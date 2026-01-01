Company Profiles DS Freight Services Ltd DS Freight are international freight forwarders based near Heathrow, UK, offering air & sea world wide end to end import/export shipping, specialising in movements to the Middle East. InterPlex Transportation Impeccable Luxury Transportation Service. Providing Chauffeur - driven luxury sedan, van & stretch limo for Airport Transfers, Business Travel, Tourism and Leisure since 1996. Operating in the... Starlink Shipping & Trading We have the pleasure of introducing “Starlink shipping & trading ” as an Egyptian specialized company in the field of international forwarding & logistics services. Since our establishment, we...