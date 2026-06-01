eMenuTouch is an in-house, native, multi-platform and multi lingual software system. It is designed specifically for the hospitality industry. Solving problems of human civilization is one of the primary aims of the venture. eMenuTouch transform all hospitality venues into Smart Venues. eMenuTouch software system implements not only FDA legislation and rules, but also EU FIC Food Information and beyond. - May 08, 2018 - Queensway Group AB