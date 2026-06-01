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Conrad Fritz Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc. as Director of Property Services
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Conrad Fritz has joined Thomas as Director of Property Services. - June 01, 2026 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
M3 Appoints Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering
M3, the leading hospitality accounting software company in the United States, today announced two strategic executive appointments: Ross Serven as Vice President of Data & Artificial Intelligence and Paul Guerrero as Vice President of Engineering. These newly elevated leadership roles... - April 10, 2026 - M3
Fairview Inn Unveils Upgraded Guest Rooms Featuring Smart Entertainment and Expanded Kitchenette Options
Fairview Inn, the 40-room boutique hotel located in the heart of Fairview’s downtown, is pleased to announce two major enhancements to its guest experience: the installation of the state-of-the-art TiVo® Stream entertainment system—transforming every television into a smart... - November 18, 2025 - Fairview Inn
A 2023 Novel Foreshadowed the Uncertain Political Landscape and Presidential Election of 2024
Unveiling a Political Thriller for the 21st Century: Evan Pedone’s “A Dance of Eagles and Dragons” Soars Amidst a Tumultuous Global Landscape - September 13, 2024 - Evan and Ash Real Estate
The Changing Real Estate Market in 2025 and Beyond
Evan and Ashley Pedone, luxury and commercial real estate advisors, discuss the changing real estate market in Clearwater Beach, Tampa, and St. Petersburg, Florida. - September 05, 2024 - Evan and Ash Real Estate
Evan Pedone Earns Prestigious Award Distinction Within the Engel & Völkers Americas Network
Displaying exemplary production, Evan Pedone was recognized as a President’s Circle advisor in the global real estate brand’s 2022 “Elite Club.” - April 01, 2023 - Evan and Ash Real Estate
Evan Pedone Ranked First Among Real Estate Professionals in Engel & Völkers Madeira Beach
Local Advisor Recognized for Outstanding Production in 2022 - March 30, 2023 - Evan and Ash Real Estate
Two Record Sales in One Week by Evan and Ash of Engel and Volkers. Clearwater Beach Hotel and Madeira Beach Multi-Unit Break Local Records.
Real estate team Evan and Ash sell a Clearwater Beach Hotel at over $375,000 per unit and a multi-unit on Madeira Beach at $437,000 per unit. - October 18, 2022 - Evan and Ash Real Estate
New Company, Catching Planes LLC Debuts a Subscription-Based Flight and Hotel Booking Platform
Catching Planes LLC makes it possible for any traveler to become a member of an exclusive travel booking platform that offers deeply discounted flight and hotel bookings. Once a traveler becomes a member, they get access to a booking platform where flight and hotel bookings can be made. It is a deeply discounted, end-to-end booking platform that offers 24/7 support. - June 16, 2022 - Catching Planes LLC
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Sponsoring Blood Drive May 31
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. will host a community blood drive on Tuesday, May 31, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The event will be held at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., 625 Sea Mountain Highway in the Cherry Grove section of North Myrtle Beach. - May 11, 2022 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate Inc Celebrates 60 Years of Service
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. (TREI), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., proudly rang in 2022 recognizing its 60th year of service excellence. TREI was started by Mildred Thomas in the spring of 1962. She was one of the first women in real estate in the coastal area. In 1963, she became acquainted... - January 30, 2022 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Marketing Awards
Angie Krall, director of marketing at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., received two honors from the 2021 Summit Marketing Effectiveness Award competition. The two platinum Summit International Awards were for marketing collateral materials and online marketing/advertising. The Summit Marketing... - January 21, 2022 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
OTO Development Acquires Hospitality Complex in Ocean City, Maryland
Dunes Manor Hotel, Court & Suites is latest addition to Carolina-based hotelier's growing beachfront portfolio. - December 11, 2021 - OTO Development
OTO Development Acquires DoubleTree by Hilton Cocoa Beach
Riding a wave of optimism about leisure travel, South Carolina-based OTO Development has acquired its sixth beachfront property since Q4 2018: DoubleTree by Hilton Cocoa Beach Oceanfront on Florida’s Space Coast. - September 12, 2021 - OTO Development
Thomas Real Estate Inc. Receives Six Marketing Awards
Angie Krall, director of marketing at Thomas Real Estate, Inc., received six honors from the 27th Annual Communicator Awards. The Awards of Distinction for marketing excellence were for: individual e-mail marketing for online advertising and marketing; features-animation for online marketing;... - June 09, 2021 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Rosalind Stacy Receives 2020 Hospitality Employee of the Year Award
Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV) of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Rosalind Stacy, director of guest services, received the Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce (MBCOC) Hospitality Employee of the Year Award. The MBCOC honored 2020’s and 2021’s most visionary and... - May 01, 2021 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
OD Beach Rentals Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
OD Beach Rentals, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has merged with Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach. The merger expands the services of the Thomas Beach Vacations division. - February 17, 2021 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Beach Vacations Joins Safe Stay Program
Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., recently joined the American Hotel & Lodging Association’s (AHLA) Safe Stay program. Safe Stay cleaning guidelines, rooted in recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), are endorsed by hospitality leaders... - July 10, 2020 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Thomas Beach Vacations of North Myrtle Beach Reopens to Guests
Thomas Beach Vacations (TBV), located in North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is excited to restart its vacation rental operations. It has been closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 business closures. - May 03, 2020 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
HOTELSIGNS.com Hires Daina Bailey as a Vice President of National Accounts
HOTELSIGNS.com announces the addition of a new vice president of national accounts to its team to aid in growing the company’s existing success. Daina Bailey brings significant experience—more than 25 years in signage sales—to the position. A seasoned signage expert, she has worked with both U.S. and international hospitality brands and companies across multiple industries. - March 12, 2020 - HOTELSIGNS.com
Nicoletti’s Property Management Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
Nicoletti Property Management, of Longs, S.C., has merged with Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C. The merger will expand the services of the Thomas Annual Rentals division. “We continue to strategically grow in an effort to meet the needs and demands of the... - January 29, 2020 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
HOTELSIGNS.com Enhances Industry-Leading Services with Launch of SignStars(TM) Rewards Club
New SignStars(TM) corporate rewards program thanks loyal customers with exclusive benefits and promotions. - January 26, 2020 - HOTELSIGNS.com
eMenuTouch Presents NutrientMenus - Pre-ordering System for Drive Thru, Estimating the Guest Services to Less Than 60 Seconds
System created with innovative Hi-Tech in traditional Guest Services for the next generation in exploring guest experiences whether Drive-thru or other hospitality venues where no one ever has serviced before. - September 27, 2019 - Queensway Group AB
Hyatt Centric Mountain View Announces Executive Appointments
Hyatt Centric Mountain View is expected to open mid-July with a leadership team boasting 83 years of combined hospitality experience. OTO Development, part of The Johnson Group, is developing and will manage the new lifestyle hotel. - June 30, 2019 - OTO Development
OTO Development Moves Into Atlanta Market with New Management Contract
Hyatt House Atlanta/Downtown is the latest addition to OTO Development's managed portfolio, as the hospitality company brings its proven operations strategy -- designed to increase revenue, profitability and guest satisfaction -- to Metro Atlanta. - June 15, 2019 - OTO Development
Vacation Rentals Platform Offers Most Streamlined, Cost-Effective Way for Renters and Owners to Connect
A1VacationHomes.com, the five year old vacation rentals by owner website, has reached a new milestone with over 16000 vacation rentals by owner properties around the world and over 10000 properties in North America. - May 29, 2019 - A1VacationHomes.com Inc.
Thomas Real Estate of North Myrtle Beach Receives Four International Marketing Awards
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received four Communicator Awards for marketing. The marketing team at Thomas Real Estate received awards for email entries in the categories of: 1) content marketing; 2) features animation/motion graphics; 3) individual email marketing; 4) features visual appeal. Style Strand Media, of North Myrtle Beach, created the animation and motion graphics for the email campaigns. - May 16, 2019 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Hidden View B&B Voted "Best of Virginia 2019" by Virginia Living Magazine Readers
Hidden View Bed & Breakfast - a luxury B&B, boutique resort, event venue, and vacation rental in Northern Virginia; and a member of Visit Loudoun and the Loudoun County B&B Guild - is honored to announce that it was voted Best of Virginia 2019 in Virginia Living Magazines’ eight... - May 15, 2019 - Hidden View Bed & Breakfast
OTO Development Certified as a Great Place to Work
It’s official: OTO Development is a Great Place To Work. The Spartanburg SC-based hotelier has been certified as a high-trust, high-performance workplace by the independent analysts at Great Place to Work®. OTO earned this credential based on an extensive culture audit and ratings provided by employees in anonymous surveys. - January 05, 2019 - OTO Development
OTO Development Project in Annapolis, MD Wins 2018 Chamber President's Award
OTO Development turns old hotel property into a brand-new Hilton Garden Inn Annapolis Downtown... and this creative renovation earns accolades from Anne Arundel County Chamber of Commerce for bringing jobs, economic growth to Annapolis, MD. - November 04, 2018 - OTO Development
Now Manage Room Listings on Airbnb via STAAH Channel Manager
The real-time connection opens up a world of opportunities for properties, including hotels, looking to grow their revenue from the booming sharing-economy. - October 26, 2018 - STAAH Limited
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives Summit Creative Award
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., recently was honored with a 2018 Summit Creative Award for online advertising/marketing. - August 09, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
OTO Development Wins Hilton Developer of the Year Award for 2nd Consecutive Year
Pragmatic, patient approach to building in high-barrier-to-entry markets yields innovative projects and national accolades for OTO Development. - June 16, 2018 - OTO Development
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Receives 16 Marketing Awards
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., has received 16 Communicator Awards for marketing. With entries received from across the United States and around the world, the Communicator Awards is the largest and most competitive awards program honoring the creative excellence for... - June 13, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Hyatt Honors OTO Employees with Sales, Leadership Awards
Two OTO Development employees have been honored by the Hyatt brand. Chosen from select service colleagues across the Americas, Daniel Crangle was named Hyatt Franchise Revenue Manager of the Year and Osman Keskin was tapped for the HY-ACHIEVER Award. They were recognized for sales/revenue management efforts on behalf of the OTO-managed Hyatt Place Chicago/Downtown-The Loop. - June 02, 2018 - OTO Development
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. Launches New Vacation Rental Website
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. is proud to announce the launch of its new Thomas Beach Vacations website, northmyrtlebeachvacations.com. The enhanced site provides faster access to beach rental information for users, as well as more organized and streamlined information such as pet-friendly rentals,... - May 11, 2018 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
Queensway Presents eMenuTouch - Software System, Covering FDA Legislation Ingredient and Nutrition Fact Requirements, Filtering Menus in a Second and More
eMenuTouch is an in-house, native, multi-platform and multi lingual software system. It is designed specifically for the hospitality industry. Solving problems of human civilization is one of the primary aims of the venture. eMenuTouch transform all hospitality venues into Smart Venues. eMenuTouch software system implements not only FDA legislation and rules, but also EU FIC Food Information and beyond. - May 08, 2018 - Queensway Group AB
OTO Development Adds Four Properties to Managed Portfolio
Proven operations strategy adds momentum to Spartanburg SC-based hospitality company's third-party management client base. - March 17, 2018 - OTO Development
DoubleTree Largo/Washington DC Rings in Wedding Season with Bridal Showcase
Love is in the air -- but a perfect wedding is in the details. That's why DoubleTree Largo/Washington DC, a full-service hotel managed by OTO Development, rings in the wedding season with its annual Bridal Showcase. This fun, free event offers engaged couples an opportunity to check out a variety of products and services from Washington DC-area wedding vendors. - February 15, 2018 - OTO Development
South Carolina’s First AC Hotel by Marriott Opens in Spartanburg
AC Hotels by Marriott, the European-inspired, simplistic, elegant brand for the modern traveler, has announced the opening of AC Hotel Spartanburg, the brand’s first location in South Carolina. AC Hotel Spartanburg is locally owned by the Johnson family and operated by OTO Development, a Johnson Management company. - December 20, 2017 - OTO Development
Thomas Real Estate, Inc. of North Myrtle Beach Welcomes Rhonda Langley
— Rhonda Langley recently joined Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., as an Accounting Assistant. - November 22, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
OTO Development Announces Plans for AC Hotel Bethesda
OTO Development is building its sixth AC Hotel by Marriott in the heart of downtown Bethesda MD – part of an ambitious mixed-use development and just a few short blocks away from Marriott International’s future global headquarters. - November 11, 2017 - OTO Development
Largo MD's First Homewood Suites by Hilton Breaks Ground
$20 million extended stay project in DC region is owned by Frontier Development & Hospitality Group and managed by OTO Development, a Johnson Management company. - November 08, 2017 - OTO Development
Julie Carelock Joins Thomas Real Estate, Inc.
Thomas Real Estate, Inc., of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is pleased to announce that Julie Carelock has joined the team as director of property services. Carelock has over 20 years of professional senior property management experience. She has successfully managed the operations of 1,015-unit... - November 07, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
adoba® Hotels Announces the Opening of Two Hotels in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan
adoba® hotels, one of the best-green sustainable hotel brands in the nation, today announced the purchase and opening of the adoba® hotel Gladstone and the adoba® hotel Lockview in Sault St. Marie. Located at 26 Lowrie, Gladstone, MI, the adoba® Gladstone hotel offers 30 completely... - October 22, 2017 - adoba® hotels
Livit International Launches Travel Deals Website with Steep Discounts
Livit VIP provides huge travel discounts by taking the bulk buying concept brick and mortar stores use to pass on amazing travel savings to members of it's social travel club. Side-by-side comparisons of Livit prices with Priceline, Expedia, Kayak and other sites are viewable on www.livit.vip and show incredible savings to Livit customers. - October 12, 2017 - Livit VIP
Thomas Beach Vacations Releases 2018 Vacation Rates
Thomas Beach Vacations has recently released its North Myrtle Beach vacation booking rates through December 2018. - September 13, 2017 - Thomas Real Estate Inc.
OTO Development Makes Inc. 5000 List – for the 6th Time
OTO Development makes the 2017 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America – for the 6th time – and earns a spot on the “honor roll” of repeat honorees. - August 30, 2017 - OTO Development
OTO Development Earns 45 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence
Forty-five of OTO Development's owned and managed properties have earned the 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for consistently garnering positive guest reviews. - August 17, 2017 - OTO Development
Guilford College Shooting Guard Practices (Career) Goals at AC Hotel Chapel Hill
OTO Development’s soon-to-open AC Hotel Chapel Hill Downtown partners with the grassroots EmPOWERment program as part of its commitment to engaging the local community. This connection brought Leonard McNair to the OTO team for a summer internship, giving the Guilford College junior – who’s a shooting guard on the Quaker’s Varsity squad and a future entrepreneur – an opportunity to work on his career goals. - August 09, 2017 - OTO Development