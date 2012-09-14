PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB

Hyatt Centric Mountain View Announces Executive Appointments Hyatt Centric Mountain View is expected to open mid-July with a leadership team boasting 83 years of combined hospitality experience. OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group, is developing and will manage the new lifestyle hotel. - June 30, 2019 - OTO Development

OTO Development Moves Into Atlanta Market with New Management Contract Hyatt House Atlanta/Downtown is the latest addition to OTO Development's managed portfolio, as the hospitality company brings its proven operations strategy -- designed to increase revenue, profitability and guest satisfaction -- to Metro Atlanta. - June 15, 2019 - OTO Development

Vacation Rentals Platform Offers Most Streamlined, Cost-Effective Way for Renters and Owners to Connect A1VacationHomes.com, the five year old vacation rentals by owner website, has reached a new milestone with over 16000 vacation rentals by owner properties around the world and over 10000 properties in North America. - May 29, 2019 - A1VacationHomes.com Inc.

Thomas Real Estate of North Myrtle Beach Receives Four International Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received four Communicator Awards for marketing. The marketing team at Thomas Real Estate received awards for email entries in the categories of: 1) content marketing; 2) features animation/motion graphics; 3) individual email marketing; 4) features visual appeal. Style Strand Media, of North Myrtle Beach, created the animation and motion graphics for the email campaigns. - May 16, 2019 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Hidden View B&B Voted "Best of Virginia 2019" by Virginia Living Magazine Readers Hidden View Bed & Breakfast - a luxury B&B, boutique resort, event venue, and vacation rental in Northern Virginia; and a member of Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun County B&B Guild - is honored to announce that it was voted Best of Virginia 2019 in Virginia Living Magazines’ eight annual... - May 15, 2019 - Hidden View Bed & Breakfast

OTO Development Certified as a Great Place to Work It’s official: OTO Development is a Great Place To Work. The Spartanburg SC-based hotelier has been certified as a high-trust, high-performance workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. OTO earned this credential based on an extensive culture audit and ratings provided by employees in anonymous surveys. - January 05, 2019 - OTO Development

OTO Development Project in Annapolis, MD Wins 2018 Chamber President's Award OTO Development turns old hotel property into a brand-new Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown... and this creative renovation earns accolades from Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce for bringing jobs, economic growth to Annapolis, MD. - November 04, 2018 - OTO Development

Now Manage Room Listings on Airbnb via STAAH Channel Manager The real-time connection opens up a world of opportunities for properties, including hotels, looking to grow their revenue from the booming sharing-economy. - October 26, 2018 - STAAH Limited

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Summit Creative Award Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., recently was honored with a 2018 Summit Creative Award for online advertising/marketing. - August 09, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

OTO Development Wins Hilton Developer of the Year Award for 2nd Consecutive Year Pragmatic, patient approach to building in high-barrier-to-entry markets yields innovative projects and national accolades for OTO Development. - June 16, 2018 - OTO Development

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives 16 Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. With entries received from across the United States and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring the creative excellence for communications... - June 13, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Hyatt Honors OTO Employees with Sales, Leadership Awards Two OTO Development employees have been honored by the Hyatt brand. Chosen from select service colleagues across the Americas, Daniel Crangle was named Hyatt Franchise Revenue Manager of the Year and Osman Keskin was tapped for the HY-ACHIEVER Award. They were recognized for sales/revenue management efforts on behalf of the OTO-managed Hyatt Place Chicago/Downtown-The Loop. - June 02, 2018 - OTO Development

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Launches New Vacation Rental Website Thomas Real Estate, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its new Thomas Beach Vacations website, northmyrtlebeachvacations.com. The enhanced site provides faster access to beach rental information for users, as well as more organized and streamlined information such as pet-friendly rentals, private-pool... - May 11, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Queensway Presents eMenuTouch - Software System, Covering FDA Legislation Ingredient and Nutrition Fact Requirements, Filtering Menus in a Second and More eMenuTouch is an in-house, native, multi-platform and multi lingual software system. It is designed specifically for the hospitality industry. Solving problems of human civilization is one of the primary aims of the venture. eMenuTouch transform all hospitality venues into Smart Venues. eMenuTouch software system implements not only FDA legislation and rules, but also EU FIC Food Information and beyond. - May 08, 2018 - Queensway Group AB

OTO Development Adds Four Properties to Managed Portfolio Proven operations strategy adds momentum to Spartanburg SC-based hospitality company's third-party management client base. - March 17, 2018 - OTO Development

DoubleTree Largo/Washington DC Rings in Wedding Season with Bridal Showcase Love is in the air -- but a perfect wedding is in the details. That's why DoubleTree Largo/Washington DC, a full-service hotel managed by OTO Development, rings in the wedding season with its annual Bridal Showcase. This fun, free event offers engaged couples an opportunity to check out a variety of products and services from Washington DC-area wedding vendors. - February 15, 2018 - OTO Development

South Carolina’s First AC Hotel by Marriott Opens in Spartanburg AC Hotels by Marriott, the European-inspired, simplistic, elegant brand for the modern traveler, has announced the opening of AC Hotel Spartanburg, the brand’s first location in South Carolina. AC Hotel Spartanburg is locally owned by the Johnson family and operated by OTO Development, a Johnson Management company. - December 20, 2017 - OTO Development

Thomas Real Estate, Inc. of North Myrtle Beach Welcomes Rhonda Langley — Rhonda Langley recently joined Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as an Accounting Assistant. - November 22, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

OTO Development Announces Plans for AC Hotel Bethesda OTO Development is building its sixth AC Hotel by Marriott in the heart of downtown Bethesda MD – part of an ambitious mixed-use development and just a few short blocks away from Marriott International’s future global headquarters. - November 11, 2017 - OTO Development

Largo MD's First Homewood Suites by Hilton Breaks Ground $20 million extended stay project in DC region is owned by Frontier Development & Hospitality Group and managed by OTO Development, a Johnson Management company. - November 08, 2017 - OTO Development

Julie Carelock Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Julie Carelock has joined the team as director of property services. Carelock has over 20 years of professional senior property management experience. She has successfully managed the operations of 1,015-unit portfolio... - November 07, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

adoba® Hotels Announces the Opening of Two Hotels in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan adoba® hotels, one of the best-green sustainable hotel brands in the nation, today announced the purchase and opening of the adoba® hotel Gladstone and the adoba® hotel Lockview in Sault St. Marie. Located at 26 Lowrie, Gladstone, MI, the adoba® Gladstone hotel offers 30 completely renovated... - October 22, 2017 - adoba® hotels

Livit International Launches Travel Deals Website with Steep Discounts Livit VIP provides huge travel discounts by taking the bulk buying concept brick and mortar stores use to pass on amazing travel savings to members of it's social travel club. Side-by-side comparisons of Livit prices with Priceline, Expedia, Kayak and other sites are viewable on www.livit.vip and show incredible savings to Livit customers. - October 12, 2017 - Livit VIP

Thomas Beach Vacations Releases 2018 Vacation Rates Thomas Beach Vacations has recently released its North Myrtle Beach vacation booking rates through December 2018. - September 13, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

OTO Development Makes Inc. 5000 List – for the 6th Time OTO Development makes the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – for the 6th time – and earns a spot on the “honor roll” of repeat honorees. - August 30, 2017 - OTO Development

OTO Development Earns 45 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence Forty-five of OTO Development's owned and managed properties have earned the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for consistently garnering positive guest reviews. - August 17, 2017 - OTO Development

Guilford College Shooting Guard Practices (Career) Goals at AC Hotel Chapel Hill OTO Development’s soon-to-open AC Hotel Chapel Hill Downtown partners with the grassroots EmPOWERment program as part of its commitment to engaging the local community. This connection brought Leonard McNair to the OTO team for a summer internship, giving the Guilford College junior – who’s a shooting guard on the Quaker’s Varsity squad and a future entrepreneur – an opportunity to work on his career goals. - August 09, 2017 - OTO Development

OTO Development Adds 7 Properties to Managed Portfolio OTO Development expands consistently via smart developments and savvy operations – for itself as well as an increasing number of hotel ownership groups. Lending its expertise to third-party management clients ranging from publicly traded REITs to private equity firms to high net worth individuals, the Spartanburg SC-based hospitality company recently added 7 new management contracts in key urban markets. - July 11, 2017 - OTO Development

Thomas Real Estate, North Myrtle Beach, Receives 16 Marketing Awards Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. The awards have been received from the Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts (AIVA), a 600+ member organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media. - June 30, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.

Art of the Name Game: AC Hotel Spartanburg Names Meeting Rooms in Honor of Featured Artists Picking the perfect name is an art … sometimes literally. The designations AC Hotel Spartanburg chose for its meeting rooms -- Albers, Asawa and Noland – celebrate four of the diverse artists whose works will be on display at the soon-to-open hotel. - June 30, 2017 - OTO Development

OTO Development Wins Hilton Developer of the Year Award OTO Development won Hilton’s Developer of the Year Award in the Focused Service category. The Spartanburg SC-based company was recognized for four Hilton-branded properties in California that opened in 2016: Hampton Inn & Suites LAX El Segundo, Hampton Inn & Suites Napa, Hilton Garden Inn Burbank Downtown and Hampton Inn & Suites Los Angeles/Santa Monica. OTO recently received Marriott International’s CONNECT Developer of the Year Award as well. - June 21, 2017 - OTO Development

AC Hotel Spartanburg Announces Rooftop Restaurant Partner Much-anticipated "Level 10" restaurant comes to AC Hotel Spartanburg rooftop, putting Southern twist on European-inspired dining with small plates and specialty cocktails. - June 17, 2017 - OTO Development

OTO Development is First in South Carolina to Incorporate Cross-Laminated Timber Into Commercial Project OTO Development is the first in South Carolina to incorporate cross-laminated timber -- a sustainable wood product -- into a commercial project. The hotel developer used CLT for a Home2 Suites by Hilton located in Mount Pleasant/Charleston. - May 26, 2017 - OTO Development

OTO Development's AC Hotel Chapel Hill Project Incorporates Modular Construction OTO Development's new AC Hotel in Chapel Hill NC is incorporating modular construction into its build process. Guestrooms were built in a factory in Liverpool PA, then trucked to the jobsite and stacked into place. This is only the second Marriott-branded hotel in the US – and the first on the east coast – to go modular. - May 24, 2017 - OTO Development

Queensway AB's Innovation eMenuTouch Transforms All Hospitality Venues Into Smart Venues eMenuTouch enables smart guest services on wireless and internet enabled devices to place orders and pay in remote and real time. Filter Allergens from all listed menus, display ingredients and Nutrition Facts in less than 10 seconds. Image tapping displays ingredients, Wine descriptions, notes and lifestyle preferences kosher, halal and vegetarian. - May 17, 2017 - Queensway Group AB

Makeover Brings Modern Vibe to SpringHill Suites Irvine Renovation project updates popular SpringHill Suites Irvine, an all-suites property featuring indoor heated pool, fitness center and business center. - May 17, 2017 - OTO Development

OTO Development Wins 2017 CONNECT Developer of the Year Award OTO Development has been named Marriott International’s 2017 CONNECT Developer of the Year. The company was selected for its consistent success developing new hotels in high-barrier-to-entry markets. Two Courtyards – recently completed in tough-to-build California locations – were cited as examples of OTO’s proven ability to manage the complexity, time and effort required to bring such projects to fruition. - May 15, 2017 - OTO Development

Locanda Dell’ Artista Undergoes Facility Expansion Luxury country inn Locanda Dell’ Artista have added capacity with the addition of their new Suite La Pergola. The addition of the new suite is the latest in thoughtful expansion at Locanda dell' Artista bringing the total number of rooms to 7 while maintaining the intimate feeling of the hotel. - April 19, 2017 - Locanda Dell' Artista

The New eMenuTouch Technology Can Transform a Food Truck Into Smart Food Truck Queensway Group AB launches innovations for food trucks, catering services and stadiums. Queensway Group AB's in-house native hospitality multi-platform development for solving problems of human civilization is one of the primary aims of the venture. - April 06, 2017 - Queensway Group AB

Locanda Dell' Artista Receives TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice Award for 2017 Bed and Breakfast Locanda Dell' Artista, situated near the walled castle cities of San Gimignano, Poggibonsi, and Colle Val d’Elsa, in Tuscany, Italy has been awarded TripAdvisor's prestigious Travelers' Choice Award for 2017 for best B&B/Inn in Tuscany and 11th best B&B/Inn in the World. Millions of reviews were factored in the creation of the ranking. - March 30, 2017 - Locanda Dell' Artista

KatiesKarmaCorner.com Aims to Help Aromatherapy & Yoga Lovers Save Money KatiesKarmaCorner.com's knowledgeable staff comes together to launch a website dedicated to help users find the top rated and cheapest essential oils, essential oil diffusers, crystals, yoga apparel and much more. The search for ultimate enlightenment is an endless endeavour. At Katie’s Karma... - March 09, 2017 - KatiesKarmaCorner.com

Quality Inn Carrier Circle Reinvented & Sold The Quality Inn Carrier Circle located at 6611 Old Collamer Rd S, East Syracuse, NY 13057 has been sold to a private group of investors. Prior to the acquisition of the property, the sellers spent around $1M to reinvent the hotel which included new window treatments, carpets, furniture, various in-room... - March 07, 2017 - Quality Inn

eMenuTouch is a Native Multi-Platform and Multilingual System, Rendering Guest Services on All Hospitality Venues in Remote and Real Time on Over 8.6 Billion Devices World first high-tech proprietary software system, based on Queensway in-house Native Multi-Platform and multilingual system, which renders guest services on each and every hospitality venue in remote and real time on over 8.6 billion smartphones, smart-TVs and Wi-Fi enabled devices screen from home,... - October 20, 2016 - Queensway Group AB

The Scott’s Lounge Debuts as Destination for Drinks & Live Music The Scott's Lounge, a new eatery and bar for professionals in Moon Township, is a go-to Happy Hour destination new the Pittsburgh International Airport. - June 23, 2016 - The Scott's Lounge

Discovery Suites Ortigas Offers Exciting Deals for Summer Wrap up the summer season with either a rewarding stay or a sumptuous meal at The Discovery Leisure Company’s deluxe hotel in Ortigas, Discovery Suites. - May 22, 2016 - The Discovery Leisure Company, Inc.

The Discovery Leisure Company Pays Tribute to Wondermoms This Mother’s Day For all her awesome superpowers, Wondermom deserves a break! This Mother’s Day, let Mom have her much-needed escape with The Discovery Leisure Company’s delightful offerings. - May 01, 2016 - The Discovery Leisure Company, Inc.

HomeEscape Surges in Popularity HomeEscape.com is quickly becoming the popular alternative to traditional vacation rental sites that charge usurious fees. “We are excited to challenge the status quo,” remarked Avi Vaknin, CEO and Founder of HomeEscape. “People are tired of misleading policies and high fees –... - March 23, 2016 - HomeEscape

The Passport Group and Gallegos & Associate Real Estate Join Forces The two companies are opening new offices in Arizona and New Mexico, together. - March 05, 2016 - The Passport Group