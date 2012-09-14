PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisor, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

As Certified QuickBooks ProAdvisors we provide services to help business owners who need bookkeeping and payroll services managed through QuickBooks. We Provide: Personalized QuickBooks Training Standard...
Contract CFO Services Contract CFO Services, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

At EMC Financial we offer Contract CFO Services for your small business. Do you need help with setting up and managing your accounting systems, payroll, A/R, and A/P? Our CFO contract services can handle...
Payroll Services Payroll Services, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

We help you simplify the business of life. Spend less time and gain more control over the financial management of your business. It's a snap, using state of the art technology, it's as simple as taking...
Tax Planning & Preparation Tax Planning & Preparation, from EMC Financial Management Resources, LLC

We make filing your taxes a breeze and provide you with peace of mind. Using state of the art technology you will find our interactive process not only time efficient, but comprehensive as well. At EMC...
Portable Employer of Record Portable Employer of Record, from MBO Partners

With MBO Partners as your Portable Employer of Record, TM take your independent consulting career to the next level. Portable employment means you gain the convenience of doing your taxes on a single W-2...
Virtual Assistant Virtual Assistant, from Truly Virtual

What is a Virtual Assistant? A Professional Virtual Assistant is: An entrepreneur who provides administrative services to their clients in collaborative and long term arrangements. A small business...
