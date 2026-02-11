Recent Headlines
Within Passenger Car Leasing
Glesby Marks Supports Community Access Through Vehicle Donation to Alexander Jewish Family Service
Glesby Marks, an independent fleet leasing and fleet management company, has donated a fully accessible 2025 Toyota Sienna Hybrid to Alexander Jewish Family Service (JFS) as part of its Community Engagement initiative. The vehicle will support Celebration Company, a program of Alexander JFS that... - February 11, 2026 - Glesby Marks
Kingfisher Tours Rwanda Expands Premium 4×4 Car Rental Services in Kigali to Meet Rising Demand for Adventure and Business Travel
"Travelers in Rwanda deserve safe, reliable, and adventure-ready vehicles. Our expanded 4×4 fleet ensures that every visitor — whether exploring Kigali or driving deep into national parks — has a vehicle they can trust," said a spokesperson for Kingfisher Tours Rwanda. "Our goal is to offer the best 4×4 Car Rental in Kigali by combining quality vehicles with exceptional customer service." - December 06, 2025 - Kingfisher Tours Rwanda
Car Concierge Plus Celebrates 13 Years of Helping Car Buyers Nationwide Save Time, Money, and Stress
Since 2012, Car Concierge Plus has helped thousands of clients save millions of dollars while avoiding the typical headaches of the car-buying process. By serving as an independent advocate for the buyer — not the dealer — the company streamlines negotiations, ensures transparency, and delivers the best pricing (in writing) without the pressure or confusion of traditional dealership visits. - October 17, 2025 - Car Concierge Plus
Falcon Car Rental Launches New Website to Improve User Experience and Add New Rental Features
Falcon Car Rental has recently launched its new website simplifying the process of renting an ultra-luxury vehicle. The new website offers guests a chance to create a profile. Once that profile is completed, renting an exotic vehicle is just a two-step process. All you have to do is select the car... - June 04, 2019 - Falcon Car Rental
Driver 1 Introduces Car Subscriptions for Young Drivers
"Driver 1" launches a car subscription service exclusively for 17 to 24 year olds. Affordable and flexible monthly subscription for a nearly new first car. Hand it back when off to Uni and restart when you need it. - January 12, 2019 - Driver 1 Ltd
Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing Opens a New Office for Its Customers, Offering a Wide Range of Features for Convenience and Ease
Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing has been a reliable provider of cars for services like Uber and Lyft for a long time. Their users prefer their features over other similar services, and as a result, they have created a long line of loyal customers. The features and options offered by Friendly -... - September 30, 2017 - Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing
Friendly Launches TLC Car Rental & Leasing Options for Drivers
Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing CEO, Michael Grinman, announced the launch of the company's new website offering TLC car rental and leasing services that individuals can use to start their own ride sharing business. "We offer personalized service and different vehicle options to meet TLC... - August 26, 2017 - Friendly TLC Rentals & Leasing
Budds’ Cadillac Announces Cadillac Concierge Test Drive Delivery Service
“Don’t lift a finger” program brings your test-drive directly to customers work or home. - March 27, 2017 - Budds' Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC
FleetEurope Launches New Branding and Responsive Website
FleetEurope, a leading independent vehicle management solutions provider, has announced a major rebrand, which sees the official launch of its new logo and a fully mobile responsive website. - November 09, 2016 - FleetEurope
Largest Global Provider of Expat Car Services Announces Exclusive Partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management in the U.S.
ExpatRide International, a global industry leader in expat car services, announces its exclusive partnership with Enterprise Fleet Management. The partnership will take effect on November 17, 2015. - October 14, 2015 - ExpatRide International, Inc.
Breaking Down the Barriers to Driving an Electric Car
Many drivers looking to get a new car are considering a plug-in – either an all-electric car or a plug-in hybrid – but are reluctant to make the change. A new business, Fuel Included, specialises in supplying electric vehicles and helping drivers through the transition. - March 15, 2015 - Fuel Included Ltd
Buy Your Next Car Like a Mobile Phone
You can now buy a new car just like a mobile phone with all expenses covered, including fuel, on a simple monthly tariff. - March 14, 2015 - Fuel Included Ltd
HuaHinHire Expands to a New Location
The Hua Hin Hire company has recently moved to a larger new location within Hua Hin to accommodate its growing fleet of brand new vehicles. - October 09, 2014 - Hua Hin Hire
HuaHinHire Appoint Director for Car Rental Services
Hua Hin Hire accelerate their elite fleet into the car rental service industry in Hua Hin. - November 14, 2013 - Hua Hin Hire
Hua Hin Hire Drive Forward Into Car Rental
Hua Hin Car Hire to include a wide range of vehicles for hire and offer such services as pick up and drop off locations nationwide. - October 10, 2013 - Hua Hin Hire
Nakisa Releases Leading-Edge Lease Contract Administration Software to Help Businesses Plan and Prepare for Proposed Changes to FASB/IASB Lease Accounting Standards
Nakisa announced today that they have developed and launched a new solution, Lease Contract Administration by Nakisa (LCAN), to meet the immediate needs of customers worldwide who are preparing for the upcoming changes to lease accounting regulations proposed by the Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) and the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB). - October 09, 2013 - Nakisa
Car Leasing Company Wheels To Lease Announces Latest iPad Winner for Lag B’Omer
Acura Dealer in New York, Found at WheelsToLease.com Gives Away New iPad 3 to One Lucky Winner - May 24, 2013 - Wheels To Lease
Grand Prize Car Lease from Wheels To Lease Now Part of Hatzolah Auction in Boro Park
Wheels To Lease Joins Hatzolah for May “Moments Auction” in Boro Park. - April 24, 2013 - Wheels To Lease
Union Volkswagen Celebrates 2 Years of Success on Route 22
Union VW serving NY & NJ VW customers for Sales, Service, Parts & Accessories Celebrates 2 years of continued success in Union NJ. - March 08, 2013 - Union Volkswagen
Lucky Purim iPad3 Winner Announced by Wheels To Lease
The Wheels To Lease iPad Giveaway has another winner! “We are excited to announce Haim & Marcia Cohen as the 7th installment winner of the iPad3 contest,” said President and CEO, Shlomie Hershkop. - March 06, 2013 - Wheels To Lease
Union VW Invites Everyone to Springtoberfest
Drive one of 4 VW models from Union VW for less than $200 a month at The Springtoberfest Event. It's 4Under $200. - March 04, 2013 - Union Volkswagen
GM Names Vail Buick GMC “Certified Elite” Dealership
Vail Buick GMC of Bedford Hills NY was just awarded the "Certified Elite" dealer status by GM exectives for exceeding various criteria for customer retention, service repairs and service training standards to name a few. A very small number of dealers will be given this award and Vail is excited to be one of them. - February 26, 2013 - Vail Buick GMC
Hurricane Sandy Relief Efforts Supported with $1 Million Donation from Toyota
Toyota contributes to Hurricane Sandy relief through donations and payment options. Germain Toyota of Columbus encourages all who are able to help in any way they can. - November 08, 2012 - Germain Toyota Columbus, OH
Nakisa® Inc. Launches 4.0: Solutions That Adapt to Your Business
Nakisa Inc. announced today, at the HR Technology® Conference & Exposition, the latest version of its Organization and Talent Management solutions. - October 10, 2012 - Nakisa
Fall iPad3 Lucky Giveaway Winner Announced - Wheels To Lease
Wheels To Lease announces Tamara Maslow as their 4th installment winner of the iPad3 contest, continuing their giveaway year of givebacks. - September 26, 2012 - Wheels To Lease
Nakisa and NorthgateArinso Expand Partnership to Meet Global Demand
Nakisa® Inc., a developer of Org and Talent Management software for SAP® ERP HCM, announced today that it has signed a global partner agreement with NorthgateArinso (NGA), a leader in SAP HCM-related integration services and an official provider of BPO services that are powered by SAP... - June 09, 2012 - Nakisa
Financing a Car in Canada – Expat Car Leasing and Financing Service in Canada Launched by ExpatRide
Financing a car in Canada? Car leasing and financing service for expats offered by ExpatRide. When trying to get an auto loan in Canada as a newcomer, it can be very frustrating not having a Canadian credit score (Beacon score). - March 18, 2012 - ExpatRide International, Inc.
Nalley Lexus-Roswell Opens Café Blends to Support Autism Awareness
Dealership Offers Unique Opportunity to Individuals on the Autism Spectrum - January 12, 2012 - Nalley Lexus of Roswell
Suburban Auto Group Adopts Two Local Families This Holiday Season
Suburban Auto Group has teamed up with the Key Club of Sandy High School to adopt two local families for Christmas. Each family has a list of basic essentials they are lacking, and both Key Club members and Suburban employees have chosen to donate items on the lists. Together, both groups plan to... - December 16, 2011 - Suburban Auto Group
Nalley Jaguar Teams with Toys for Tots This Holiday Season
This holiday season, Nalley Jaguar is teaming up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect toys for the Toys for Tots Foundation. The Toys for Tots Foundation seeks to provide a tangible sign of hope to economically-disadvantaged children in the community during the holidays. Nalley Jaguar... - December 02, 2011 - Nalley Jaguar
Crown Honda of Greensboro Aims to Fill Two Honda Ridgelines with Toys in Support of Toys for Tots Foundation
This holiday season, Crown Honda of Greensboro, an award-winning Honda dealership, is proud to team up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect toys for the Toys for Tots Foundation. - December 02, 2011 - Crown Honda Greensboro
Crown Honda of Southpoint Aims to Fill Two Honda Ridgelines with Toys in Support of Toys for Tots Foundation
This holiday season, Crown Honda of Southpoint is proud to team up with the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve to collect toys for the Toys for Tots Foundation. The Toys for Tots Foundation seeks to provide a tangible sign of hope to economically-disadvantaged children in the community during... - December 01, 2011 - Crown Honda of Southpoint
Planet Hyundai Sponsored Successful Toys for Tots Golf Tournament and Toy Drive
Planet Hyundai Sahara and Planet Hyundai Centennial are pleased to announce that, through their sponsorship, this year’s U.S. Marine Corps Golf Classic Toys for Tots Golf Tournament and Toy Drive was successful in raising more than $25,000. This golf tournament raised money for the Las Vegas... - November 30, 2011 - Planet Hyundai
Insider Look Into Car Rental Prices by Getrentalcar.com
When people try to rent a car online, they realise how much hassle and time it takes to surf through dozens of websites entering desired dates and location. Not to mention time they spend going through rental terms and conditions. - November 24, 2011 - [GET] Rental Car
Nakisa® Wins SAP Innovation Award 2011
Nakisa Inc., a developer of software solutions for organization and talent management and SAP software solution and technology partner, is proud to announce that they have won the SAP Ecosystem Innovation Award, presented at SAPPHIRE® NOW in Madrid. The SAP Ecosystem Innovation Award is a... - November 13, 2011 - Nakisa
Nalley Infiniti-Marietta Hires Todd Dickson as New General Manager
Nalley Infiniti-Marietta, an Infiniti dealership in the Atlanta area, has hired Todd Dickson as general manager. An industry veteran, Dickson has been in the car business for approximately 27 years. - November 02, 2011 - Nalley Infiniti of Marietta
Crown Honda of Southpoint Supports the January Foundation for Burn Survivors
Crown Honda of Southpoint, a dealership in the Triangle area, is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the January Foundation for Burn Survivors’ monthly cookouts to serve the residents of the Ronald McDonald House and to raise funds for the Carolina Children’s Hospital Burn Unit. The... - November 02, 2011 - Crown Honda of Southpoint
Expat Car Leasing: Enterprise Fleet Management and ExpatRide Launch Partnership
Enterprise Fleet Management, an affiliate of Enterprise Holdings, has partnered with ExpatRide, a specialized expatriate service company to provide foreign nationals in the U.S. with the nation’s most comprehensive expat car leasing program. The partnership gives expatriates moving to the... - November 02, 2011 - ExpatRide International, Inc.
Richmond BMW Sponsors Treasure in Paradise Auction and Fashion Show
Richmond BMW is pleased to announce its sponsorship of the World Pediatric Project’s 7th Annual Treasures in Paradise Auction and Fashion Show on Friday, November 11, at the Historic John Marshall. The World Pediatric Project--a nonprofit, humanitarian organization based in Richmond--links... - October 29, 2011 - Richmond BMW
Plaza Mercedes-Benz to Host a Customer Appreciation Event
Plaza Mercedes-Benz, a premier Mercedes-Benz dealership in the greater St. Louis area, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a Customer Appreciation Event on Wednesday, November 2 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All of the dealership’s customers are invited to the appreciation event, which... - October 29, 2011 - Plaza Mercedes-Benz
Nalley Volvo Welcomes Randy Pullen as New General Manager
Nalley Volvo, serving metro Atlanta, is pleased to welcome Randy Pullen as its new general manager. Pullen, who has over 19 years of experience in the auto industry, joined Nalley Volvo in August. His most recent position prior to joining Nalley Volvo was as the general sales manager of Global... - October 29, 2011 - Nalley Volvo
Toyota of Greenville Sponsors Emerson Rose Heart Foundation Golf Tournament
Toyota of Greenville, a premier Toyota dealership in upstate South Carolina, is pleased to announce that it was a gold sponsor of the 1st Annual Emerson Rose Heart Foundation Golf Tournament. In addition to being a gold sponsor, Toyota of Greenville also offered a brand-new Toyota Corolla as a... - October 27, 2011 - Toyota of Greenville
Suburban Auto Group and Northwest Chevy Dealers Sponsor Chevy Sonic Adventure: Top Prize for Portland Scavenger Hunt is a Brand-New 2012 Chevy Sonic Sedan 2LT
Suburban Auto Group, as a member of the Northwest Chevy Dealers group, is pleased to announce that it will be hosting the Chevy Sonic Adventure, a one-day, real-world treasure hunt that will take place in Portland, Oregon, on November 6. Teams of two will compete in the treasure hunt by answering... - October 22, 2011 - Suburban Auto Group
Coggin Nissan on Atlantic Welcomes New General Manager
Coggin Nissan on Atlantic in Jacksonville is pleased to announce the appointment of Melvin Burkett as the dealership’s new general manager. - October 21, 2011 - Coggin Nissan on Atlantic
Princeton BMW Welcomes New General Manager; Opens Expanded New Location
Princeton BMW in New Jersey is pleased to welcome Robert Ogust as the dealership’s new general manager. Ogust accepted the position in August and is managing both Princeton BMW and its sister dealership, Princeton MINI. In his 20 years of managerial and executive experience in the automotive... - October 21, 2011 - Princeton BMW
Princeton MINI Welcomes Robert Ogust as New General Manager
Princeton MINI is pleased to welcome industry leader Robert Ogust as the dealership’s new general manager. Ogust accepted the position in August and is managing both Princeton MINI and its sister dealership, Princeton BMW. In his 20 years of managerial and executive experience in the... - October 21, 2011 - Princeton MINI
Richmond BMW Sponsors 9th Annual Children’s Hospital Foundation 10K/5K Fundraiser
Richmond BMW is pleased to announce its role as a sponsor of the Children’s Hospital Foundation 9th Annual 10K/5K Run/Walk & Kids Mascot Mile. - October 21, 2011 - Richmond BMW
Crown Volvo of Greensboro Announces the Hire of Neal Anderson, Robin Gibson, Patrick Doebler, and Jonathan Lee Washington
Crown Volvo of Greensboro, a premier Volvo dealership in the Triad region, is excited to welcome four new staff members to its sales team. Joining the team are Neal Anderson, Robin Gibson, Patrick Doebler, and Jonathan Lee Washington. - October 21, 2011 - Crown Volvo of Greensboro
John Isner and Sam Querrey Announce the 2nd Annual Crown BMW Charity Challenge
Tennis Stars John Isner and Sam Querrey today announced the 2nd Annual “Crown BMW Charity Challenge hosted by John Isner and Sam Querrey” event will be held at the historic Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro, NC, on Friday, November 18 and Saturday, November 19, 2011. Proceeds... - September 23, 2011 - Crown BMW of Greensboro
Planet Hyundai to Host New Owners’ Clinic on October 19, 2011
Planet Hyundai is pleased to announce that it will be hosting a new owners’ car care clinic on Wednesday, October 19, 2011, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at the Planet Hyundai Centennial store. - September 23, 2011 - Planet Hyundai