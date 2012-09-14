|
Conpression Molding, from Q-Cast, Inc.
We can compression-mold polyurethane, rubber, or silicone by placing the material into mold cavities that are then put together under pressure. The compression mold method usually eliminates the need for...
Injection Molding, from Q-Cast, Inc.
We can mold polyurethane through the injection molding process, which involves injecting the material into an enclosed cavity to produce a finished product.
Open Cast Mold, from Q-Cast, Inc.
We can use the open cast method to mold polyurethane/urethane. During this process we fill an open mold and the result can be a finished part or one that may require secondary machining to finalize production.
Transfer Molding, from Q-Cast, Inc.
We can mold polyurethane, rubber, or silicone using the transfer method, where material is loaded into a pot and then transferred into the mold under pressure. One advantage of the transfer mold method...
