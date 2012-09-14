PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

AirGateway GmbH and Luxury Tour Operator Scott Dunn Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Scott Dunn, an international luxury tour operator have signed a partnership. Under this agreement AirGateway will provide Scott Dunn with access to NDC Content from 20+ carriers. AirGateway’s CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: “We... - November 23, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Speedway Global Logistics of Nigeria Joins the Five Star Logistics Network (5-SLN) 5-SLN is pleased to announce that Speedway Global Logistics of Kano, Lagos (inc. Apapa & Ikeja), Apapa, Ikeja, Port Harcourt & Abuja, Nigeria has joined the growing and dynamic 5-SLN network of freight forwarders. Speedway Global Logistics Ltd. is a renowned Logistics service provider company... - November 15, 2019 - Five Star Logistics Network (5-SLN)

BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Rocky River-Based Global Freight Forwarder UWL Hosts First Customer Forum on Supply Chain Hot Topics UWL Customer Forums bring cargo owners and logistics industry thought leaders together to tackle tariffs and prepare for new regulations. - October 25, 2019 - UWL, Inc.

Win a VIP Game-Day Experience as New England Takes on Dallas in Foxborough to Support Angel Flight NE Angel Flight NE to raffle off a chance for two lucky winners to attend the Patriots vs. Cowboys game on November 24 in a luxury suite, with overnight accommodations. - October 24, 2019 - Angel Flight NE

CalSkies Introduces New Commercial Air Service to Riverside New Commercial Air Charter Provides Arrives at Riverside Municipal Airport (KRAL) - October 23, 2019 - CalSkies

Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical. "Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Industrial Optimizers Open Miami Office Industrial Optimizers' new office in Miami will serve the entire Americas. It will bring advanced network planning and scheduling solutions to transport operators across the region. - October 09, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers

Travel Loop and AirGateway Sign a Strategic Alliance for the Commercialization of NDC in the Corporate Segment Travel Loop’s penetration of the Spanish and Portugese corporate segment, with its SBT Pursuit VNEXT tools, has made possible this alliance with AirGateway. The strategic alliance will result in a joint offer that will allow both companies to strengthen their position in the market by obtaining... - October 09, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

AirGateway GmbH and Fello Travel Ltd. Announce NDC Partnership AirGateway GmbH, a German B2B airline distribution company, and Fello Travel Ltd., a UK Travel Management Company have signed a Partnership. Under this Agreement, AirGateway will provide Fello with access to NDC Content from 15 carriers. AirGateway's CEO and founder Jorge Diaz: "We are very pleased... - September 18, 2019 - AirGateway GmbH

Industrial Optimizers Celebrates 30 Years with with Anniversary Events Industrial Optimizers, founded in 1989, has this week celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. Clients and industry colleagues gathered in Stockholm for a conference and party to mark the occasion. - September 08, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers

GlobalAir.com Announces 2019 "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship Winners GlobalAir.com is pleased to announce the winners of the Globalair.com "Calvin L. Carrithers" Aviation Scholarship: Austin Fields, Nicole Lund, Savanna Paulsen, and Cameron Sansone. After a successful launch of the inaugural Calvin L. Carrithers Aviation Scholarship program in 2014, students... - September 08, 2019 - GlobalAir.com

TravelCar Celebrates One Year of Partnership with Air France TravelCar, an Air France partner since July 2018, makes life easier for travelers on their way to the airport with a parking reservation platform. - July 18, 2019 - TravelCar

TravelCar Announces Summer Parking Incentive Program for US and Canada Travel Agents Incentive offers 10% commission plus prizing. - June 21, 2019 - TravelCar

Aberdeen Flying Service Expands Its Footprint with New Hangar 73 yr. old FBO and Charter company opens 18,000 square foot corporate hangar. - June 07, 2019 - Aberdeen Flying Service

Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Langham Logistics Announces New CFO Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Mozio Adds TravelCar's Global Airport Parking Solution to Its Airport Ground Transportation Platform Mozio’s Travelers Now Able to Book Airport Parking in More Than 60 Countries Thanks to TravelCar’s Solution. - April 02, 2019 - TravelCar

TravelCar Partners with Toronto Pearson International Airport to Offer On-Airport Parking Through Its Platform Travelers Now Able To Book Six Official YYZ Airport Parking Options With TravelCar. - March 27, 2019 - TravelCar

flynas Takes Delivery of Its Second Airbus A320neo 50% of flynas fleet will be upgraded by 2021. Four Airbus A320neo will be received before the End of 2019. - March 17, 2019 - flynas

Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team, internal... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics

FLOAT Demos 15 Minute Commute from Near San Bernardino County to Santa Monica, CA FLOAT (FLy Over All Traffic) will conduct its first demo flight today on Feb. 25, 2019, flying commuters, investors, and reporters from Brackett Airport in La Verne, CA to Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, CA, in just 15 minutes over Monday rush-hour traffic. - February 25, 2019 - FLOAT Shuttle

First-of-a-Kind "Smart" Hotel in Airport Sleepbox, Inc., a first-of-a-kind micro-hotel company, launched its standalone smart hotel rooms inside of Washington Dulles Intl. Airport in November. The on-demand sleeping rooms are located after security, creating a travel experience like never before. - December 13, 2018 - Sleepbox

Freightabase Goes Mobile with New "Quick Quote" App Launch Digital freight comparison tool expands its reach for further speed and efficiency. - December 12, 2018 - Forwarder Magazine

W. I. Freight Now Has Over 50 Years' Experience Shipping to the Caribbean Shipping company W. I. Freight was founded in the 1960's and today has over 50 years of experience in shipping to the Caribbean. Over the years, the company has shipped everything from a single carton to the contents of complete homes as well as full container loads for businesses. - November 15, 2018 - West Indies Freight Ltd.

ST Engineering’s Perimeter Intrusion Detection System Evaluated for US Aviation Use ST Engineering today announced that its award-winning perimeter intrusion detection system, AgilFence PIDS has completed testing and evaluation by US-based National Safe Skies Alliance, Inc. (Safe Skies). Safe Skies is an independent, third party non-profit organization funded by the Federal Aviation... - September 27, 2018 - ST Engineering

9to5 Travels Now Booking 12-Day Tour to Legendary Egypt The majestic journey to Egypt, home of the ancient Pharaohs, the Pyramids and the Great Sphinx of Giza tour departs on March 1, 2019 – depending upon availability - for 12 days and 11 nights in the historic city of Cairo. Guests will enjoy luxury accommodations, exploration of one of the Seven Wonders of the World and experience the freedom of a camel ride in the Sahara Desert, famous churches and Philae Island. - September 14, 2018 - 9to5 Travels

Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly

Eko Support Service Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in Nigeria PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Eko Supper Services Ltd. as its new member for Nigeria to its Project Freight Forwarders network. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in Vietnam PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics Viet Nam, specialist in shipments on trade lane Vietnam with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. Karl Gross Vietnam is part of the Karl Gross group of companies. Special knowledge about conditions,... - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Karl Gross (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. as the New Member for PFN in China PFN (Project Freight Network) hereby announces the addition of Karl Gross Logistics China is specialist in shipments on trade lane China with a specific focus towards Project Freight and Heavy Lift Cargoes. A completely owned subsidiary Karl Gross Logistics (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. holds offices in Shanghai, Qingdao, and Shenzhen, where experienced teams take care of its customers’ needs. - August 24, 2018 - Project Freight Network

Sparkchasers Aircraft Services Named to The 2018 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies Inc. Magazine Unveils Its 37th Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies - the Inc. 5000; Sparkchasers Aircraft Services Ranks No. 3909 on the 2018 Inc. 5000 with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 91 Percent. - August 17, 2018 - Sparkchasers Aircraft Services

Kipsu Announces Integration with Apple Business Chat Beta Kipsu announces its integration with Apple Business Chat Beta, which is now available in the U.S. on iOS 11.3 and higher. Apple Business Chat connects users directly with businesses through Apple’s Messages app, enabling personal and convenient conversations. This new integration enables Apple... - July 20, 2018 - Kipsu

flynas Wins Skytrax Award for Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for Second Consecutive Year flynas, the Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, made another remarkable national achievement by winning on Tuesday the prestigious Skytrax award for the Best Low-Cost Airline in the Middle East for the second consecutive year. flynas, the low-cost carrier airline of Saudi... - July 18, 2018 - flynas

BanSar Provides Very Competitive and Special Port to Door Shipping Rates from China to Australia BanSar today began to provide a port to door shipping from China to Australia. - July 18, 2018 - BanSar Freight Forwarding Co., LTD

flynas Carried 3 Million Passengers During the First Half of 2018 More than three million passengers traveled on flunas' domestic and international destinations during the first six months of this year. - July 11, 2018 - flynas

From All the World More Than 2 Million Users for “flynas” Application flynas, the national Saudi carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, announced that its mobile application reached a milestone of more than 2 million users since its launch. flynas, the winner of the Middle East’s Leading Low-Cost Airline award in 2018, noted that Saudi Arabia has... - July 06, 2018 - flynas

Cebu Pacific Chooses MP2 to Support Its Growth Cebu Pacific, the leading carrier in the Philippines, has signed an agreement with Industrial Optimizers to implement MP2 as its multifunctional network planning, scheduling and analysis tool. Cebu Pacific will use MP2 as its core network planning, scheduling and analysis solution, including slot management,... - July 01, 2018 - Industrial Optimizers

flynas Launches Direct Flights to Hyderabad, India flynas, the national leading low-cost carrier airline of Saudi Arabia, announced the launch of new and direct flights to Hyderabad-India, as part of its global expansion plan in 2018. Hyderabad flights are now available for booking via all flynas booking channels. The first flight will take off on the... - May 17, 2018 - flynas

flynas, the First Airline in Saudi Arabia to Offer Travel Insurance in Partnership with Chubb Arabia flynas, the award winning Saudi national carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East signed an agreement with Chubb Arabia Coorperative Insurance Company to offer flynas customers with travel insurance coverage, making flynas the first airline to offer its passengers travel insurance. The... - April 25, 2018 - flynas

flynas Named Middle East's Leading Low Cost Airline for the Fourth Consecutive Year 2018 flynas, the Saudi national carrier and leading low cost airline in the Middle East was honored, for the fourth year in a row, with the prestigious World Travel Award for “Middle East’s Leading Low Cost Airline 2018,” during the ceremony that was held on the 19th of April, 2018 at the... - April 19, 2018 - flynas

flynas Prepares to Participate in the 25th Arabian Travel Market in Dubai flynas, the Saudi national carrier and leading low-cost airline in the Middle East, will be participating in the upcoming 25th Arabian Travel Market 2018. The renowned travel and tourism event will take place from the 22nd to 25th of April at the Dubai International Convention and Exhibition Centre in... - April 17, 2018 - flynas

Chicago Area Business Aviation Association Announces Brian Udell as Keynote Speaker for Safety Day, March 7, 2018 Wednesday March 7, 2018 at Hamburger University in Oak Brook, IL, CABAA hosts its 12th business aviation Safety Day: You don’t need a title to be a leader. Brian Udell will deliver the keynote presentation, followed by sessions on ground/ramp safety, legal liability, UAS activity, and personal safety. Safety Day follows a full-day Leadership PDP course presented by Scott Moore Tuesday 3/6 at DPA. For details or to register, visit https://www.cabaa.com/upcoming-events/cabaa-safety-day-2018 - March 06, 2018 - Business Aviation Insights

Computer Vision Technologies Enable BNSF Railway to Process Terabytes of Imagery Captured During Beyond Visual Line of Sight Drone Operations Bihrle Applied Research Inc. and BNSF Railway successfully demonstrate automated detection, classification and reporting of infrastructure conditions found during long range UAS railway inspections. - February 22, 2018 - Bihrle Applied Research, Inc.

Kenya's New Standard Grade Railway (SGR) and How It's Impacting Safari Tourism Your African Safari, a safari planning website, interviewed over 50 tour operators to find out if the new SGR has had any impact on their business and if they would consider using the railway in future safari itineraries. - February 01, 2018 - Your African Safari

XLR8 Companies – Unique Approach for Importers with Supply Chain Solutions, Funding and Financing Xelerate Logistics LLC ("XLR8") today announced the launch of its latest innovative supply chain solutions product line under the brand XLR8 Companies. XLR8 was created by principals with a deep history in private equity and venture capital. President of Xelerate Logistics LLC, Mrs. Sharmila... - January 20, 2018 - XLR8 Companies

Heli Harbor, a Game-Changer for Scenic Flights Industry Heli Harbor is a unique Water Operations Based Helipad that combines a helicopter flight and a boating experience for those living near or have water access. Heli Harbor can travel via the Intercostal Waterway enabling a helicopter to land safely almost anywhere along the waterway. Palm Beach Helicopters has just published a Kickstarter Project to bring this concept to fruition. - October 26, 2017 - Palm Beach Helicopters