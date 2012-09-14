PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Consulting Consulting, from JK Pavement Consulting

John Kennedy is an independent pavement engineering consultant specializing in the use of hydraulic binders and pozzolans to produce environmentally, energy and cost efficient long life pavements. Over...
Engineering Services Engineering Services, from PROLIM Global Corporation

Design Engineering Services PROLIM teams comprise independent highly-skilled professionals who bring excellent work value in Cad engineering services to the floor. We are experts at comprehensive Cad Engineering...
Milling Milling, from Jenkins Engineering Services

2 off DMF 220 linear Vertical Machining Centre X: 2200mm. Y: 560mm. Z: 720mm. New 2002 & 2005 Number of Tools: 30 off Siemans 840D Powerline Control with Shopmill Software. Linear rapid Traverse...
PLM Implemetation PLM Implemetation, from PROLIM Global Corporation

The biggest challenge faced in PLM implimentation is how to integrate product data throughout the entire product lifecycle, ranging from conception,design,manufacture, operation and devolution. Comprehensive...
Professional Engineering & Architectural Services Professional Engineering & Architectural Services, from Ross & Baruzzini, Inc.

Ross & Baruzzini is committed to the concept of design integration. Our ability to offer our clients a creative architectural team, skilled engineering disciplines, talented technology consulting group,...
Software Consulting Software Consulting, from PROLIM Global Corporation

PROLIM specializes in several areas of recruiting onshore and offshore for skilled IT resources. PROLIM's IT consulting services offer various business, technology services and solutions through direct...
Teamcenter Consulting Teamcenter Consulting, from PROLIM Global Corporation

PLM Consulting Services PROLIM's consulting service provide end-to-end services from developing a strategic roadmap of a product from inception stage to implementation. Our dedicated team of consultants...
Turning Turning, from Jenkins Engineering Services

1 off Yamazaki Mazak Super Quickturn 250/1000 Horizontal CNC Lathe Max Cutting Diameter: 250mm. Z: 1000mm. New 2000 Max Diameter through bore: 66mm X: 762mm. Y: 508mm. Z: 610mm. 1998 Machine.
