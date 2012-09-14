Post Profile for Your Business
> Media & Entertainment
Media & Entertainment
Within this category:
Companies
Press Releases
Products
Services
Jobs
Sub-industries:
Arts, Entertainment, & Recreation
Lodging & Hospitality
Media & Information
Restaurants & Food Services
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Media & Entertainment
Allison Kugel
New York, NY
With her flare for relating to people and warming them up, Allison Kugel decided to try her hand at interviewing celebrities. A few stars took a chance on the little known interviewer, and from...
Atomic Wings
New York, NY
Atomic Wings has been serving Authentic Buffalo Wings to the NY area for over 20 years! Our wings are fresh and never frozen! Select locations serve Organic wings. We have over 12 Awesome sauces.
Bayfront Westcott House Bed and Breakfas...
St. Augustine, FL
Dream It, Love It; Book It, Live It! History, mystery, and romance are what bring people to St. Augustine, FL. Its dreamy historic downtown location on the water, vintage charm, stellar customer...
Caravan to Midnight Inc.
Dallas, TX
Caravan To Midnight Caravan to Midnight is a nightly cyber delivered television show like no other! Hosted by John B Wells with new shows Tuesday – Friday with a terrestrial radio adjunct...
Dangerfield Entertainment
Beverly Hills, CA
www.rodney.com Facebook.com/RodneyDangerfield Rodney.com Bellbros.com
Exchange My Mail
Albertson, NY
Exchange My Mail, Inc® a Microsoft Gold Certified partner, offers premium Hosted Microsoft Exchange email and collaboration services that enable individuals and businesses of all sizes to...
Galalite Screens
Mumbai, India
Galalite Screens (www.galalitescreens.com/) is one company that has indisputably established its name in producing some of the finest and the widest range of Projection Screens for the ultimate...
Leeza Gibbons
Every time Hollywood thinks they've figured her out, she cleverly moves another step up the ladder and successfully places another title among her many achievements. It's Leeza Gibbons' passion...
NewCasinos.com - Catena Media
(CTM) London, United Kingdom
NewCasinos.com is a leading site about new online casinos. The website distributes product news releases. The media releases can be found at https://www.catenamedia.com/media/press-releases/.
Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour
West End, Bahamas, The
Old Bahama Bay Resort & Yacht Harbour combines Bahamian charm and luxury, Old Bahama Bay features 72 spacious beachfront Resort Condo suites, a 62 slip full service marina, oceanfront pool,...
PR.com
Melville, NY
PR.com is an online Directory of Businesses, Products, Services, Jobs, and Paid and Free Press Release Distribution, covering all industries. PR.com is also an online publication of Articles,...
Revital U International
Plano, TX
revital U is made up of customers and Influencers all across the U.S. and the U.K. Launched in September 2017, revital U has made its mark with sample first products: Coffee and Smart Caps. Begin...
Rodney Dangerfield Entertainment, Inc.
Beverly Hills, CA
Grammy award-winning comedy legend, Rodney Dangerfield, known for his iconic "I don't get no respect" line, appeared in 22 films including Back To School and Caddyshack, 20 lite beer...
Roma's Pizza & Italian Restaurant
Dallas, Tx
Www.romas-italia.com
Subway
Milford, CT
The largest international sandwich franchise offers you a great opportunity to grow your business globally: Subway Franchise. With low costs and 40 years of experience, over 70% of our existing...
Thalo LLC
Melville, NY
thalo is an inspirational resource that recognizes creative people who inspire others through their art. Purpose and focus Our purpose is to spread positive, artistic energy and to provide a...
Yolotech Media Group Ltd.
New York, NY
Information.com brings its users all the latest buzzing news, finance tips, product reviews, daily deals and discounts and even a people search directory for the complete internet experience!
2PacLegacy.com
A Message From Afeni Shakur... Thank you to all of 2Pac's fans for continuing to support and love my son! Pac's life was a gift from...
AD1Global
Hollywood, FL
AD1Global is a hospitality company.
Alternate E Source
Andover, NJ
www.alternateesource.com
Angkor Zipline
Siem Reap, Cambodia
Angkor Zipline, https://angkorzipline.com, is the only permanent, educational eco-adventure tour operating inside Angkor Archeological Park,...
Benku8
Shanghai, China
Benku8 is a media platform building the world's largest online community of Chinese and Western millennials. The company's mission is to...
Cloudwick
Newark, CA
Cloudwick is the leading cloud data lake software-as-a-service and managed services provider for machine learning and advanced analytics.
Connect
Toronto, Canada
Connect with Canada. Connect with English. Connect with the Future. www.connectlanguage.com Connect School of Languages is a cutting-edge...
Denise Meridith
Phoenix, AZ
Denise Meridith Consultants Inc (DMCI) is a 18-year-old public and community relations firm, headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. Its CEO/President--Denise...
Driftnet Urban Opera
Los Angeles, CA
“Hollywood Minstrel show: The Hollywood Africans,” is performance art inspired by “Hollywood Africans” canvas by...
EatDrinkDeals
Morrisville, NC
EatDrinkDeals is the nation’s leading news source for discount dining information. EatDrinkDeals covers the major national restaurant...
Electronics.ca Publications
Canada
Electronics.ca Publications ( www.electronics.ca ) is a world-class market research and publishing company whose focus is technology and...
eMatchopolis
Miramichi, Canada
Creating an online dating website has never been easier and cost effective than with eMatchopolis white label dating platform. Don't spend...
FEDUJAZZ
sosua,, Dominican Republic
drjazzfestival.com About the Dominican Republic Jazz Festival The Dominican Republic Jazz festival is one of the biggest cultural events...
Historic San Antonio
Springfield, MO
Site contains visitor information and online reservations for San Antonio, Texas. Visitors can find city information and make reservations...
Infinity Stage, Sound & Film
Woodbridge, VA
www.InfinityStage.com
inno360
Boston, MA
inno-360.com
Inter-Tel Technologies
Inter-Tel offers voice and data communications solutions for customers of all sizes, whether you are a large enterprise, small to medium...
Jeanne Burrows-Johnson
Tucson, AZ
In fiction and non-fiction, author, narrator, and motivational public speaker Jeanne Burrows-Johnson draws on experience in the performing...
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd.
Yangzhou, China
Jiangsu Honest Cable Co., Ltd. is a premier manufacturer of marine cable, shipboard cable, and industrial cables. As the TOP 3 marine cable...
Jill Krutick Fine Art
Mamaroneck, NY
About Jill Krutick (New York USA) Jill Krutick is a contemporary abstract expressionist whose paintings trace the artist’s joyful...
KryptAll
Wilmington, DE
KryptAll for when you have something important to say. We are experiencing an explosion of covert gathering of our phone records and calls.
Layer Logic, Inc.
Mason, OH
Layer Logic was founded in 2016 with the goal of making collaboration simple, seamless and spontaneous. Our flagship product, CoreTouch...
MEGAFANS.COM
Carlsbad, CA
MEGAFANS Inc. is a Mobile eSports Gaming platform and engine that offers a fully integrated tournament solution software with a small development...
Napa Valley Hotels
Springfield, MO
Napa Valley Hotels is a one-stop vacation planning destination. Napa Valley visitors can book and plan a vacation online by either selecting...
New Breed Games, LLC
Miami, FL
New Breed Games, LLC is a high-value, budget-conscious production company and studio dedicated to the business of designing and developing...
New England Vacation Rentals
Harwich Port, MA
Memories are made in our vacation rental homes. We only do rentals and are totally committed to matching our guests to the right Cape Cod...
New Orleans Agenda
New Orleans, LA
The New Orleans Agenda newsletter is the leading local alternative for information on New Orleans and the Gulf Coast Region. A provider...
NorthernAxcess Satellite Communications
Chula Vista, CA
NorthernAxcess.com is a refreshing change of pace when it comes to satellite communication providers. Ultimately NorthernAxcess provides...
OOTify, Inc.
Los Angeles, CA
OOTify is a mental wellness technology startup based in Los Angeles. Our social enhancement platform matches individuals seeking support...
OTO Development
Spartanburg, SC
OTO Development -- a Johnson Management company based in Spartanburg SC -- is an award-winning, fast-growing hotel development and management...
Owens-Rogers Museum
INDEPENDENCE, MO
The Ginger House Museum is the birthplace of famed film star Ginger Rogers. Rogers was born in this house in 1911 and lived here with her...
Park City Lodging, Inc.
Park City, UT
Park City Lodging, Inc. represents a distinct collection of vacation rentals throughout Park City’s Main Street and three world-class...
Pizzazz Production
Saint Petersburg, FL
Professional, women of color who also lived as a woman “in the life” had no quality events to socialize and network in Orlando,...
