Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the areas... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC

Ahorros Latinos Expands Palm Beach Team Ahorros Latinos, www.ahorroslatinos.com, the Latin America Financial Division of California Pacific Bank, today announced that Karen Chamorro has joined the firm's Palm Beach office as a senior vice president and relationship manager. - December 11, 2019 - Ahorros Latinos

ESOP Governance Discussion ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company supporting... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partner Testifies Before Two Connecticut Legislative Committees Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partners to Speak at National Employee Ownership Conference Three firm partners to speak at National Center for Employee Ownership event in Pittsburgh - April 08, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Recognizes 2019 Top Workplace ESOP Companies Five ESOP Companies Receive 2019 Top Workplace Honors - April 05, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP

Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal First to Offer Self-Directed IRA Funding Option Silicon Prairie Online (https://sppx.io), the first investment crowdfunding portal company to link blockchain based distributed ledgers under an Initial Crowd Offering model is pleased to announce the ability to invest with a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account (SD-IRA) through an integration... - December 02, 2018 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange

SA's Knife Capital Invests in Pharmaceutical Temperature Monitoring Solution: PharmaScout Knife’s investment in PharmaScout will accelerate product rollout to pharmacies, medical practitioners and pharmaceutical warehouses and enhance new product development for the international market. - November 08, 2018 - KNF Ventures

WCP Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to iS5 Communications Inc. on Its CDN $22 Million Round of Funding WCP is proud to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to iS5 Communications Inc. on its CDN $22 million round of funding. iS5Com is an innovative provider of cyber-secure industrial platforms headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company will use the funding to further enhance its revolutionary... - September 11, 2018 - Woodside Capital Partners

Zwift, LLC Purchases Assets of Milestone Sports, LTD. Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Milestone Sports, LTD. (Milestone) has joined Zwift, LLC, after Zwift purchased the assets and assumed the development team from Milestone Sports. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Scandia Packaging Machinery Company Acquired by KHS USA, Inc. Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC announced the sale of their client, Scandia Packaging Machinery Company (Scandia), to KHS USA, Inc (KHS). The acquisition of Scandia will allow KHS to expand its portfolio to include compact cartoners and secondary packaging machines. KHS will integrate Scandia with their existing Sarasota, Florida-based manufacturing operations. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Source Code, LLC Purchases Assets of Aberdeen LLC Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Aberdeen LLC (Aberdeen) has joined Source Code, LLC (Source Code), a portfolio company of JMC Capital Partners, after Source Code purchased certain assets and assumed the sales and product development teams from Aberdeen. 3-21... - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Medcision, Inc. Has Been Acquired by BroadOak Capital Partners Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Medcision, Inc. has been acquired by BroadOak Fund II and BroadOak Fund III (collectively BroadOak) via §363 sale. BroadOak is partnering with Astero Bio Corporation (Astero) to manage the assets moving forward. BroadOak... - May 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Troverco, Inc. Emerges from Bankruptcy with Confirmed Plan of Reorganization Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Troverco, Inc. has exited bankruptcy with a confirmed Plan of Reorganization. Troverco filed for bankruptcy June 29th, 2017, as part of a coordinated, multi-pronged initiative to reorganize the business. Advised by Three Twenty-One... - May 24, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Ally Medical Services and Preston Wound Care Merge to Become Acentus. New Platform Represents a Compelling Alternative for Healthcare Entrepreneurs. Principles from Tampa, FL based Ally Medical Services, LLC and McKinney, TX based Preston Mobility Plus, Inc. dba Preston Wound Care announced this week that the two companies have merged effective April 14, 2018. The two companies are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Acentus LLC based in Tampa. Ally... - May 03, 2018 - Ally Medical Services, LLC dba Acentus

Madison Street Capital Advises Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on Its Majority Recapitalization by KJM Capital, LLC Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on the majority recapitalization of its business by KJM Capital, LLC. PPI designs and installs process piping to manufacturing facilities, including the nation’s... - April 12, 2018 - Madison Street Capital

South African Machine Learning Specialist DataProphet Secures Knife Capital Funding Knife Capital’s investment in DataProphet will boost the company’s innovation capabilities and accelerate global expansion. - March 23, 2018 - KNF Ventures

Three Twenty-One Capital Partners’ Client, Tec Air Acquired by Angstrom USA in §363 Bankruptcy Sale Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (321 Capital) announced its client, Tec Air, Inc., has been successfully acquired by Angstrom USA, via §363 Sale of substantially all the assets, as part of it’s plan to exit Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Managing Partner of Three Twenty-One Capital Partners,... - January 16, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC

Madison Street Capital Announced as Winner of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards on Monday, November 13th at the 2017 M&A Advisor Awards Gala at the Metropolitan Club, New York, NY. Madison Street Capital was named a winner for the Debt Financing Deal of the Year. - November 16, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

12 South Capital Partners Launches in Charlotte, North Carolina 12 South Capital Partners launches in Charlotte, NC. The team is looking to purchase and manage an existing privately held small business. - September 20, 2017 - 12 South Capital Partners

Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce the finalists of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. Madison Street Capital was named as a finalist for “Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year” as well as “Financials Deal of the Year (Under 250MM)” and “Debt Financing... - September 18, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Arranges $4.1 Million Debt Facility for Chicago Yacht Works Madison Street Capital (MSC), an international investment banking firm, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a $4.1 million debt facility for Chicago Yacht Works. Chicago Yacht Works, with over 600 feet of river frontage and 300,000 sq. ft. of indoor heated storage, combined with service... - September 07, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Knife Capital Cuts Loose – Opens in London After Attracting New Strategic Investor Top rated South African venture capital firm Knife Capital has expanded into the UK after introducing a major strategic investor. - September 06, 2017 - KNF Ventures

Madison Street Capital Arranges Growth Equity Facility for Sterling Packaging International investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a growth equity investment for its client, Sterling Packaging. Based in Selkirk, Manitoba, with expansion into Monroeville, Alabama, Sterling Packaging is a leading manufacturer of folding... - July 31, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Furious Corp: A Nielsen Backed Big Data Co for Media in Series A Investment access has formally opened for Furious Corp - a Nielsen backed "Big Data" technology company. - June 28, 2017 - equityfor

Madison Street Capital Wins M&A Deal of the Year The M&A Advisor announced Madison Street Capital ("MSC") as a winner at the 9th Annual International M&A Advisor Awards for M&A DEAL OF THE YEAR. - June 14, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Arranges Line of Credit for Maintenance Systems Management, Inc. International investment banking firm Madison Street Capital (MSC) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a line of credit for its client, Maintenance Systems Management, Inc. (MSM). The facility was provided by Sterling Commercial Credit. The transaction was announced today by Madison... - May 23, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Arranges Growth Capital for HeartSync, Inc. Madison Street Capital (“MSC”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging growth capital for its client, HeartSync, Inc. (“HeartSync”). The facility was provided by Decathlon Capital Partners. The transaction was announced today by Charles Botchway, CEO of MSC. Madison Street Capital Senior Managing Director Barry Petersen led the transaction. - May 19, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Names Head of International Advisory Group Madison Street Capital is pleased to announce that Joseph Alioto has joined the firm as Managing Director and will head the International Advisory Group (IAG). In this role, Mr. Alioto will work on the execution of Madison Street Capital’s global strategy, deepen client relationships and enhance... - May 17, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 9th Annual International M&A Awards The M&A Advisor is pleased to announce finalists of the 9th Annual International M&A Awards. Madison Street Capital was named as a finalist for four major categories including Boutique Investment Banking Firm of the Year, Corporate/Strategic Deal of the Year ($10MM - $50MM), Latin American Deal... - May 09, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Advises WLR Automotive Group on $13.2 Million Sale/Leaseback Transaction Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, advises on the $13.2 Million sale/leaseback transaction for WLR Automotive Group. WLR Automotive Group is a leading car wash and detailing, lube, and automotive repair company in Maryland and Tristate region. Texas-based SCF Realty Capital completed the sale/leaseback transaction. - March 31, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

KNF Ventures Invests in Quicket Online Ticketing Services Solution KNF’s investment in Quicket will optimise ticketing capabilities for South Africa’s long tail of event management and fuel expansion into key African markets. - March 31, 2017 - KNF Ventures

GlobalDroneVideo.com Launches National Thermal Infrared Imaging Services National and International service to offer drone videos and photos with thermal cameras for various residential, commercial and government needs. Can be utilized for residential roof inspections, commercial building inspections, utilities inspection, industrial inspections, first responders, fire fighting and rescue, law enforcement and police, search and rescue. - March 27, 2017 - 2030 Ventures, Inc

VROOM Launches Spring 2017 Caravan Challenge VROOM Caravan announces a challenge to start-ups seeking investment in Monaco. Finalists are invited to VROOM Summit to pitch to investors April 27, 2017. - March 23, 2017 - VROOM

Veteran Director of Operations Joins VisionQuest Wealth VisionQuest Wealth Management (“VisionQuest”) has hired financial services veteran Tony Van Ore as Director of Operations to oversee the operations of Advice, Client Experience, Solution Life Cycle Management, Vendor Management and all of VisionQuest’s client service and relationship management processes. - March 16, 2017 - VisionQuest Wealth Management

FlightScope and HBD Partnership Put a Unique South African Venture Capital Exit on the Radar Leading global developer of 3D Doppler ball-tracking radar for sports: FlightScope, today announced that it bought out its venture capital partner on mutually beneficial terms. - February 04, 2017 - KNF Ventures

Madison Street Capital Announced as Winner of the 11th Annual Turnaround Awards The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 11th Annual Turnaround Awards on Monday, January 27th. Madison Street Capital was named a winner for the Restructuring Deal of the Year (Under $25MM). The awards will be presented at a Black Tie Gala on Thursday, March 23rd at The Colony Hotel, Palm Beach,... - January 30, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Arranges Minority Recapitalization for ARES Security Corporation International investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a minority equity and subordinated debt investment for its client, ARES Security Corporation. Based in Vienna, VA, ARES Security Corporation is a leading enterprise security risk management... - January 10, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Acts as Advisor in the Merger Between DCG Software Value and The Spitfire Group Madison Street Capital (“MSC”), an international investment banking firm serving the middle market, acted as the exclusive financial advisor to DCG Software Value, a global provider of function point analysis, software estimation services and software value management, in the merger with The Spitfire Group, a business-oriented technology consulting firm headquartered in Denver. - January 04, 2017 - Madison Street Capital

Torchlight Energy Enters Farm-Out Agreement on Its Marcelina Creek Project Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has entered into a farm-out agreement with PetroBridge Energy for the Johnson #4 well in its Marcelina Creek Project in Wilson County, TX. The Johnson #4 well is a vertical... - November 14, 2016 - PetroBridge Energy

Raleigh-Based VisionQuest Acquires Charleston Advisory Firm Just after a year of buying advisory firms totaling $150M in assets under management, VisionQuest Wealth Management announced its most recent acquisition of Alcus Financial Group in Charleston, South Carolina. Alcus, which will undergo a name change to VisionQuest Wealth Management, was founded by Joe... - November 12, 2016 - VisionQuest Wealth Management

Madison Street Capital Arranges Credit Facility for Centex Machining, Inc. Madison Street Capital (“MSC”) acted as the exclusive financial advisor in arranging a growth capital credit facility for its client, Centex Machining, Inc. (“Centex”). The facility was provided by Crestmark Bank. The transaction was announced today by Charles Botchway, CEO of... - September 27, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Madison Street Capital Announced as Finalist for the 15th Annual M&A Advisor Awards The M&A Advisor has announced Chicago based international investment banking firm, Madison Street Capital, as a finalist for the 15th Annual M&A Advisor Awards. The awards, widely respected as a pinnacle of achievement in the financial industry, recognize excellence in deal making, restructuring... - August 29, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Dowco Acquires Acuña & Asociados S.A. Madison Street Capital Acted as Advisor to The Dowco Group of Companies Madison Street Capital, (MSC), an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to The Dowco Group of Companies ('Dowco'), in the acquisition of Acuña & Asociados S.A. ('Acuña'). Acuña is a leading Steel Detailing and Structural Engineering firm located in Santiago, Chile which serves companies across the world. - August 22, 2016 - Madison Street Capital

Investors Rush to Reserve Their Place in the First Crowdfunded Silicon Valley Venture Fund KXTER reservations cross $1 million threshold – Crowdfunder now closed – WeFunder round still open. - July 13, 2016 - KXTER INC.

KXTER.com Venture Fund Now Available on WeFunder World's Leading Crowdfunded Silicon Valley Venture Fund Now Available to Everyone - July 13, 2016 - KXTER INC.

VisionQuest Wealth Management Announces Promotion of Stacy Beane Stephen Peters, Founder and CEO, today announced the appointment of Stacy Beane as Chief of Staff at VisionQuest Wealth Management. In a newly created position, she will be responsible for driving the firm’s strategic plan, special projects and most importantly, VisionQuest’s client experience... - May 14, 2016 - VisionQuest Wealth Management