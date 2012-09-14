PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Air Transportation
BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. BCI Aircraft Leasing, Inc. Chicago, IL
BCI Aircraft Leasing is a leading private aircraft operating lessor. Brian Hollnagel, its President and CEO, began the company in 1997 and... 
CAIR Flight CAIR Flight Tampa, FL
CAIRFlight is a charitable corporation formed to offer community-based airlift to those in need. Our goal is to eliminate distance as a... 
DS Freight Services Ltd DS Freight Services Ltd Stanwell Moor, United Kingdom
DS Freight are international freight forwarders based near Heathrow, UK, offering air & sea world wide end to end import/export shipping,... 
Flights.com Flights.com Englewood, NJ
Flights.com, formerly Tiss.com (Travel Information Software Systems) is a leading travel site and has been online since 1994. By combining... 
InterPlex Transportation InterPlex Transportation Orlando, FL
Impeccable Luxury Transportation Service. Providing Chauffeur - driven luxury sedan, van & stretch limo for Airport Transfers, Business... 
Mallory Alexander International Logistics Mallory Alexander International Logistic... Memphis, TN
For more than 80 years, Mallory Alexander International Logistics has enjoyed a reputation as one of the country’s leading logistics... 
Movers2u.com Movers2u.com simi valley, CA
Find Professional Moving Companies in Your Area http://www.movers2u.com Movers2u Moving Company provides the highest quality professional... 
Planemasters, Ltd. Planemasters, Ltd. West Chicago, IL
Chicago jet charter company offering you freedom from cancelled flights, inconvenient connections, and general airport chaos by providing... 
SpectrumFX, Inc. SpectrumFX, Inc. Tulsa, OK
SpectrumFX is a small aviation and auto racing safety company located in Tulsa, OK, offering a biodegradable aqueous based extinguishing... 
Starlink Shipping & Trading Starlink Shipping & Trading Alexandria, Egypt
We have the pleasure of introducing “Starlink shipping & trading ” as an Egyptian specialized company in the field of international forwarding... 
Transsene Shipping Agency Transsene Shipping Agency DAKAR, Senegal
Based in Senegal and specialized in internaional tansportation, shipping, handling and consignment. 
Vietnam Visa Centre Vietnam Visa Centre Vietnam
VietnamVisaCentre.com is a leading travel services in Vietnam providing visa on arrival service. With a professional team with 10 years... 
Viking Logistics Viking Logistics Mansfield, MA
Viking Logistics provides world class freight and distribution services. International & Domestic Freight Service Air, Ocean &... 
