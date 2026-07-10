Recent Headlines
Within Air Transportation
Northeast Airlines Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Northeast appoints industry veteran Jayson Carver as new COO to its team. - July 10, 2026 - Northeast Airlines and Travel Inc.
Air Care Alliance Announces New Board Chairman and Executive Director
JJ Suarez Appointed Chairman; Barbara Sica Named Executive Director - July 07, 2026 - Air Care Alliance
DSV Launches Direct Luxembourg–indianapolis Pharma Air Route to Improve Temperature-Controlled Deliveries
DSV launches the latest expansion of its Air ThermoDirect solution through Indianapolis International Airport, strategically strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains with enhanced cold-chain connectivity from one of the United States’ fastest-growing life sciences and healthcare logistics... - June 09, 2026 - DSV
AI Crew Solutions Announces Strategic Partnership with Flightscape - Powered by CAE
Collaboration brings advanced crew pay intelligence, transparency and operational analytics together to enhance payroll procedures and expand efficiency in crew and cost management - May 13, 2026 - AI Crew Solutions
SkyPostal Strengthens Direct Access to Brazil with Integrated Infrastructure and Scalable Capacity
SkyPostal announced the expansion of its Brazil cross-border infrastructure, highlighting its multi-gateway access (VCP, GRU, REC), proprietary customs clearance, and in-country operations, including airport-based warehouses and local customer service. With capacity to process over 500,000 parcels per day, SkyPostal emphasized its end-to-end control of the logistics chain, enabling greater efficiency, reduced delays, and more consistent performance compared to models that rely on third-parties. - March 19, 2026 - SkyPostal Inc.
Cancun All Inclusive Releases 2026 Travel Demand & Pricing Report
Cancun remains one of the strongest-performing all-inclusive destinations in the world heading into 2026. - March 05, 2026 - Cancun All Inclusive
Cancun All Inclusive Unveils Fresh 2026 Website Experience to Better Serve Travelers Seeking Top Cancun & Riviera Maya Resorts
Cancun All Inclusive, the leading online platform dedicated to helping travelers discover the best Cancun all inclusive resorts, proudly announces the launch of its completely redesigned website, cancunallinclusive (dot) com, to kick off 2026 with a clean, modern, and highly user-friendly... - March 01, 2026 - Cancun All Inclusive
Air Care Alliance Welcomes Shakeel Mozaffar as New Director
Volunteer Pilot Strengthens Board with Business, Aviation & Philanthropy Acumen - February 04, 2026 - Air Care Alliance
DSV Announces Strategic Transition of USA Truck
DSV announces that, following the acquisition of USA Truck via DB Schenker, it has completed a strategic review and determined that USA Truck’s operations are not an optimal fit within DSV’s asset-light business model and will initiate a sales process of USA Truck. DSV will maintain... - October 31, 2025 - DSV
Infinity Logistics Back Office Launches Comprehensive Back-Office Solutions for Trucking and Freight Companies
Infinity Logistics Back Office expands its global logistics outsourcing services for trucking and 3PL companies, delivering smarter billing, documentation, and automation solutions. - October 31, 2025 - Infinity IPS
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. Appoints Stacey Plante as Account Manager
Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc. welcomes Stacey Plante as its new Account Manager—bringing sharp aviation insurance expertise and a well-deserved reputation for client advocacy. Her precision and professionalism will further reinforce our values of rapid, detailed, and client-centric service. - September 08, 2025 - Alexander Aviation Associates, Inc.
AI Crew Solutions Welcomes Mike Appleton as CEO to Lead Next Era of Aviation Technology
AI Crew Solutions (AICS) has named Mike Appleton as CEO to lead its next stage of growth. Appleton will drive the company’s AI-focused strategy, beginning with a unified modular platform launching in late 2025. The new direction emphasizes making airlines smarter through a data-driven approach, enabling more strategic crew management and streamlined procedures. Founder Erwin Ponce will continue as Chief Product Officer, guiding product innovation to support this vision. - September 03, 2025 - AI Crew Solutions
KCAC Aviation Expands with New 30,000-Square-Foot Maintenance Hangar
KCAC Aviation is proud to announce the opening of its new 30,000- square-foot maintenance hangar at Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC). This new facility doubles KCAC’s service capacity, allowing the company to support and maintain the growing fleet of Pilatus and Piper aircraft across... - August 27, 2025 - KCAC Aviation
Asia Supply Chain Faces Rising Uncertainty, Fueling Demand for AI Live Trade Insight Report Amid US-Initiated Geopolitical Tensions, Notes TradeInt™
Amid U.S.-initiated geopolitical conflicts disrupting key Asian trade corridors, supply chains face growing uncertainty. Rising risks from conflicts and policy shifts are driving strong demand for TradeInt™’s AI-powered Live Trade Insight Report. - August 19, 2025 - Trade Intelligence Global
ELP Aviation Rebrands as AI Crew Solutions to Lead the Future of Intelligent Crew Management
ELP Aviation is now AI Crew Solutions (AICS)—marking a bold leap into AI-driven crew management. With cutting-edge automation and a flexible platform, AICS is redefining how airlines optimize crew operations. - August 04, 2025 - AI Crew Solutions
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-Based Methods
Remote GeoSystems Secures Patent for Embedding Continuous GPS Data in Video Files Using Software-based Methods, Exponentially Expanding the Availability of MISB/STANAG 4609-spec Full Motion Video to a Wider Audience - July 15, 2025 - Remote GeoSystems, Inc.
PaxUp Launches New Platform to Transform Airport Route Development and Air Service Planning
PaxUp Aviation Insights GmbH today announced the launch of PaxUp, a next-generation, cloud-based analytics platform that empowers airports, tourism authorities, and government stakeholders to develop new air services and pitch new routes to airlines more effectively. - July 14, 2025 - PaxUp Aviation Insights GmbH
Avix Jets Announces Development of a New Global Platform for Private Jet Brokers
Avix Jets, a private charter aviation company based in New York, announces the development of a global digital platform designed specifically for independent jet brokers. The new platform will offer multilingual support, AI-powered tools, and a broker-focused commission model to streamline charter bookings and improve accessibility for brokers worldwide. - June 03, 2025 - Venture Insight
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of 1.2 Million Sq. Ft. Facility Near Columbus, Ohio, with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in New Albany, Ohio, on May 7, 2025, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a centralized hub, underscoring its commitment to supporting the expanding semiconductor industry. - May 08, 2025 - DSV
Who’s Your Travel Agent? – The Bold New Voice in Luxury and Group Travel
WYTA (Who’s Your Travel Agent?) introduces curated luxury and group travel experiences designed by expert advisors. From fashion capitals to remote escapes, the brand offers personalized itineraries and premium service for individuals and groups. - April 01, 2025 - Who's Your Travel Agent
Stella Jet Brands' Founder, Tia Minzoni, Announces Launch of Sister Brands Stella ShAire and Stella Experiences
A new era of private aviation has officially taken flight as powerhouse mother-daughter duo Tia Minzoni and Jasmine Johnson announce the launch of Stella ShAire and Stella Experiences, two groundbreaking new brands expanding the rapidly growing Stella Jet Brands portfolio. - March 23, 2025 - Stella Jet Shaire
pinplanet Launches Virtual Postcards: a New Way to Share Travel Adventures
pinplanet, the innovative travel-tracking app, is excited to introduce pinplanet postcards, a brand-new feature that lets users send virtual postcards to share snapshots of their travels with friends and family. With pinplanet postcards, travelers can instantly create and send a digital postcard... - March 18, 2025 - pinplanet co.
Can't Find a Global Entry Interview Appointment? This Tool Can Find You One.
Global Entry Spotter helps travelers secure hard-to-find Global Entry interview appointments by sending real-time SMS alerts when slots open. Thousands of travelers have secured appointments using the service. - March 08, 2025 - Global Entry Spotter
USAF Awards Contract to Essential Aero to Help Advance and Automate Air Base Operations
Essential Aero announces it has been selected by AFWERX for a Direct-to-Phase II contract focused on use of autonomy and AI to mitigate foreign object debris (FOD) on the flightline and address the most pressing challenges in the Department of the Air Force (DAF). The Air Force Research Laboratory... - October 23, 2024 - Essential Aero
ShipGlobal - Top International Logistics & Shipping Company - Featured on Inc. Magazine's 2024 List of Fastest-Growing Companies, 4th Time in a Row
ShipGlobal, one of the USA's fastest-growing logistics and shipping service providers, has once again secured a spot on Inc. Magazine's prestigious list of America's fastest-growing private companies. This remarkable achievement comes on the heels of the company's success in the Inc. 5000 Northeast... - August 28, 2024 - ShipGlobal.us
Air Animal Pet Movers: Important CDC Regulations for Dogs Returning to the U.S. After August 1, 2024
Effective August 1, 2024, new regulations will be in place for dogs returning to the U.S. to prevent the spread of canine rabies. Cats are exempt from these new rules. All imported dogs must be at least six months old, appear healthy, and have an ISO-compatible microchip. Dog owners must also... - August 05, 2024 - Air Animal
SkyDec.io Launches Innovative Data Conversion Tools for Customs Brokers
SkyDec.io, a leading provider of data processing solutions, announces the official launch of its cutting-edge data conversion tools development and processing platform SkyDec.io tailored specifically for customs brokers. With over a decade of industry expertise, SkyDec.io aims to revolutionize the... - July 20, 2024 - SkyDec.io
e1 Air Unveils Affordable and Clean On-Site Hydrogen Production and Electrical Charging for Aviation
Aviation Service Providers and ehVTOL Operators Can Access Inexpensive Hydrogen2 at Select Airports in 2025 - June 18, 2024 - e1 Air
DSV Celebrates Grand Opening of Second One Million Sq. Ft. Facility with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV – Global Transport and Logistics, celebrated the opening of its newest warehouse in Lancaster, TX, on June 10, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The addition of this high-tech facility creates a mega-site campus offering clients the support of all DSV’s services in one place. - June 14, 2024 - DSV
BAE Systems Honors Howell with a "Partner 2 Win" Gold Tier Award
Today, Howell Instruments (DBA Howell Aerospace and Defense) announced it received a BAE Systems "Partner 2 Win" Gold Tier Award. Howell Aerospace was selected from a pool of suppliers that delivered exceptional performance and contributions to supply chain success for BAE Systems’... - May 21, 2024 - Howell Instruments, Inc.
Global Charter: Simplifying the World of Private Jet Charter, Globally
Global Charter, a premier provider of luxury private jet and speciality charter services, proudly announces its commitment to simplifying the world of private jet charter with notable convenience and quality worldwide. Navigating the world with Global Charter entails a redefined luxury travel... - May 17, 2024 - Global Charter
Sarah Choudhary to Launch ICE Innovations' Groundbreaking Ride-Hailing App, ICEride
ICE Innovations, under the leadership of CEO Sarah Choudhary, announces the upcoming launch of ICEride, a pioneering ride-hailing service scheduled for release in late 2024. This new app aims to transform urban mobility by integrating advanced artificial intelligence to enhance user experiences... - May 03, 2024 - Ice Innovations
Ventura Air Services Acquires Alpha Aircraft Services, Enhancing Private Jet Charter Experience
Ventura Air Services, a provider of private jet charter and aircraft management services since 1955, announced today the successful acquisition of Alpha Aircraft Services, by its sister company Ventura Air Charters Inc. Alpha is a prominent AOG Maintenance company based out of Teterboro, NJ,... - April 09, 2024 - Ventura Air Services
ShipGlobal Secures Rank 3 (Northeast) in Logistics Industry on the Prestigious Inc. Magazine's 2024 List
ShipGlobal.US ranks 150 in Inc. Magazine's 2024 list and 3 in the Northeast logistics industry. Recognized for outstanding performance, it's among the fastest-growing companies in international logistics, showcasing excellence in the North East USA. - April 04, 2024 - ShipGlobal.us
Ventura Air Services Elevates Safety Standards with ARGUS Platinum and IS-BAO Stage Two Certification
Ventura Air Services, offering private jet charter and aircraft management since 1955, has renewed its ARGUS Platinum rating and achieved IS-BAO Stage Two certification, demonstrating a commitment to safety. - March 14, 2024 - Ventura Air Services
Avolar Pets Introduces Exclusive Shared Private Jet Service for Pets & Their Owners
Avolar Pets, is excited to unveil its innovative shared private jet service, providing a unique and luxurious travel experience for both pets and their owners. With over a decade of expertise in global pet transportation, Avolar Pets stands as the premier destination for an unparalleled... - December 07, 2023 - Avolar Pets
Microcranes® Integrates with Pure Cycle Water's New Reclamation Facility
Microcranes, Inc., a portable mini crane producer in the USA, provides indoor and outdoor green energy lifting solutions to a variety of industries. Pure Cycle Water (NASDAQ:PCYO)/Rangeview Metro District, located in Colorado, finds the battery powered Microcrane® unit useful for maintenance... - September 25, 2023 - Microcranes, Inc.
DSV Collaborates with Qatar Airways Cargo to Enhance Connectivity to the Middle East and Beyond
DSV - Global Transport and Logistics launches strategic partnership with Qatar Airways Cargo, enhancing North America’s connectivity to the Middle East while strengthening service offerings to the oil and gas industry. Through this collaboration, DSV introduces a new route to its air freight charter network that significantly bolsters access to the Middle East and beyond. - September 08, 2023 - DSV
Dr. Martine Rothblatt to be First Guest on HYSKY Society Podcast
Dr. Martine Rothblatt, a trailblazing visionary, has defied limits and transformed multiple industries. As Forbes' "greatest business mind of the century," she's an extraordinary figure, challenging conventional boundaries. Her journey begins at the United States Air Force Satellite... - September 01, 2023 - HYSKY Society
InCabinPets Invites Air Nannies to Join Exclusive Pre-Launch: Expanding Nationwide Presence
InCabinPets, the pioneering provider of pet travel solutions, has announced a distinctive pre-launch opportunity tailored exclusively for Air Nannies. This pre-launch signifies a significant milestone in the company's mission to broaden its network of Air Nannies across the United States,... - August 22, 2023 - InCabinPets
MacDonald Air Launches Private Jet Brokerage with Exclusive Point System
MacDonald Air, a private jet charter brokerage, opens its doors to save business’s time in the private charter booking process. They’re also offering one of the first point systems for redeeming free charters in the industry without needing to purchase any kind of membership. Entrepreneur Peter MacDonald saw an opportunity in the space to carry along certain benefits of commercial travel to the world of private jets and has plans to continually innovate the industry. - August 05, 2023 - MacDonald Air
Airpark Inc. Helps Travelers Avoid Huge Price Increases for Parking
New summer parking rates are set to go into effect Thursday at LaGaurdia and JFK airports in Queens, as well as Newark Liberty International Airport, the Port Authority said. It could cost drivers up to $20 more to park their cars, depending on the airport and what garage or lot is being used. - June 21, 2023 - Airpark Inc.
BBI International and HYSKY Society Partner to Co-Locate UAS Summit and Expo with FLYING HY, Advancing Innovation in Aviation
BBI International and HYSKY Society™ partner to co-locate the UAS Summit and Expo with FLYING HY, the world's largest hydrogen aviation event. The collaboration sparks innovation, networking, and knowledge sharing in aviation. Visit respective websites for more info. - May 24, 2023 - HYSKY Society
DSV Celebrates Air Charter Expansion in Arizona with Ribbon Cutting Ceremony
DSV, a leader in global transportation and logistics, celebrated the expansion of its air charter network into Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport on Tuesday, May 16. The ribbon cutting ceremony marks DSV’s commitment to continue supporting customers within the fast-growing semiconductor industry in Arizona. - May 19, 2023 - DSV
Yard Management Solutions Makes Splash at Logimat in Germany
Colin Mansfield, Director of Sales and Marketing at Yard Management Solutions, spoke at Logimat about the importance of effective yard management. He highlighted the potential benefits, such as reduced detention fees and CO2 emissions, and emphasized the impact that modern software can have with small tweaks. Attendees praised Yard Management Solutions' award-winning software, which has received five consecutive recognitions for "Best IT Innovation" in the United States. - May 11, 2023 - Yard Management Solutions
HYSKY Society Announces FLYING HY - The World's Largest Hydrogen Aviation Event Happening on June 21-23, 2023
HYSKY Society, a leading non-profit organization in hydrogen aviation, has announced FLYING HY, the world's largest virtual hydrogen aviation event to be held on June 21-23, 2023. The event aims to showcase the limitless possibilities of hydrogen aviation and unite a community of change-makers to take a step towards a carbon-free world. The event will feature keynote speeches, panel discussions, interactive workshops, and more, with high-profile guest speakers supporting hydrogen aviation. - March 08, 2023 - HYSKY Society
DSV Places Initial Order for 10 Electrified Trucks as Part of North American Emissions-Reduction Initiative
As part of an early adopters’ program and a first step in reducing the climate impact of its North American road freight business, DSV has placed an initial order for 10 of Hyliion’s Hypertruck ERX units for its North American long-haul lanes. The trucks running on electricity and renewable natural gas will support DSV in offering low-emission services across its Pan-American routes. - January 25, 2023 - DSV
AirSync Hits 250K Flights in Bringing Cost Effective Aircraft and Safety Management to General Aviation
AirSync passed the 250K flight mark from its installed based of aircraft. The system has already provided significant increases in aircraft management efficiency and safety to owners, pilots, operators, and training schools. Data and reports from flights are available near real time via the web platform and smart phone app, and can be shared between various stakeholders and integrated third party services. - September 16, 2022 - AirSync
Helping Girls Attain Economic Sustainability in Rewarding Careers
Transportation & Construction GIRL Day™ is September 29, 2022, 8:30am – 1:00pm. Transportation & Construction GIRL (TCG) encourages young women to enter the industry of construction and transportation. This year’s event will be an outdoor and indoor event with interactive... - September 07, 2022 - HOYA Foundation
Collaboration in Huntsville, AL with DSV and LATAM Group
Tagged as the LATAM Star, LATAM together with DSV will offer service from Huntsville, Alabama with direct service to Viracopos, Brazil. This route provides relief needed for a congested supply chain in offering a direct cargo load by DSV Air & Sea at the Huntsville International Airport. - June 08, 2022 - DSV