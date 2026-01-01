Company Profiles DS Freight Services Ltd DS Freight are international freight forwarders based near Heathrow, UK, offering air & sea world wide end to end import/export shipping, specialising in movements to the Middle East. Mallory Alexander International Logistics For more than 80 years, Mallory Alexander International Logistics has enjoyed a reputation as one of the country’s leading logistics companies. Privately held and headquartered in Memphis,... Transsene Shipping Agency Based in Senegal and specialized in internaional tansportation, shipping, handling and consignment. Viking Logistics Viking Logistics provides world class freight and distribution services. International & Domestic Freight Service Air, Ocean & Ground Trade Show Logistics White Glove Service Specialty...