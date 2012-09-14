PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Directory > Media & Entertainment > Lodging & Hospitality > Motels
 
Motels
OTO Development OTO Development Spartanburg, SC
OTO Development -- a Johnson Management company based in Spartanburg SC -- is an award-winning, fast-growing hotel development and management... 
Craig y Nos Castle Craig y Nos Castle Swansea Valley, United Kingdom
Craig y Nos Castle in the Brecon Beacons, South Wales is a popular Welsh Castle Wedding Venue hosting up to 85 weddings a year. Each wedding... 
Embassy Suites Tempe Embassy Suites Tempe Tempe, AZ
The Embassy Suites Phoenix-Tempe is the only full-service, all-suite hotel in Tempe, Arizona. Close to Sky Harbor Airport and Arizona State... 
KingstonVacation.com KingstonVacation.com
KingstonVacation.com provides direct from owner pricing for Kingston Plantation Condo and Villa rentals. Units include 3BR / 3BA Direct... 
Parkside Family Inn & Suites Parkside Family Inn & Suites Flagstaff, Az
Parkside Inns, Hotels, Resorts and Suites are designed to meet all of your travel needs in business and leisure destinations. Count on Parkside... 
Royster Enterprises, Inc Royster Enterprises, Inc Sandersville, GA
98 room Moter Inn. You will be pleasantly surprised at the quality accommodations available to you at the Villa South Inn. We offer first... 
Sand Dollar Condominium Resort, Bonaire Sand Dollar Condominium Resort, Bonaire Bonaire, Netherlands Antilles
Sand Dollar Condominium Resort, Bonaire Condos and More. Biggest Rooms on Bonaire. Diver's Paradise. *FREE condo nights * FREE diving... 
