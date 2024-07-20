Recent Headlines
SkyDec.io Launches Innovative Data Conversion Tools for Customs Brokers
SkyDec.io, a leading provider of data processing solutions, announces the official launch of its cutting-edge data conversion tools development and processing platform SkyDec.io tailored specifically for customs brokers. With over a decade of industry expertise, SkyDec.io aims to revolutionize the... - July 20, 2024 - SkyDec.io
Luggage Free Launches Partnership with Six Senses
Luggage Free is excited to announce its most recent partnership with Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, the hospitality brand renowned for its focus on wellness and sustainability. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping will simplify the travel experience to any Six Senses property, making the... - August 26, 2021 - Luggage Free
Trunkmoves.com Launches Partner Lead Re-Targeting Program
Trunkmoves.com's lead retargeting program gives moving and relocation companies a strong passive revenue stream and greater possibilities of future business sales. - March 01, 2021 - Trunk Moves
Nick Herle and Heli Aviation Offer Important Wildlife Management Tool for the FWC
Florida currently has an incredibly rich ecosystem that’s filled with various species of plants and animals. The Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) in Florida is the main entity in charge of preserving the varied land and water habitats located throughout 66,000 square miles of... - February 19, 2021 - Nick Herle
Shipping Specialists, Luggage Free, Partnering with Timbers Resorts, a Global Developer and Operator of Luxury Hotels, Resorts and Residences
Collaboration ensures seamless travel to the privacy and serenity of Timbers Resorts properties. - February 11, 2021 - Luggage Free
Nick Herle’s Heli Aviation Offers Disaster Relief and Powerline Inspections
The chief pilot and founder of Heli Aviation has helped aid many crisis zones with their helicopter services. - January 29, 2021 - Nick Herle
Luggage Free Announces Partnership with Aman Resorts
As part of an ongoing effort to instill safety and confidence when traveling, Luggage Free is proud to announce its recent partnership with Aman, a collection of luxury hotels and resorts. Luggage Free’s global luggage shipping will streamline the journey to any Aman property thereby... - January 26, 2021 - Luggage Free
iShipmore Solves Online Shipping Problems for Filipinos
iShipmore is a new online shipping platform launched by the Filipino partner of the U-Freight Group (UFL) – www.ufreight.com – to assist individuals who want to ship items bought online to consignees based in the Philippines. A major reason behind the launch of the new platform is to... - October 31, 2019 - UFreight
New Vice President Customs Brokerage and Trade Advisory Services at Crane Worldwide Logistics
Alexandra Kleinschmidt joins Crane Worldwide Logistics in Houston to lead the customs brokerage and trade advisory team. - October 25, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics
Langham Logistics Announces Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global leader in freight transportation and warehousing, today announced Jeffrey James as the Director of Regulated Cold Chain Services. In this role, James will help develop and manage growth of the company's temperature-controlled logistics services... - October 11, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Crane Worldwide Logistics Selected as Carrier of Choice by Electrameccanica
First Shipment of Revolutionary SOLO Electric Vehicles Arrives in North America. - April 12, 2019 - Crane Worldwide Logistics
Langham Logistics Announces New CFO
Pahud to Focus on Strategic Development and Scaling for Rapid Growth. - April 04, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Langham Logistics Hires New Director of Sales & Client Success
Langham Logistics, Inc., a global freight transportation and warehousing business, today announced Nicholas J. Hoagland as the new Director of Sales & Client Success. In his new role, Hoagland will manage the business development team and pipeline in collaboration with the Langham sales team,... - March 13, 2019 - Langham Logistics
Multinational Logistics Company, LILLY + Associates International, Opens New Office Headquarters in Miami FL
Lilly & Associates International, a multinational transportation and logistics services company headquartered in south Florida, has moved into their new +200.000 square foot headquarter location in Medley, Florida. - September 04, 2018 - ShipLilly
Shippabo Secures $1.8 Million in Private Funding
Tech startup cuts costs and simplifies global freight shipping for importers and exporters. - February 20, 2017 - Key Financial Media
3PL Firm Sunset Transportation Extends National Network with New Tennessee Branch
Nashville Office Brings Increased Services, Savings and Opportunities to Growing Southern Region - November 20, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Top Logistics Executive Joins National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation as VP of Sales & Marketing
Tracy Meetre’s Appointment to Sunset’s Leadership Team Reflects Growth, Expansion of St. Louis-Based Logistics Company - October 01, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
St. Louis Publications Honor National 3PL Firm Sunset Transportation for Job Creation, Double-Digit Growth and Company Culture
Logistics Leader Named to Fastest-Growing Company and Top Workplaces Lists. - June 30, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Leading Logistics Firm Sunset Transportation Shares Success Story of Expansion, Growth with St. Louis Business Journal
Improved Economy Fuels Growth of National 3PL’s Branches, Service and Sales in Multiple Industries. - February 26, 2016 - Sunset Transportation
Air & Surface Logistics Launches New Logo
Air & Surface Logistics, an Irvine, CA based freight forwarder and 3PL announced the launch of its new logo today. - January 07, 2016 - Air & Surface Logistics
3PL Leader Sunset Transportation’s New St. Louis Office to House Financial Division, Sustain National Growth
Expanded Operations Will Enhance Service, Savings to Freight Payment Clients - October 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Inc. Magazine Recognizes Sunset Transportation as a “Fastest-Growing U.S. Company” for Double-Digit Expansion, Job Creation
National 3PL Leader Named to Inc. 500/5000 List for Fourth Consecutive Year - August 26, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
AirNet and Kalitta Charters Unite to Offer Specialized Cargo Charter and Avionics Maintenance Services
AirNet and Michigan-based Kalitta Charters, LLC announced today that Kalitta has officially acquired operational assets of the Columbus-based company and will provide financial and operational backing to foster its long-term growth. A renowned aviation leader in scheduled and on-demand cargo... - August 05, 2015 - AirNet
National Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Earns 2015 Top Workplace Ranking from St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Sunset Recognized for Strong Employee Satisfaction, Leadership and Customer Service. - July 02, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Leading 3PL Provider Sunset Transportation Opens New Branch in Bend, Oregon
New Oregon office to offer more services, savings and opportunities to Pacific Northwest. - June 16, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
3PL Leader Sunset Transportation Increases Services, Savings to Great Lakes Region with Expanded Michigan Branch
Larger Grand Haven, Michigan Office Offers New Opportunities for Customers, Freight Agents and Job Seekers - May 30, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
CFO of Logistics Leader Sunset Transportation Honored by St. Louis Business Journal
Sunset's Mark Cammarata named 2015 CFO of the Year for his strong financial leadership, client-first focus. - May 21, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Third Party Logistics (3PL) Provider Sunset Transportation Expands Leadership Team, Craig Marton Joins as President and COO
St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation announced the expansion of its leadership team with the appointment of Craig Marton as president and COO. Sunset founder, Jim Williams, will become chairman and CEO. This new leadership appointment supports the third party logistics provider's double-digit growth over the last several years. It also positions Sunset to continue to benefit its customers with enhanced services and savings. - April 27, 2015 - Sunset Transportation
Expanded Chicago Branch Office Means Increased Services, Savings to Sunset Transportation Customers
Leading Logistics Company: New Job Opportunities, Freight Agent Partnerships Also on the Horizon - September 11, 2014 - Sunset Transportation
GlobeAir Obtains New EASA AOC and Launches Air Cargo Services
GlobeAir adds more value to its core business providing air freight charter services and new technology on its flights being fully compliant to the latest EASA aviation legal framework. - August 29, 2014 - GlobeAir
New Travel Service Packnada Promises Travelers a Luggage-Free Experience
No more packing, laundry, or check in queues. - May 01, 2014 - Packnada
The Only Customs Broker in Albuquerque Celebrates Helping New Mexico Clients for Over One Year
It has been just over one year now since D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker has been open for business in New Mexico. In that time the business has helped a variety of clients with imports and exports spanning a variety of industries. - November 05, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker
St. Louis-Based Logistics Leader, Sunset Transportation Joins CargoNet; Increases Company Cargo Theft Prevention
Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), recently joined CargoNet® to help protect their customers from cargo theft. By using this high-tech system, Sunset is actively reducing their customers’ risk of theft. CargoNet’s theft prevention services aggregates data... - August 21, 2013 - Sunset Transportation
Albuquerque New Mexico Has a Licensed Customs Broker Again, After Nearly 3 Years
Experienced Licensed Customs Broker, D'Ann L Brown, opens Customs Brokerage office to service the Freight Forwarding and import community in Santa Fe, Taos, Farmington, Albuquerque and surrounding areas of New Mexico. This is now the only Customs Brokerage company based in New Mexico with an actual licensed broker in the office. - June 08, 2013 - D'Ann L Brown Customs Broker
TRIOSE Inc. Awarded a Third Party Freight Management Agreement with the Premier Healthcare Alliance
TRIOSE Inc., a leader in the management of healthcare logistics, announced today that it has been awarded a 36-month group purchasing agreement with the Premier healthcare alliance, for Freight Management. Effective June 1, 2013, this renewed relationship allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for these services. - June 04, 2013 - TRIOSE, Inc
St. Louis-Based Logistics Leader, Sunset Transportation, Opens New Branch Offices
Sunset Transportation, a third-party logistics company (3PL), has opened two new branch offices this past month. The first office is located in Grand Haven, MI, and the second office is located in Chicago, IL. This is a first for Sunset, and these branch offices will continue to grow and expand the... - May 22, 2013 - Sunset Transportation
U-Freight on the Move in Rotterdam
U-Ocean, the oceanfreight forwarding brand of leading global freight and logistics provider the U-Freight Group (UFL), is on the move in The Netherlands, with U-Ocean Rotterdam relocating to a new office/warehouse facility. - May 14, 2013 - UFreight
Davies Turner Builds Greener Supply Chain with Turkey
45 years after identifying the potential of the Turkish market, Davies Turner is set to further expand its multimodal presence in the trade between the UK and Turkey, developing more environmentally friendly supply chain solutions between the two countries. Davies Turner is offering a... - February 06, 2013 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
Aviation History Takes Off Thanks to Davies Turner
Freight forwarder, Davies Turner has undertaken a project shipment operation to deliver vintage British aircraft parts discovered in a domestic garage in Dorset to South Africa as part of an ambitious project to rebuild two classic post-War British fighter planes. - January 31, 2013 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
Davies Turner Re-Invests in UK Freight Hub
Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – is completing a major re-investment programme at its main regional hubs. - November 22, 2012 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
U-Freight All Set for Annual Conference
The U-Freight Group - (www.ufreight.com) - the Hong Kong-headquartered international freight service and logistics group, will be examining current prospects in the air and oceanfreight forwarding environment at its annual conference in Singapore between October 17th and 19th 2012. - October 18, 2012 - UFreight
U-Freight Group Names Wong as Vice President, Sales & Marketing
The U-Freight Group (UFL) has named Steven Wong as vice president - sales & marketing, of its main subsidiaries, U-Freight Ltd and U-Ocean Ltd, in Hong Kong. - August 11, 2012 - UFreight
Davies Turner Boosts Midlands Presence with Purchase of Transit Warehouse
The strategic acquisition of a 7,000 sq m cross dock warehouse just a 10 minute walk from its existing state-of-the-art distribution centre at Coleshill, Birmingham gives Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – increased capacity to handle its growing European and oceanfreight consolidation services. - July 25, 2012 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd
U-Freight Gains Trusted Trader Status in Key Markets
U-Freight Holland BV, the Dutch subsidiary of the U-Freight Group (UFL), has been certified by the Dutch Customs authority as an Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) in the Customs Simplifications and Security Procedures categories. - June 08, 2012 - UFreight
St. Louis-based Sunset Transportation Participates in Logistics Podcast on Navigating the Complexities of Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) Shipping
Steve Pandolfo, director of pricing at Sunset Transportation explores the complexities of LTL shipping and pricing with Logistics Viewpoints. - May 16, 2012 - Sunset Transportation
U-Freight Refits Fourth Logistics Warehouse in Fine Fashion
The U-Freight Group – www.ufreight.com - the Asia-based freight services organisation, has strengthened its operations in Hong Kong with the opening of a further dedicated, full-service logistics facility after an extensive re-fit and modernisation. - March 08, 2012 - UFreight
U-Freight Drinks to Growth of Wine Logistics in China
The U-Freight Group - the Hong Kong-headquartered international freight services and logistics group, believes that China’s growing thirst for French wine will be a major boost for the company’s specialist wine logistics services. - December 16, 2011 - UFreight
Famous Pacific Shipping Names New Chairman and Advisory
At its recent Annual General Meeting (AGM), the Famous Pacific Shipping Group (FPS Group) appointed a new Advisory Board to provide governance to the fast-growing Asia-based network of NVOCC and freight forwarding companies. - December 07, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping
Famous Pacific Shipping Targets New Members in New Markets
Following its recent AGM, the Famous Pacific Shipping Group has resolved to increase membership of the worldwide network of forwarders in specific geographical areas, to further strengthen the group’s claims to be a leading player in the global supply chain. - December 01, 2011 - Famous Pacific Shipping
Davies Turner Repeats Apprenticeship Offer
If Davies Turner – the UK’s leading independent freight forwarder – was appearing in front of the Dragons’ Den investors, it’s likely they would be queuing up to put their money into one of the industry’s more successful apprenticeship schemes. - October 09, 2011 - Davies Turner & Co.Ltd