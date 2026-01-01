Company Profiles Kent Group Inc. Kent Group Inc. is North America's leading firm specializing in managing investment banking projects for and providing financial advisory services to agribusiness, food and related companies. Kent... Madison Street Capital Madison Street Capital is an international investment banking firm committed to integrity, excellence, leadership and service in delivering corporate financial advisory services, merger and... MAS Advisors, LLC MAS Advisors, LLC is an SEC Registered Investment Advisor providing full service financial planning and wealth management, with expertise in seeking asset classes with low correlation to the market... Morgan Keegan & Co., Inc. Provides brokerage, investment banking, and other financial services to individuals and institutions. Includes news, commentaries and service information.