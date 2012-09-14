PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty Freelance Paralegal Services - Bankruptcy Specialty, from Outsourced Paralegal Services

Welcome To Outsourced Paralegal Services! Thank you for taking the time to learn more about the advantages of hiring a freelance bankruptcy paralegal to assist your law firm My services will meet all...
Audio Transcription Audio Transcription, from Cox Virtual Office Solutions

I can work from either micro cassette or digital formats. Each project is quoted for individually.
EDI Implementation EDI Implementation, from EDI Gateway

Our comprehensive EDI solutions and services, including supply chain document automation, are geared to drive business, increase sales and maximize business opportunities! EDI may be a complex technology...
EDI Integration EDI Integration, from EDI Gateway

EDI Integration is often a complex process involving various components of your business ranging from data entry to accounting to shipping. The process may involve changes to the way you run your business...
EDI VAN Services EDI VAN Services, from EDI Gateway

EDI Gateway offers you a cost-effective monthly Managed Services rates or an altered per kilo character rate, based on your transactional volumes. As an active part of the retail supply chain, whether...
Format documents Format documents, from Cox Virtual Office Solutions

I specialise in formatting documents from a paper or electronic original. I also create forms from scratch.
Immigration Services, Employment Visas, Study Visas, Family Visas, Tier 1 Visas, Tier 2 Visas, Touri Immigration Services, Employment Visas, Study Visas, Family Visas, Tier 1 Visas, Tier 2 Visas, Touri, from Capital Visas

Capital Visas is the UK's Leading Immigration Authority with a distinct presence in the UK immigration industry. We assist in a wide range of UK immigration services, providing specialist advice and legal...
Proofreading Proofreading, from Cox Virtual Office Solutions

I am experienced in checking your documents for spelling and grammatical errors. All changes made are subject to the client's approval.
Service Bureau - Fax to EDI - Email to EDI Service Bureau - Fax to EDI - Email to EDI, from EDI Gateway

We offer you a practical and painless solution to simplify your EDI compliance process; by outsourcing your EDI capabilities to EDI Gateway’s knowledgeable and trained EDI specialists, you are able...
Virtual Assistant Virtual Assistant, from Truly Virtual

What is a Virtual Assistant? A Professional Virtual Assistant is: An entrepreneur who provides administrative services to their clients in collaborative and long term arrangements. A small business...
