Company Profiles Cape Spirit South Africa Car Rental Cape Spirit™ holds some of the lowest unlimited KM South Africa and Cape Town Car Rental rates in the industry. Together with our Car Rental Partners First Car Rental / Sixt Car Hire, Europcar... fordfix.info The solution to the Ford cruise control switch problem… CNN (and several other news agencies) have investigated the problem that Ford has been reluctant to respond to. Ford finally issued a... Prosperion Pty Limited Since opening our doors in 2001, our business has been based on exploring every opportunity to keep our clients in the best cars for the least money. With a combined experience of over 35 years...