denver offers complete ISBN book publishing, editing, marketing, book design, distribution and printing from just $599. Authors keep all the rights to their work, and profit with 50% royalties...
eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader eBook Publishing - Amazon Kindle, Apple Ipad, Adobe PDF, Palm Reader, from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers
$0.00
Get your book out in the latest e-Book format with Schiel & Denver's suite of comprehensive electronic book or eBook publishing. We take care of the whole eBook process including formatting for the...
Frankfurt International Book Fair Frankfurt International Book Fair, from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers
$350.00
Schiel & Denver is proud to offer representation at this year's Frankfurt Book Fair, which is one of the biggest book and media fairs in the world. With around 7,500 exhibitors from over 110 countries.
Manager Zone Manager Zone, from Power Challenge
$0.00
One of the early innovators of management sports games, Manager Zone provides users full control of managing their team, including training their players, determining tactics, and managing the team's budget.
Musical instrumt Bag or case Musical instrumt Bag or case, from Kingstar Int'l Enterprise Ltd

Designed by High end 1680D twill polyester, reinforced rigid plastic sidewalls protection, tridimensional rigid EVA music pockets for multi-storage, stylish Silver metal zipper, Moulded Crossrock™...
Power Racing Power Racing, from Power Challenge
$0.00
Power Racing, a free-to-play, web-based, console-quality multi-player auto racing game. Users will be able to race against other members from around the globe, unlock new cars and tracks, and customize...
Power Soccer Power Soccer, from Power Challenge
$0.00
Power Soccer is a free, web-based, console-quality multi-player soccer game. Users can play head-to-head against members from around the globe, take part in Cups to earn trophies for their teams or favorite...
Professional Copy-editing Professional Copy-editing, from Schiel & Denver Book Publishers
$0.02
Schiel & Denver's professional editorial department focus on improving the quality of your book for your readership. From just $0.02 per word, we will provide line by line copy-edting analysis with...
