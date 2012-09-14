PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Scheduled Freight Air Transportation
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
DS Freight Services Ltd DS Freight Services Ltd Stanwell Moor, United Kingdom
DS Freight are international freight forwarders based near Heathrow, UK, offering air & sea world wide end to end import/export shipping,... 
Mallory Alexander International Logistics Mallory Alexander International Logistic... Memphis, TN
For more than 80 years, Mallory Alexander International Logistics has enjoyed a reputation as one of the country’s leading logistics... 
Transsene Shipping Agency Transsene Shipping Agency DAKAR, Senegal
Based in Senegal and specialized in internaional tansportation, shipping, handling and consignment. 
Viking Logistics Viking Logistics Mansfield, MA
Viking Logistics provides world class freight and distribution services. International & Domestic Freight Service Air, Ocean &... 
