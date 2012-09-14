PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution.
iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines.
A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight
Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical.
"Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics
First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics
Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team, internal... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly
Tech startup cuts costs and simplifies global freight shipping for importers and exporters. - February 20, 2017 - Key Financial Media
Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Tracy Meetre’s Appointment to Sunset’s Leadership Team Reflects Growth, Expansion of St. Louis-Based Logistics Company - October 01, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Logistics Leader Named to Fastest-Growing Company and Top Workplaces Lists. - June 30, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Improved Economy Fuels Growth of National 3PL’s Branches, Service and Sales in Multiple Industries. - February 26, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Air & Surface Logistics, an Irvine, CA based freight forwarder and 3PL announced the launch of its new logo today. - January 07, 2016 - Air & Surface Logistics
Expanded Operations Will Enhance Service, Savings to Freight Payment Clients - October 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
National 3PL Leader Named to Inc. 500/5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year - August 26, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
AirNet and Michigan-based Kalitta Charters, LLC announced today that Kalitta has officially acquired operational assets of the Columbus-based company and will provide financial and operational backing to foster its long-term growth.
A renowned aviation leader in scheduled and on-demand cargo charter... - August 05, 2015 - AirNet
Sunset Recognized for Strong Employee Satisfaction, Leadership and Customer Service. - July 02, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
New Oregon office to offer more services, savings and opportunities to Pacific Northwest. - June 16, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Larger Grand Haven, Michigan Office Offers New Opportunities for Customers, Freight Agents and Job Seekers - May 30, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Sunset's Mark Cammarata named 2015 CFO of the Year for his strong financial leadership, client-first focus. - May 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Craig Marton as president and COO. Sunset founder, Jim Williams, will become chairman and CEO. This new leadership appointment supports the third party logistics provider's double-digit growth over the last several years. It also positions Sunset to continue to benefit its customers with enhanced services and savings. - April 27, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Leading Logistics Company: New Job Opportunities, Freight Agent Partnerships Also on the Horizon - September 11, 2014 - Sunset Transportation
GlobeAir adds more value to its core business providing air freight charter services and new technology on its flights being fully compliant to the latest EASA aviation legal framework. - August 29, 2014 - GlobeAir
No more packing, laundry, or check in queues. - May 01, 2014 - Packnada
It has been just over one year now since D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker has been open for business in New Mexico. In that time the business has helped a variety of clients with imports and exports spanning a variety of industries. - November 05, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker
Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), recently joined CargoNet® to help protect their customers from cargo theft. By using this high-tech system, Sunset is actively reducing their customers’ risk of theft. CargoNet’s theft prevention services aggregates data to... - August 21, 2013 - Sunset Transportation
Experienced Licensed Customs Broker, D'Ann L Brown, opens Customs Brokerage office to service the Freight Forwarding and import community in Santa Fe, Taos, Farmington, Albuquerque and surrounding areas of New Mexico. This is now the only Customs Brokerage company based in New Mexico with an actual licensed broker in the office. - June 08, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker
TRIOSE Inc., a leader in the management of healthcare logistics, announced today that it has been awarded a 36-month group purchasing agreement with the Premier healthcare alliance, for Freight Management. Effective June 1, 2013, this renewed relationship allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for these services. - June 04, 2013 - TRIOSE, Inc
Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), has opened two new branch offices this past month. The first office is located in Grand Haven, MI, and the second office is located in Chicago, IL. This is a first for Sunset, and these branch offices will continue to grow and expand the Sunset... - May 22, 2013 - Sunset Transportation
U-Ocean, the oceanfreight forwarding brand of leading global freight and
logistics provider the U-Freight Group (UFL), is on the move in The
Netherlands, with U-Ocean Rotterdam relocating to a new office/warehouse
facility. - May 14, 2013 - UFreight
45 years after identifying the potential of the Turkish market, Davies Turner is set to further expand its multimodal presence in the trade between the UK and Turkey, developing more environmentally friendly supply chain solutions between the two countries.
Davies Turner is offering a re-engineered... - February 06, 2013 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
Freight forwarder, Davies Turner has undertaken a project shipment operation to deliver vintage British aircraft parts discovered in a domestic garage in Dorset to South Africa as part of an ambitious project to rebuild two classic post-War British fighter planes. - January 31, 2013 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – is completing a major re-investment programme at its main regional hubs. - November 22, 2012 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
The U-Freight Group - (www.ufreight.com) - the Hong Kong-headquartered international freight service and logistics group, will be examining current prospects in the air and oceanfreight forwarding environment at its annual conference in Singapore between October 17th and 19th 2012. - October 18, 2012 - UFreight
The U-Freight Group (UFL) has named Steven Wong as vice president - sales & marketing, of its main subsidiaries, U-Freight Ltd and U-Ocean Ltd, in Hong Kong. - August 11, 2012 - UFreight
The strategic acquisition of a 7,000 sq m cross dock warehouse just a 10 minute walk from its existing state-of-the-art distribution centre at Coleshill, Birmingham gives Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – increased capacity to handle its growing European and oceanfreight consolidation services. - July 25, 2012 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
U-Freight Holland BV, the Dutch subsidiary of the U-Freight Group (UFL), has been certified by the Dutch Customs authority as an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) in the Customs Simplifications and Security Procedures categories. - June 08, 2012 - UFreight
Steve Pandolfo, director of pricing at Sunset Transportation explores the complexities of LTL shipping and pricing with Logistics Viewpoints. - May 16, 2012 - Sunset Transportation
The U-Freight Group – www.ufreight.com - the Asia-based freight services organisation, has strengthened its operations in Hong Kong with the opening of a further dedicated, full-service logistics facility after an extensive re-fit and modernisation. - March 08, 2012 - UFreight
The U-Freight Group - the Hong Kong-headquartered international freight services and logistics group, believes that China’s growing thirst for French wine will be a major boost for the company’s specialist wine logistics services. - December 16, 2011 - UFreight
At its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Famous Pacific Shipping Group (FPS Group) appointed a new Advisory Board to provide governance to the fast-growing Asia-based network of NVOCC and freight forwarding companies. - December 07, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping
Following its recent AGM, the Famous Pacific Shipping Group has resolved to increase membership of the worldwide network of forwarders in specific geographical areas, to further strengthen the group’s claims to be a leading player in the global supply chain. - December 01, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping
If Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – was appearing in front of the Dragons’ Den investors, it’s likely they would be queuing up to put their money into one of the industry’s more successful apprenticeship schemes. - October 09, 2011 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
Famous Pacific Shipping (Victoria), a member of the fast-expanding Asia-based Famous Pacific Shipping network of NVOCC and freight services providers, has won a two-year contract to handle all worldwide shipments, including all import and export traffic for Australia, from Huyck.Wangner Australia Pty Ltd. - August 24, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping
Sunset Transportation’s Founder and CEO Jim Williams was honored with the Silver Beaver Award by the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. This is the highest award a local council can present to an adult volunteer of the Boy Scouts of America. - July 27, 2011 - Sunset Transportation
After lengthy trials, independent freight forwarder F.S. Mackenzie has launched guaranteed twice-weekly express road trailer services between Western Europe and Iraq. - April 21, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping
The ending of Sri Lanka's 30-year ethnic war in May 2009 has created an atmosphere so welcoming to infrastructure investments that Famous Pacific Shipping Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, a member of the Famous Pacific Shipping Group, will launch an independent heavy lift and project cargo arm from April 1, 2011 to provide strategic logistics support for the island’s reconstruction. - April 06, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping
Sri Lankan freight forwarder FPS Lanka is considering setting up offices in the new southern port of Hambantota and in eastern Trincomalee harbour to handle an anticipated influx of cargo flows for post-war reconstruction. - December 31, 2010 - Famous Pacific Shipping
In Sri Lanka, Famous Pacific Shipping Lanka (Pvt) Ltd (FPS Lanka) and Bertling Logistics India (South Asia team) will work together to offer comprehensive point-to-point project logistics solutions from any part of the world to and from Sri Lanka and the Maldives. - November 04, 2010 - Famous Pacific Shipping
During the economic difficulties affecting international trade since 2008, Davies Turner has played to its strengths and seen its China-UK consol trade grow despite the hard times facing many in the global supply chain industry. - October 27, 2010 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd