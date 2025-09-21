Recent Headlines
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Executive Promotion
Nick Bramblett Appointed Chief Operating Officer of 3PG Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
3PG Advisors, LLC Announces Strategic Expansion
Gloria G. Palmer, CPA / COO Elevated to Co-Founder and President of New Business Unit: Source Expert Advisors, LLC - September 21, 2025 - 3PG Advisors, LLC
Social AI Launches Soc-AI: A Crowdsourced AI Portal Built in the U.S.
Social AI today announced the official rollout of its Soc-AI generative AI portal, a platform built through crowdsourcing and designed to democratize access to advanced artificial intelligence. - May 30, 2025 - Social AI
Versailles Group, Ltd. Announces the Successful Sale of MSK Precision Products, Inc. to CORE Industrial Partners Portfolio Company Precision X Group
Versailles Group, Ltd. announced the successful sale of MSK Precision Products, Inc. to PrecisionX Group, a portfolio company of CORE Industrial Partners. MSK, known for precision machining and assembly in sectors like medical and aerospace, was sold by Brinkman International Group as part of a strategic realignment. The acquisition will enhance PrecisionX's capabilities, expanding its reach in high-growth markets. Versailles Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor for the transaction. - September 04, 2024 - Versailles Group Ltd.
Windsor Capital Expands Its Florida Investment Banking Team
Windsor Capital, LLC is pleased to announce the appointment of Gaet Tyranski as Senior Advisor in its Tampa, Florida office. - June 01, 2024 - Windsor Capital
Blueline Ventures Launches Small Business Acquisition Fund
Blueline Ventures Launches New Private Equity Fund Targeting the Acquisition of Small to Mid-Size Businesses Blueline Ventures, a leading investment firm specializing in long-term value creation, is proud to announce the launch of its latest private equity fund, BLV Fund 1. This innovative fund is... - March 22, 2024 - Blueline Ventures
Francisco Soler Joins MAS Advisors
MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the hiring of Francisco Soler as Senior Vice President and Chief Investment Officer effective April 3, 2023. "I am proud to rejoin an incredibly dynamic and talented team of professionals. MAS is a solidly established business... - April 26, 2023 - MAS Advisors, LLC
Mary Aloe, CEO of Aloe Entertainment, Heads Her Flagship Movie Production Company and Team in Los Angeles for Another Banner Year in 2023, Including “Marlowe”
The Aloe Entertainment team and its founder, Mary Aloe, have 3 movies being released in 2023 and 5 going into production including “Marlowe,” starring Liam Neeson; “Tin Solider,” starring Jamie Foxx and Robert DeNiro; “Morning,” starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Laura Dern, and Naomi Ackie; and “Freud’s Last Session,” starring Sir Anthony Hopkins to name just some of the Aloe Entertainment’s movies being released and/or heading into production in 2023. - February 15, 2023 - Aloe Entertainment
High Inflation Beaten by Earning 10% a Year with a 9 Minutes Setup, Reveals a Step by Step Guide Presented by the Fintech Mag
After scanning and testing several different classic savings and high-interest platforms, The Fintech Mag brings an ultimate 3 steps guide to help people (investors or not) to beat high inflation in these challenging times. - June 22, 2022 - The Fintech Mag
RESAAS Agents Become First to Access RESAAS Pay, the Real Estate Industry’s First KYC and AML Compliant Broker-to-Broker Payment System
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced the successful rollout of RESAAS Pay to all Real Estate Agents using RESAAS. - April 01, 2022 - RESAAS
RESAAS Launches Groundbreaking Payment System for the Real Estate Industry
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today, announced the launch of RESAAS Pay, a first-of-its-kind digital payment system for real estate brokerages, agents and... - March 25, 2022 - RESAAS
PropTech Unicorn “Pacaso” Selects RESAAS to Expand Luxury Second Home Offering
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a marketing partnership with Pacaso, a technology-enabled second home marketplace, to provide Real Estate Agents with access to luxury homes for their clients interested in co-ownership. - February 25, 2022 - RESAAS
Mary Aloe, the Founder of Aloe Entertainment Movie Production House, Executive Produces Halle Berry's Directorial Debut in Bruised
Bruised KOs on Netflix, today, November 24, starring and directed by Halle Berry. - November 24, 2021 - Aloe Entertainment
RESAAS Adds Industry Veteran to Advisory Board
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), a technology platform for the real estate industry, is pleased to announce the addition of Alex Lange to the Company’s Advisory Board. - November 12, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS to Participate in the COLLIERS Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will participate in the Colliers Securities 2021 Institutional Investor Conference, taking place virtually on Thursday, September 9, 2021. - September 09, 2021 - RESAAS
Mary Aloe, the Founder of Aloe Entertainment Movie Production House, Roars Into Q4 2021 with 4 Movies – "Worth," "Flag Day," "Karen," and "Bruised"
"Worth" premieres on Netflix today starring Michael Keaton, Stanley Tucci and Amy Ryan. - September 03, 2021 - Aloe Entertainment
RESAAS to Present at Q3 Virtual Investor Summit
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will present at the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit, hosted by the Investor Summit Group, taking place August 17-18, 2021. - August 16, 2021 - RESAAS
LLF Financial S.A. Expands Into Secondary Market Fixed Rate Bond Trading
LLF Financial S.A. Sees Increased Revenue Following UK Expansion Into High-yield Secondary Market Bonds. - July 15, 2021 - LLF Financial S.A.
Nationwide Moving Franchise “You Move Me” Joins RESAAS Approved Supplier Program
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced a marketing partnership with You Move Me as part of RESAAS’ Approved Supplier Program. - June 12, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS Launches Approved Supplier Program to Centralize Best-in-Class Tools for Agents
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, announced the launch of the RESAAS Approved Supplier Program to help Agents within the RESAAS Platform choose suppliers with confidence. - June 11, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS to Present at LD Micro Invitational Investor Conference
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, today announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational, hosted by Sequire Virtual Events, taking place on June 8-10,... - May 27, 2021 - RESAAS
VIRANI Selects RESAAS to Enhance Its International Marketing and Referral Business
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has partnered with Virani Real Estate Advisors (“VIRANI”), a recognized market leader and international brokerage headquartered in Canada. - May 19, 2021 - RESAAS
Aberdeen Advisors Welcomes Jud Parker to Its Mergers & Acquisitions Team
Former Business Owner and Private Banker, Jud Parker, Joins Aberdeen Advisors' Mergers & Acquisitions Team - May 18, 2021 - Aberdeen Advisors, Inc.
RESAAS Provides Corporate Update
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has provided the following corporate update. Recent Highlights - Continued operational execution drives first profitable month in company... - May 06, 2021 - RESAAS
RESAAS Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Capital Markets and Investor Relations Program
RESAAS Services Inc. (TSX-V: RSS, OTCQB: RSASF), (“RESAAS” or the “Company”), a technology platform for the real estate industry, has engaged investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead a comprehensive strategic capital markets and investor relations... - April 02, 2021 - RESAAS
NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC Launches Complimentary Software Benchmarking Report Analyzing Publicly-Traded Application Software Firms in the U.S.
Valuation & Tech M&A Advisory Firm Captures Both Size-Adjusted Data and Financial Ratios for the Middle-Market Software Firms. NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC (“NAV”), a multidisciplinary valuation and technology investment banking firm, launched its 4th Quarter 2020 Software Benchmarking Report today. The NAV Software Benchmarking Report presents over 60 pages covering market commentary and analysis of industry trends. - November 17, 2020 - NAV Valuation & Advisory LLC
Northshire Consulting and Newport Group Partner for New Pooled Employer Plan Exclusively for Chambers of Commerce and Their Members
Northshire Consulting, LLC “Northshire” a nationally recognized brand and thought leader in the Chamber of Commerce community, is pleased to announce the selection of Newport Retirement “Newport” as the recordkeeper for the national Chamber of Commerce Pooled Employer Plan... - August 14, 2020 - Northshire Consulting, LLC
MAS Advisors, LLC Acquires Insurance Agency, Synergy Life Brokerage Group
MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami based investment advisory firm, through its Principal and Managing Member, Ricardo R. Calderon, has acquired Synergy Life Brokerage Group, LLC. Its founder, Robert Stuchiner, will continue to provide his guidance and expertise as the agency continues to grow. - June 04, 2020 - MAS Advisors, LLC
Florida-Based, U.S. Market Entry Accelerator MergingMinds International (MMI) Announces New Website Launch
The newly redesigned website illustrates how MergingMinds International (MMI) works to actively solve problems that companies encounter across all aspects of their U.S. market entry initiatives. - June 03, 2020 - MergingMinds International
Miami/Memphis Advisory Groups Announce Merger
MAS Advisors, LLC, a Miami investment advisory firm, has announced the completion of the merger of the business and operations of Memphis-based Wealth Strategies Group, Inc. (WSG), which will operate as a Division of MAS Advisors. WSG will be led by Charles Auerbach, who has deep experience in the... - December 13, 2019 - MAS Advisors, LLC
ESOP Governance Discussion
ESOP Association Meeting to feature Schatz, Kaplan. - July 24, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Connecticut Governor Signs Important New ESOP Law for Architectural Firms
Connecticut Architectural Firms May Now be Owned Entirely by ESOPs. - July 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal Company Registers as Intrastate Broker-Dealer
Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange (https://sppx.io), the Minnesota-based investment crowdfunding portal operator serving issuers and investors in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Michigan along with its affiliate Silicon Prairie Online, an SEC and FINRA reporting Federal Funding Portal company... - June 17, 2019 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange
ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partner Testifies Before Two Connecticut Legislative Committees
Richard A. Glassman testifies in favor of legislation to encourage employee ownership in architectural firms and to create an employee ownership center within the Connecticut Department of Economic Development. - April 10, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Partners to Speak at National Employee Ownership Conference
Three firm partners to speak at National Center for Employee Ownership event in Pittsburgh - April 08, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
ESOP Plus®: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP Recognizes 2019 Top Workplace ESOP Companies
Five ESOP Companies Receive 2019 Top Workplace Honors - April 05, 2019 - ESOP Plus: Schatz Brown Glassman LLP
Silicon Prairie Investment Crowdfunding Portal First to Offer Self-Directed IRA Funding Option
Silicon Prairie Online (https://sppx.io), the first investment crowdfunding portal company to link blockchain based distributed ledgers under an Initial Crowd Offering model is pleased to announce the ability to invest with a Self-Directed Individual Retirement Account (SD-IRA) through an... - December 02, 2018 - Silicon Prairie Portal & Exchange
SA's Knife Capital Invests in Pharmaceutical Temperature Monitoring Solution: PharmaScout
Knife’s investment in PharmaScout will accelerate product rollout to pharmacies, medical practitioners and pharmaceutical warehouses and enhance new product development for the international market. - November 08, 2018 - KNF Ventures
WCP Acts as Exclusive Financial Advisor to iS5 Communications Inc. on Its CDN $22 Million Round of Funding
WCP is proud to announce that it served as exclusive financial advisor to iS5 Communications Inc. on its CDN $22 million round of funding. iS5Com is an innovative provider of cyber-secure industrial platforms headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The company will use the funding to further enhance its... - September 11, 2018 - Woodside Capital Partners
Source Code, LLC Purchases Assets of Aberdeen LLC
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Aberdeen LLC (Aberdeen) has joined Source Code, LLC (Source Code), a portfolio company of JMC Capital Partners, after Source Code purchased certain assets and assumed the sales and product development teams from Aberdeen. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Scandia Packaging Machinery Company Acquired by KHS USA, Inc.
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC announced the sale of their client, Scandia Packaging Machinery Company (Scandia), to KHS USA, Inc (KHS). The acquisition of Scandia will allow KHS to expand its portfolio to include compact cartoners and secondary packaging machines. KHS will integrate Scandia with their existing Sarasota, Florida-based manufacturing operations. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Zwift, LLC Purchases Assets of Milestone Sports, LTD.
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Milestone Sports, LTD. (Milestone) has joined Zwift, LLC, after Zwift purchased the assets and assumed the development team from Milestone Sports. - July 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Medcision, Inc. Has Been Acquired by BroadOak Capital Partners
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Medcision, Inc. has been acquired by BroadOak Fund II and BroadOak Fund III (collectively BroadOak) via §363 sale. BroadOak is partnering with Astero Bio Corporation (Astero) to manage the assets moving... - May 27, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Troverco, Inc. Emerges from Bankruptcy with Confirmed Plan of Reorganization
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (3-21 Capital) announced its client, Troverco, Inc. has exited bankruptcy with a confirmed Plan of Reorganization. Troverco filed for bankruptcy June 29th, 2017, as part of a coordinated, multi-pronged initiative to reorganize the business. Advised by Three... - May 24, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Ally Medical Services and Preston Wound Care Merge to Become Acentus. New Platform Represents a Compelling Alternative for Healthcare Entrepreneurs.
Principles from Tampa, FL based Ally Medical Services, LLC and McKinney, TX based Preston Mobility Plus, Inc. dba Preston Wound Care announced this week that the two companies have merged effective April 14, 2018. The two companies are now wholly owned subsidiaries of Acentus LLC based in... - May 03, 2018 - Ally Medical Services, LLC dba Acentus
Madison Street Capital Advises Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on Its Majority Recapitalization by KJM Capital, LLC
Madison Street Capital, an international investment banking firm, served as exclusive advisor to Professional Pipe, Inc. (“PPI”) on the majority recapitalization of its business by KJM Capital, LLC. PPI designs and installs process piping to manufacturing facilities, including the... - April 12, 2018 - Madison Street Capital
South African Machine Learning Specialist DataProphet Secures Knife Capital Funding
Knife Capital’s investment in DataProphet will boost the company’s innovation capabilities and accelerate global expansion. - March 23, 2018 - KNF Ventures
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners’ Client, Tec Air Acquired by Angstrom USA in §363 Bankruptcy Sale
Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC (321 Capital) announced its client, Tec Air, Inc., has been successfully acquired by Angstrom USA, via §363 Sale of substantially all the assets, as part of it’s plan to exit Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. Managing Partner of Three Twenty-One Capital... - January 16, 2018 - Three Twenty-One Capital Partners, LLC
Madison Street Capital Announced as Winner of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards
The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the 16th Annual M&A Advisor Awards on Monday, November 13th at the 2017 M&A Advisor Awards Gala at the Metropolitan Club, New York, NY. Madison Street Capital was named a winner for the Debt Financing Deal of the Year. - November 16, 2017 - Madison Street Capital
12 South Capital Partners Launches in Charlotte, North Carolina
12 South Capital Partners launches in Charlotte, NC. The team is looking to purchase and manage an existing privately held small business. - September 20, 2017 - 12 South Capital Partners