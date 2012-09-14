PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Falcon Car Rental Launches New Website to Improve User Experience and Add New Rental Features Falcon Car Rental has recently launched its new website simplifying the process of renting an ultra-luxury vehicle. The new website offers guests a chance to create a profile. Once that profile is completed, renting an exotic vehicle is just a two-step process. All you have to do is select the car you... - June 04, 2019 - Falcon Car Rental

Driver 1 Introduces Car Subscriptions for Young Drivers "Driver 1" launches a car subscription service exclusively for 17 to 24 year olds. Affordable and flexible monthly subscription for a nearly new first car. Hand it back when off to Uni and restart when you need it. - January 12, 2019 - Driver 1 Ltd

Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing Opens a New Office for Its Customers, Offering a Wide Range of Features for Convenience and Ease Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing has been a reliable provider of cars for services like Uber and Lyft for a long time. Their users prefer their features over other similar services, and as a result, they have created a long line of loyal customers. The features and options offered by Friendly - TLC... - September 30, 2017 - Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing

Friendly Launches TLC Car Rental & Leasing Options for Drivers Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing CEO, Michael Grinman, announced the launch of the company's new website offering TLC car rental and leasing services that individuals can use to start their own ride sharing business. "We offer personalized service and different vehicle options to meet TLC drivers'... - August 26, 2017 - Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing

Budds’ Cadillac Announces Cadillac Concierge Test Drive Delivery Service “Don’t lift a finger” program brings your test-drive directly to customers work or home. - March 27, 2017 - Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

FleetEurope Launches New Branding and Responsive Website FleetEurope, a leading independent vehicle management solutions provider, has announced a major rebrand, which sees the official launch of its new logo and a fully mobile responsive website. - November 09, 2016 - FleetEurope

Largest Global Provider of Expat Car Services Announces Exclusive Partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management in the U.S. ExpatRide International, a global industry leader in expat car services, announces its exclusive partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management. The partnership will take effect on November 17, 2015. - October 14, 2015 - ExpatRide International, Inc.

Breaking Down the Barriers to Driving an Electric Car Many drivers looking to get a new car are considering a plug-in – either an all-electric car or a plug-in hybrid – but are reluctant to make the change. A new business, Fuel Included, specialises in supplying electric vehicles and helping drivers through the transition. - March 15, 2015 - Fuel Included Ltd

Buy Your Next Car Like a Mobile Phone You can now buy a new car just like a mobile phone with all expenses covered, including fuel, on a simple monthly tariff. - March 14, 2015 - Fuel Included Ltd

HuaHinHire Expands to a New Location The Hua Hin Hire company has recently moved to a larger new location within Hua Hin to accommodate its growing fleet of brand new vehicles. - October 09, 2014 - Hua Hin Hire

HuaHinHire Appoint Director for Car Rental Services Hua Hin Hire accelerate their elite fleet into the car rental service industry in Hua Hin. - November 14, 2013 - Hua Hin Hire

Hua Hin Hire Drive Forward Into Car Rental Hua Hin Car Hire to include a wide range of vehicles for hire and offer such services as pick up and drop off locations nationwide. - October 10, 2013 - Hua Hin Hire

Nakisa Releases Leading-Edge Lease Contract Administration Software to Help Businesses Plan and Prepare for Proposed Changes to FASB/IASB Lease Accounting Standards Nakisa announced today that they have developed and launched a new solution, Lease Contract Administration by Nakisa (LCAN), to meet the immediate needs of customers worldwide who are preparing for the upcoming changes to lease accounting regulations proposed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). - October 09, 2013 - Nakisa

Car Leasing Company Wheels To Lease Announces Latest iPad Winner for Lag B’Omer Acura Dealer in New York, Found at WheelsToLease.com Gives Away New iPad 3 to One Lucky Winner - May 24, 2013 - Wheels To Lease

Grand Prize Car Lease from Wheels To Lease Now Part of Hatzolah Auction in Boro Park Wheels To Lease Joins Hatzolah for May “Moments Auction” in Boro Park. - April 24, 2013 - Wheels To Lease

Union Volkswagen Celebrates 2 Years of Success on Route 22 Union VW serving NY & NJ VW customers for Sales, Service, Parts & Accessories Celebrates 2 years of continued success in Union NJ. - March 08, 2013 - Union Volkswagen

Lucky Purim iPad3 Winner Announced by Wheels To Lease The Wheels To Lease iPad Giveaway has another winner! “We are excited to announce Haim & Marcia Cohen as the 7th installment winner of the iPad3 contest,” said President and CEO, Shlomie Hershkop. - March 06, 2013 - Wheels To Lease

Union VW Invites Everyone to Springtoberfest Drive one of 4 VW models from Union VW for less than $200 a month at The Springtoberfest Event. It's 4Under $200. - March 04, 2013 - Union Volkswagen

GM Names Vail Buick GMC “Certified Elite” Dealership Vail Buick GMC of Bedford Hills NY was just awarded the "Certified Elite" dealer status by GM exectives for exceeding various criteria for customer retention, service repairs and service training standards to name a few. A very small number of dealers will be given this award and Vail is excited to be one of them. - February 26, 2013 - Vail Buick GMC

Hurricane Sandy Relief Efforts Supported with $1 Million Donation from Toyota Toyota contributes to Hurricane Sandy relief through donations and payment options. Germain Toyota of Columbus encourages all who are able to help in any way they can. - November 08, 2012 - Germain Toyota Columbus, OH

Nakisa® Inc. Launches 4.0: Solutions That Adapt to Your Business Nakisa Inc. announced today, at the HR Technology® Conference & Exposition, the latest version of its Organization and Talent Management solutions. - October 10, 2012 - Nakisa

Fall iPad3 Lucky Giveaway Winner Announced - Wheels To Lease Wheels To Lease announces Tamara Maslow as their 4th installment winner of the iPad3 contest, continuing their giveaway year of givebacks. - September 26, 2012 - Wheels To Lease

Nakisa and NorthgateArinso Expand Partnership to Meet Global Demand Nakisa® Inc., a developer of Org and Talent Management software for SAP® ERP HCM, announced today that it has signed a global partner agreement with NorthgateArinso (NGA), a leader in SAP HCM-related integration services and an official provider of BPO services that are powered by SAP software. - June 09, 2012 - Nakisa

Financing a Car in Canada – Expat Car Leasing and Financing Service in Canada Launched by ExpatRide Financing a car in Canada? Car leasing and financing service for expats offered by ExpatRide. When trying to get an auto loan in Canada as a newcomer, it can be very frustrating not having a Canadian credit score (Beacon score). - March 18, 2012 - ExpatRide International, Inc.

Nalley Lexus-Roswell Opens Café Blends to Support Autism Awareness Dealership Offers Unique Opportunity to Individuals on the Autism Spectrum - January 12, 2012 - Nalley Lexus of Roswell

Suburban Auto Group Adopts Two Local Families This Holiday Season Suburban Auto Group has teamed up with the Key Club of Sandy High School to adopt two local families for Christmas. Each family has a list of basic essentials they are lacking, and both Key Club members and Suburban employees have chosen to donate items on the lists. Together, both groups plan to make... - December 16, 2011 - Suburban Auto Group

Crown Honda of Greensboro Aims to Fill Two Honda Ridgelines with Toys in Support of Toys for Tots Foundation This holiday season, Crown Honda of Greensboro, an award-winning Honda dealership, is proud to team up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect toys for the Toys for Tots Foundation. - December 02, 2011 - Crown Honda Greensboro

Nalley Jaguar Teams with Toys for Tots This Holiday Season This holiday season, Nalley Jaguar is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect toys for the Toys for Tots Foundation. The Toys for Tots Foundation seeks to provide a tangible sign of hope to economically-disadvantaged children in the community during the holidays. Nalley Jaguar will... - December 02, 2011 - Nalley Jaguar

Crown Honda of Southpoint Aims to Fill Two Honda Ridgelines with Toys in Support of Toys for Tots Foundation This holiday season, Crown Honda of Southpoint is proud to team up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect toys for the Toys for Tots Foundation. The Toys for Tots Foundation seeks to provide a tangible sign of hope to economically-disadvantaged children in the community during Christmas. Due... - December 01, 2011 - Crown Honda of Southpoint

Planet Hyundai Sponsored Successful Toys for Tots Golf Tournament and Toy Drive Planet Hyundai Sahara and Planet Hyundai Centennial are pleased to announce that, through their sponsorship, this year’s U.S. Marine Corps Golf Classic Toys for Tots Golf Tournament and Toy Drive was successful in raising more than $25,000. This golf tournament raised money for the Las Vegas Chapter... - November 30, 2011 - Planet Hyundai

Insider Look Into Car Rental Prices by Getrentalcar.com When people try to rent a car online, they realise how much hassle and time it takes to surf through dozens of websites entering desired dates and location. Not to mention time they spend going through rental terms and conditions. - November 24, 2011 - [GET] Rental Car

Nakisa® Wins SAP Innovation Award 2011 Nakisa Inc., a developer of software solutions for organization and talent management and SAP software solution and technology partner, is proud to announce that they have won the SAP Ecosystem Innovation Award, presented at SAPPHIRE® NOW in Madrid. The SAP Ecosystem Innovation Award is a business... - November 13, 2011 - Nakisa

Crown Honda of Southpoint Supports the January Foundation for Burn Survivors Crown Honda of Southpoint, a dealership in the Triangle area, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the January Foundation for Burn Survivors’ monthly cookouts to serve the residents of the Ronald McDonald House and to raise funds for the Carolina Children’s Hospital Burn Unit. The January... - November 02, 2011 - Crown Honda of Southpoint

Nalley Infiniti-Marietta Hires Todd Dickson as New General Manager Nalley Infiniti-Marietta, an Infiniti dealership in the Atlanta area, has hired Todd Dickson as general manager. An industry veteran, Dickson has been in the car business for approximately 27 years. - November 02, 2011 - Nalley Infiniti of Marietta

Expat Car Leasing: Enterprise Fleet Management and ExpatRide Launch Partnership Enterprise Fleet Management, an affiliate of Enterprise Holdings, has partnered with ExpatRide, a specialized expatriate service company to provide foreign nationals in the U.S. with the nation’s most comprehensive expat car leasing program. The partnership gives expatriates moving to the U.S. - November 02, 2011 - ExpatRide International, Inc.

Nalley Volvo Welcomes Randy Pullen as New General Manager Nalley Volvo, serving metro Atlanta, is pleased to welcome Randy Pullen as its new general manager. Pullen, who has over 19 years of experience in the auto industry, joined Nalley Volvo in August. His most recent position prior to joining Nalley Volvo was as the general sales manager of Global Imports... - October 29, 2011 - Nalley Volvo

Plaza Mercedes-Benz to Host a Customer Appreciation Event Plaza Mercedes-Benz, a premier Mercedes-Benz dealership in the greater St. Louis area, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Event on Wednesday, November 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All of the dealership’s customers are invited to the appreciation event, which will... - October 29, 2011 - Plaza Mercedes-Benz

Richmond BMW Sponsors Treasure in Paradise Auction and Fashion Show Richmond BMW is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the World Pediatric Project’s 7th Annual Treasures in Paradise Auction and Fashion Show on Friday, November 11, at the Historic John Marshall. The World Pediatric Project--a nonprofit, humanitarian organization based in Richmond--links medical... - October 29, 2011 - Richmond BMW

Toyota of Greenville Sponsors Emerson Rose Heart Foundation Golf Tournament Toyota of Greenville, a premier Toyota dealership in upstate South Carolina, is pleased to announce that it was a gold sponsor of the 1st Annual Emerson Rose Heart Foundation Golf Tournament. In addition to being a gold sponsor, Toyota of Greenville also offered a brand-new Toyota Corolla as a hole-in-one... - October 27, 2011 - Toyota of Greenville

Suburban Auto Group and Northwest Chevy Dealers Sponsor Chevy Sonic Adventure: Top Prize for Portland Scavenger Hunt is a Brand-New 2012 Chevy Sonic Sedan 2LT Suburban Auto Group, as a member of the Northwest Chevy Dealers group, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the Chevy Sonic Adventure, a one-day, real-world treasure hunt that will take place in Portland, Oregon, on November 6. Teams of two will compete in the treasure hunt by answering riddles... - October 22, 2011 - Suburban Auto Group

Crown Volvo of Greensboro Announces the Hire of Neal Anderson, Robin Gibson, Patrick Doebler, and Jonathan Lee Washington Crown Volvo of Greensboro, a premier Volvo dealership in the Triad region, is excited to welcome four new staff members to its sales team. Joining the team are Neal Anderson, Robin Gibson, Patrick Doebler, and Jonathan Lee Washington. - October 21, 2011 - Crown Volvo of Greensboro

Richmond BMW Sponsors 9th Annual Children’s Hospital Foundation 10K/5K Fundraiser Richmond BMW is pleased to announce its role as a sponsor of the Children’s Hospital Foundation 9th Annual 10K/5K Run/Walk & Kids Mascot Mile. - October 21, 2011 - Richmond BMW

Princeton MINI Welcomes Robert Ogust as New General Manager Princeton MINI is pleased to welcome industry leader Robert Ogust as the dealership’s new general manager. Ogust accepted the position in August and is managing both Princeton MINI and its sister dealership, Princeton BMW. In his 20 years of managerial and executive experience in the automotive... - October 21, 2011 - Princeton MINI

Princeton BMW Welcomes New General Manager; Opens Expanded New Location Princeton BMW in New Jersey is pleased to welcome Robert Ogust as the dealership’s new general manager. Ogust accepted the position in August and is managing both Princeton BMW and its sister dealership, Princeton MINI. In his 20 years of managerial and executive experience in the automotive industry,... - October 21, 2011 - Princeton BMW

Coggin Nissan on Atlantic Welcomes New General Manager Coggin Nissan on Atlantic in Jacksonville is pleased to announce the appointment of Melvin Burkett as the dealership’s new general manager. - October 21, 2011 - Coggin Nissan on Atlantic

John Isner and Sam Querrey Announce the 2nd Annual Crown BMW Charity Challenge Tennis Stars John Isner and Sam Querrey today announced the 2nd Annual “Crown BMW Charity Challenge hosted by John Isner and Sam Querrey” event will be held at the historic Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro, NC, on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2011. Proceeds from... - September 23, 2011 - Crown BMW of Greensboro

Planet Hyundai to Host New Owners’ Clinic on October 19, 2011 Planet Hyundai is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a new owners’ car care clinic on Wednesday, October 19, 2011, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Planet Hyundai Centennial store. - September 23, 2011 - Planet Hyundai

Lexus of Greenville Sponsors Cliffs Residents Outreach: Greenville, South Carolina, Dealership is a Bronze Sponsor of Homecoming at The Lake Lexus of Greenville, a premier Lexus dealership in Greenville, South Carolina, is proud to announce its role as a Bronze Sponsor of Cliffs Residents Outreach’s (CRO) annual fundraiser, Homecoming at the Lake, taking place on Saturday, September 24, 2011, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. CRO is a local non-profit... - September 23, 2011 - Lexus of Greenville

Car Leasing and Financing for Expatriates in USA Without a U.S. Credit Score by ExpatRide.com For newly arrived foreign nationals in the USA it is very frustrating not having a U.S. credit score. When it comes to car leasing and financing ExpatRide has solved that problem. - September 18, 2011 - ExpatRide International, Inc.