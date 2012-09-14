PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Post Profile for Your Business      Submit Press Release Join Now     Sign In
 
Businesses Articles Press Releases Follow @PRcom

Search Results for Services

Within Architectural & Structural Metals Manufacturing

SERVICES

 View Both Products & Services       View Products Only       View Services Only    
Click on a service below to view it in greater detail
Services Promote Everything About Your Business ... on PR.com
Laser Cutting & Profiles Laser Cutting & Profiles, from DMS Laser Profiles Ltd

MAIDENHEAD FACILITIES From our dedicated 6000 sq.ft. facilities in Maidenhead, Berkshire, conveniently placed for the M4/M40, we offer high precision laser profiling services. We operate two laser cutters,...
Powder Coating & Metal Finishing Powder Coating & Metal Finishing, from Hane Instruments Ltd

Powder Coating: Hane Instruments run a powder coating and stove enamelling plant in Bognor Regis, Sussex, which is equipped with 2 box ovens and a camel back track oven with associated spray booths, as...
Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers Precision Sheet Metal Fabrication Engineers, from Hane Instruments Ltd

Hane Instruments Ltd are precision sheet metal fabrication engineers and metal finishers serving the automotive, defence, electronics and medical sectors, working to ISO9001:2000 quality standards. Established...
Services 1 - 3 of 3 Page: 1

Promote Your Business Promote Your Business Press Release Pricing Email this page to a friend
PR.com Contact Us About Us Terms of Use Help