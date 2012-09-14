PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to overcome... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight

New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services vertical. "Jeff... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics

Langham Logistics Announces New CFO Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team, internal... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics

Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly

Shippabo Secures $1.8 Million in Private Funding Tech startup cuts costs and simplifies global freight shipping for importers and exporters. - February 20, 2017 - Key Financial Media

3PL Firm Sunset Transportation Extends National Network with New Tennessee Branch Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Top Logistics Executive Joins National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation as VP of Sales & Marketing Tracy Meetre’s Appointment to Sunset’s Leadership Team Reflects Growth, Expansion of St. Louis-Based Logistics Company - October 01, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

St. Louis Publications Honor National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation for Job Creation, Double-Digit Growth and Company Culture Logistics Leader Named to Fastest-Growing Company and Top Workplaces Lists. - June 30, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Leading Logistics Firm Sunset Transportation Shares Success Story of Expansion, Growth with St. Louis Business Journal Improved Economy Fuels Growth of National 3PL’s Branches, Service and Sales in Multiple Industries. - February 26, 2016 - Sunset Transportation

Air & Surface Logistics Launches New Logo Air & Surface Logistics, an Irvine, CA based freight forwarder and 3PL announced the launch of its new logo today. - January 07, 2016 - Air & Surface Logistics

3PL Leader Sunset Transportation’s New St. Louis Office to House Financial Division, Sustain National Growth Expanded Operations Will Enhance Service, Savings to Freight Payment Clients - October 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Inc. Magazine Recognizes Sunset Transportation as a “Fastest-Growing U.S. Company” for Double-Digit Expansion, Job Creation National 3PL Leader Named to Inc. 500/5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year - August 26, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

AirNet and Kalitta Charters Unite to Offer Specialized Cargo Charter and Avionics Maintenance Services AirNet and Michigan-based Kalitta Charters, LLC announced today that Kalitta has officially acquired operational assets of the Columbus-based company and will provide financial and operational backing to foster its long-term growth. A renowned aviation leader in scheduled and on-demand cargo charter... - August 05, 2015 - AirNet

National Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Earns 2015 Top Workplace Ranking from St. Louis Post-Dispatch Sunset Recognized for Strong Employee Satisfaction, Leadership and Customer Service. - July 02, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Leading 3PL Provider Sunset Transportation Opens New Branch in Bend, Oregon New Oregon office to offer more services, savings and opportunities to Pacific Northwest. - June 16, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

3PL Leader Sunset Transportation Increases Services, Savings to Great Lakes Region with Expanded Michigan Branch Larger Grand Haven, Michigan Office Offers New Opportunities for Customers, Freight Agents and Job Seekers - May 30, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

CFO of Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Honored by St. Louis Business Journal Sunset's Mark Cammarata named 2015 CFO of the Year for his strong financial leadership, client-first focus. - May 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider Sunset Transportation Expands Leadership Team, Craig Marton Joins as President and COO St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Craig Marton as president and COO. Sunset founder, Jim Williams, will become chairman and CEO. This new leadership appointment supports the third party logistics provider's double-digit growth over the last several years. It also positions Sunset to continue to benefit its customers with enhanced services and savings. - April 27, 2015 - Sunset Transportation

Expanded Chicago Branch Office Means Increased Services, Savings to Sunset Transportation Customers Leading Logistics Company: New Job Opportunities, Freight Agent Partnerships Also on the Horizon - September 11, 2014 - Sunset Transportation

GlobeAir Obtains New EASA AOC and Launches Air Cargo Services GlobeAir adds more value to its core business providing air freight charter services and new technology on its flights being fully compliant to the latest EASA aviation legal framework. - August 29, 2014 - GlobeAir

New Travel Service Packnada Promises Travelers a Luggage-Free Experience No more packing, laundry, or check in queues. - May 01, 2014 - Packnada

The Only Customs Broker in Albuquerque Celebrates Helping New Mexico Clients for Over One Year It has been just over one year now since D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker has been open for business in New Mexico. In that time the business has helped a variety of clients with imports and exports spanning a variety of industries. - November 05, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker

St. Louis-Based Logistics Leader, Sunset Transportation Joins CargoNet; Increases Company Cargo Theft Prevention Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), recently joined CargoNet® to help protect their customers from cargo theft. By using this high-tech system, Sunset is actively reducing their customers’ risk of theft. CargoNet’s theft prevention services aggregates data to... - August 21, 2013 - Sunset Transportation

Albuquerque New Mexico Has a Licensed Customs Broker Again, After Nearly 3 Years Experienced Licensed Customs Broker, D'Ann L Brown, opens Customs Brokerage office to service the Freight Forwarding and import community in Santa Fe, Taos, Farmington, Albuquerque and surrounding areas of New Mexico. This is now the only Customs Brokerage company based in New Mexico with an actual licensed broker in the office. - June 08, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker

TRIOSE Inc. Awarded a Third Party Freight Management Agreement with the Premier Healthcare Alliance TRIOSE Inc., a leader in the management of healthcare logistics, announced today that it has been awarded a 36-month group purchasing agreement with the Premier healthcare alliance, for Freight Management. Effective June 1, 2013, this renewed relationship allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for these services. - June 04, 2013 - TRIOSE, Inc

St. Louis-Based Logistics Leader, Sunset Transportation, Opens New Branch Offices Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), has opened two new branch offices this past month. The first office is located in Grand Haven, MI, and the second office is located in Chicago, IL. This is a first for Sunset, and these branch offices will continue to grow and expand the Sunset... - May 22, 2013 - Sunset Transportation

U-Freight on the Move in Rotterdam U-Ocean, the oceanfreight forwarding brand of leading global freight and logistics provider the U-Freight Group (UFL), is on the move in The Netherlands, with U-Ocean Rotterdam relocating to a new office/warehouse facility. - May 14, 2013 - UFreight

Davies Turner Builds Greener Supply Chain with Turkey 45 years after identifying the potential of the Turkish market, Davies Turner is set to further expand its multimodal presence in the trade between the UK and Turkey, developing more environmentally friendly supply chain solutions between the two countries. Davies Turner is offering a re-engineered... - February 06, 2013 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd

Aviation History Takes Off Thanks to Davies Turner Freight forwarder, Davies Turner has undertaken a project shipment operation to deliver vintage British aircraft parts discovered in a domestic garage in Dorset to South Africa as part of an ambitious project to rebuild two classic post-War British fighter planes. - January 31, 2013 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd

Davies Turner Re-Invests in UK Freight Hub Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – is completing a major re-investment programme at its main regional hubs. - November 22, 2012 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd

U-Freight All Set for Annual Conference The U-Freight Group - (www.ufreight.com) - the Hong Kong-headquartered international freight service and logistics group, will be examining current prospects in the air and oceanfreight forwarding environment at its annual conference in Singapore between October 17th and 19th 2012. - October 18, 2012 - UFreight

U-Freight Group Names Wong as Vice President, Sales & Marketing The U-Freight Group (UFL) has named Steven Wong as vice president - sales & marketing, of its main subsidiaries, U-Freight Ltd and U-Ocean Ltd, in Hong Kong. - August 11, 2012 - UFreight

Davies Turner Boosts Midlands Presence with Purchase of Transit Warehouse The strategic acquisition of a 7,000 sq m cross dock warehouse just a 10 minute walk from its existing state-of-the-art distribution centre at Coleshill, Birmingham gives Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – increased capacity to handle its growing European and oceanfreight consolidation services. - July 25, 2012 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd

U-Freight Gains Trusted Trader Status in Key Markets U-Freight Holland BV, the Dutch subsidiary of the U-Freight Group (UFL), has been certified by the Dutch Customs authority as an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) in the Customs Simplifications and Security Procedures categories. - June 08, 2012 - UFreight

St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation Participates in Logistics Podcast on Navigating the Complexities of Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) Shipping Steve Pandolfo, director of pricing at Sunset Transportation explores the complexities of LTL shipping and pricing with Logistics Viewpoints. - May 16, 2012 - Sunset Transportation

U-Freight Refits Fourth Logistics Warehouse in Fine Fashion The U-Freight Group – www.ufreight.com - the Asia-based freight services organisation, has strengthened its operations in Hong Kong with the opening of a further dedicated, full-service logistics facility after an extensive re-fit and modernisation. - March 08, 2012 - UFreight

U-Freight Drinks to Growth of Wine Logistics in China The U-Freight Group - the Hong Kong-headquartered international freight services and logistics group, believes that China’s growing thirst for French wine will be a major boost for the company’s specialist wine logistics services. - December 16, 2011 - UFreight

Famous Pacific Shipping Names New Chairman and Advisory At its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Famous Pacific Shipping Group (FPS Group) appointed a new Advisory Board to provide governance to the fast-growing Asia-based network of NVOCC and freight forwarding companies. - December 07, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping

Famous Pacific Shipping Targets New Members in New Markets Following its recent AGM, the Famous Pacific Shipping Group has resolved to increase membership of the worldwide network of forwarders in specific geographical areas, to further strengthen the group’s claims to be a leading player in the global supply chain. - December 01, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping

Davies Turner Repeats Apprenticeship Offer If Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – was appearing in front of the Dragons’ Den investors, it’s likely they would be queuing up to put their money into one of the industry’s more successful apprenticeship schemes. - October 09, 2011 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd

Huyck.Wangner Australia Awards FPS Victoria a Two-Year Logistics Contract Famous Pacific Shipping (Victoria), a member of the fast-expanding Asia-based Famous Pacific Shipping network of NVOCC and freight services providers, has won a two-year contract to handle all worldwide shipments, including all import and export traffic for Australia, from Huyck.Wangner Australia Pty Ltd. - August 24, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping

Sunset Transportation CEO Jim Wiliams Awarded Highest Honor by Boy Scouts Sunset Transportation’s Founder and CEO Jim Williams was honored with the Silver Beaver Award by the Greater St. Louis Area Council of the Boy Scouts of America. This is the highest award a local council can present to an adult volunteer of the Boy Scouts of America. - July 27, 2011 - Sunset Transportation

F.S. Mackenzie Connects Western Europe to Iraq with New Groupage Trailer Service After lengthy trials, independent freight forwarder F.S. Mackenzie has launched guaranteed twice-weekly express road trailer services between Western Europe and Iraq. - April 21, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping

Sri Lankan Peace Dividend Pays Off with Creation of Projects FPS The ending of Sri Lanka's 30-year ethnic war in May 2009 has created an atmosphere so welcoming to infrastructure investments that Famous Pacific Shipping Lanka (Pvt) Ltd, a member of the Famous Pacific Shipping Group, will launch an independent heavy lift and project cargo arm from April 1, 2011 to provide strategic logistics support for the island’s reconstruction. - April 06, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping

Sri Lankan Freight Company Considers Expansion Sri Lankan freight forwarder FPS Lanka is considering setting up offices in the new southern port of Hambantota and in eastern Trincomalee harbour to handle an anticipated influx of cargo flows for post-war reconstruction. - December 31, 2010 - Famous Pacific Shipping

FPS Sri Lanka and Bertling Logistics Gear Up in Sri Lanka In Sri Lanka, Famous Pacific Shipping Lanka (Pvt) Ltd (FPS Lanka) and Bertling Logistics India (South Asia team) will work together to offer comprehensive point-to-point project logistics solutions from any part of the world to and from Sri Lanka and the Maldives. - November 04, 2010 - Famous Pacific Shipping