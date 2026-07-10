Recent Headlines
Northeast Airlines Appoints New Chief Operating Officer
Northeast appoints industry veteran Jayson Carver as new COO to its team. - July 10, 2026 - Northeast Airlines and Travel Inc.
KCAC Aviation Expands with New 30,000-Square-Foot Maintenance Hangar
KCAC Aviation is proud to announce the opening of its new 30,000- square-foot maintenance hangar at Johnson County Executive Airport (KOJC). This new facility doubles KCAC’s service capacity, allowing the company to support and maintain the growing fleet of Pilatus and Piper aircraft across... - August 27, 2025 - KCAC Aviation
Avix Jets Announces Development of a New Global Platform for Private Jet Brokers
Avix Jets, a private charter aviation company based in New York, announces the development of a global digital platform designed specifically for independent jet brokers. The new platform will offer multilingual support, AI-powered tools, and a broker-focused commission model to streamline charter bookings and improve accessibility for brokers worldwide. - June 03, 2025 - Venture Insight
Global Charter: Simplifying the World of Private Jet Charter, Globally
Global Charter, a premier provider of luxury private jet and speciality charter services, proudly announces its commitment to simplifying the world of private jet charter with notable convenience and quality worldwide. Navigating the world with Global Charter entails a redefined luxury travel... - May 17, 2024 - Global Charter
Avolar Pets Introduces Exclusive Shared Private Jet Service for Pets & Their Owners
Avolar Pets, is excited to unveil its innovative shared private jet service, providing a unique and luxurious travel experience for both pets and their owners. With over a decade of expertise in global pet transportation, Avolar Pets stands as the premier destination for an unparalleled... - December 07, 2023 - Avolar Pets
MacDonald Air Launches Private Jet Brokerage with Exclusive Point System
MacDonald Air, a private jet charter brokerage, opens its doors to save business’s time in the private charter booking process. They’re also offering one of the first point systems for redeeming free charters in the industry without needing to purchase any kind of membership. Entrepreneur Peter MacDonald saw an opportunity in the space to carry along certain benefits of commercial travel to the world of private jets and has plans to continually innovate the industry. - August 05, 2023 - MacDonald Air
Pilot and Bikers Race Against Clock in Life Saving Dash to Newcastle
Civil Air Support (CAS) and SERV Wessex (a member organisation of the National Association of Blood Bikes) have united once again to deliver time-critical blood stem cells from a healthy donor in Salisbury District Hospital to a waiting patient in Newcastle Upon Tyne. - October 22, 2021 - Civil Air Support
AFWERX Announces Phoenix Launch Systems, Inc. Among Top Teams Selected to Exhibit at EngageSpace
AFWERX, the catalyst for fostering innovation within the U.S. Air Force, announced Phoenix Launch Systems, Inc. as one of the 178 top participating teams selected from The AFWERX Space Challenge initiative to exhibit at EngageSpace, a two-day virtual event on September 29-30. - September 30, 2020 - Phoenix Launch Systems, Inc.
Dupage Aviation to Purchase 5 More Business Jets to Meet Leasing Demand Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
Dupage Aviation purchases new aircraft due to increased travel demand amongst the pandemic. - August 04, 2020 - Dupage Aviation
Fly Victor et al. Motion to Dismiss Successful Against Don’t Look Media, LLC
On 21 June 2019, Don't Look Media, LLC ("DLM") filed a lawsuit against Fly Victor et al. in the United States District Court, in the Southern District of Florida alleging a contractual dispute around a historical marketing agreement. The complaint put forth various allegations. On 17... - June 09, 2020 - Victor
Air Charter Advisors Addresses Private Jet Travel During the Coronavirus Outbreak
As organizations, corporations, and service providers are working around the clock to provide updates regarding COVID-19, this is how Air Charter Advisors is handling the Coronavirus and their Private Jet Charter Services. - March 20, 2020 - Air Charter Advisors
BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes
BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™
CalSkies Introduces New Commercial Air Service to Riverside
New Commercial Air Charter Provides Arrives at Riverside Municipal Airport (KRAL) - October 23, 2019 - CalSkies
Industrial Optimizers Open Miami Office
Industrial Optimizers' new office in Miami will serve the entire Americas. It will bring advanced network planning and scheduling solutions to transport operators across the region. - October 09, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers
Industrial Optimizers Celebrates 30 Years with with Anniversary Events
Industrial Optimizers, founded in 1989, has this week celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. Clients and industry colleagues gathered in Stockholm for a conference and party to mark the occasion. - September 08, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers
Cebu Pacific Chooses MP2 to Support Its Growth
Cebu Pacific, the leading carrier in the Philippines, has signed an agreement with Industrial Optimizers to implement MP2 as its multifunctional network planning, scheduling and analysis tool. Cebu Pacific will use MP2 as its core network planning, scheduling and analysis solution, including slot... - July 01, 2018 - Industrial Optimizers
Chicago Area Business Aviation Association Announces Brian Udell as Keynote Speaker for Safety Day, March 7, 2018
Wednesday March 7, 2018 at Hamburger University in Oak Brook, IL, CABAA hosts its 12th business aviation Safety Day: You don’t need a title to be a leader. Brian Udell will deliver the keynote presentation, followed by sessions on ground/ramp safety, legal liability, UAS activity, and personal safety. Safety Day follows a full-day Leadership PDP course presented by Scott Moore Tuesday 3/6 at DPA. For details or to register, visit https://www.cabaa.com/upcoming-events/cabaa-safety-day-2018 - March 06, 2018 - Business Aviation Insights
Palm Beach Based Jet Company Sends Relief to the Caribbean
Exclusive donates thousands of pounds of supplies to all affected by devastating hurricanes. - October 10, 2017 - ecs inc
KatiesKarmaCorner.com Aims to Help Aromatherapy & Yoga Lovers Save Money
KatiesKarmaCorner.com's knowledgeable staff comes together to launch a website dedicated to help users find the top rated and cheapest essential oils, essential oil diffusers, crystals, yoga apparel and much more. The search for ultimate enlightenment is an endless endeavour. At Katie’s... - March 09, 2017 - KatiesKarmaCorner.com
Encore Jets: The Private Jet Company and Its Model That is Changing the Industry Standard
Encore Jets, LLC – based at a midtown office in Manhattan – enter the private jet brokerage industry with their bold and unique business model. Operating as a full service private aviation company proposes a membership program specializing on direct, or wholesale access for its members. - May 25, 2016 - Encore Jets
Global Air Charters, Inc. Appoints Richard C. Page Executive Vice President
Global Air Charters, a full-service Part 135 certified aviation charter and management company, has hired Richard C. Page as executive vice president. In this new position, Page will focus on worldwide business development. - March 24, 2016 - Global Air Charters
Air & Surface Logistics Launches New Logo
Air & Surface Logistics, an Irvine, CA based freight forwarder and 3PL announced the launch of its new logo today. - January 07, 2016 - Air & Surface Logistics
Wisconsin Aviation Offers a Free Seminar “All About Drones”
Wisconsin Aviation, Inc.’s corporate office at Watertown, Wisconsin, announces a free seminar on Sunday, September 13, concerning the fast development of the use of drones, also referred to as “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” (UAS). “Know Before You Fly” is an awareness... - September 05, 2015 - Wisconsin Aviation
New Flight Charters Reveals Keys to Success in Booking Private Jet Charters
Eleven Years and 12,000 Charter Flights Attributed to Customer-Centric, Full Market Approach. - August 06, 2015 - New Flight Charters
AirNet and Kalitta Charters Unite to Offer Specialized Cargo Charter and Avionics Maintenance Services
AirNet and Michigan-based Kalitta Charters, LLC announced today that Kalitta has officially acquired operational assets of the Columbus-based company and will provide financial and operational backing to foster its long-term growth. A renowned aviation leader in scheduled and on-demand cargo... - August 05, 2015 - AirNet
Paul McCluskey Appointed to Head US Air Charter Office for Hunt & Palmer
Air charter industry veteran Paul McCluskey has been appointed Vice President Commercial Aviation. He is heading up North American operations for the renowned company and has opened their first US office in Daytona Beach, FL. Hunt & Palmer arranges executive, commercial and freight charters globally. - May 16, 2015 - Hunt & Palmer
Former IS-BAO Program Director Launches Business Aviation Safety Advocacy Service
The Principal Consultant and founder of Sundog Aviation is Jim Cannon, former NBAA Board Member and recipient of the 2012 NBAA John Winant Award. “Our mission is to provide relevant safety information and guidance to those flight and ground operations that may be searching for implementation... - May 05, 2015 - Sundog Aviation LLC
Fort Myers Flying Club Helps WWII Veterans Fly to Washington D.C.
Donation enables Honor Flight to help more veterans visit memorials built to honor them. - February 06, 2015 - Fort Myers Flying Club
Texas Jacobson Aviation Celebrates Four Years of Providing Wings for Those in Need
Over 1100 missions, more than 600,000 miles, and 2200 passengers, TJA celebrates four years of giving back on August 29. - August 29, 2014 - Texas Jacobson Aviation
Planeclear to Offer Private Jet Charter to and from the 2014 US Open Tennis Championships
PlaneClear is pleased to offer its exclusive travel package to attendees of The 2014 US Open Championships. As a recognized leader in the private charter industry, PlaneClear prides itself on sourcing the safest, most efficient aircraft for each itinerary while seamlessly delivering the best... - August 21, 2014 - PlaneClear
Execflyer Air Charter Team Up with Pinnacle Risk Management for 2014 FIFA World Cup
UK Air Charter company Execflyer announces collaboration with Pinnacle Risk Management for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Pinnacle will provide risk assessment and on going security services in country for clients flying on private flights into Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. - March 23, 2014 - Execflyer
Philippines: Aid Flight Operations Pick Up Pace
Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn continues to deliver relief supplies for Typhoon Haiyan's victims. - November 22, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Aid Headed to Philippines Following Devastating Typhoon Haiyan
Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn is extensively involved in sending relief supplies to aid typhoon victims in the Philippines. - November 15, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn and EMO Trans Fly Large Turbine for Critical Repairs
Critical to the success of this operation was the ability of Chapman Freeborn and its logistics partners to process urgent flight permits even during the 16-day US government shutdown. - November 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Aircraft Charter Specialist Chapman Freeborn Teams Up with COMO Hotels and Resorts to Launch an Exclusive Luxury Week Travel Package in Bhutan
New seven-night trip to Uma by COMO, Paro and Punakha is a unique collaboration between two leading names in luxury travel. - October 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn and Air Libya Launch New Air Cargo Service
This new air cargo service will be the only service of its kind in Libya. - August 30, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn Unveils New Look for Growing OBC Division
Chapman Freeborn OBC is a specialist on board courier (OBC) division of the world's leading aircraft charter company. Headquartered in Cologne, Chapman Freeborn OBC specialises in delivering time-critical parts and important documents worldwide. - July 26, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Air Club in Sun Valley Welcomes First Members
In response to the increasing hassle and diminishing availability of flights to the small resort town, a local entrepreneur has launched the Sun Valley Air Club. The member-based air charter broker services has signed up its first Platinum Members and is celebrating with a Hangar Open House. Primary routes will be between Sun Valley, Idaho and Seattle, Oakland, LA area, Palm Springs, and Denver. - July 18, 2013 - Sun Valley Air Club
Chapman Freeborn and Swiss WorldCargo Announce New Partnership Agreement
Award-winning air cargo charter broker - Chapman Freeborn - is supporting Swiss WorldCargo with all third-party chartering requirements. - July 18, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn and ACI Charter Antonov AN-225 to Deliver Outsize Cargo
This is the first heavylift operation to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg for the Antonov AN-225. - July 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn Australia Wins Service Excellence Award
World's leading aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn is the winner for 2013 Australian Business Award for Service Excellence in the transport industry. - July 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Scheduled Air Cargo Services Launched to Help Connect Africa
Award-winning air cargo charter broker Chapman Freeborn has introduced a new scheduled service in the Democratic Republic of Congo. - July 03, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Air Charter Service Wins Top Aviation Industry Award
Air Charter Service is delighted to announce that the company has been voted Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year at the ACW World Air Cargo Awards 2013. - June 14, 2013 - Air Charter Service
Chapman Freeborn Launches Global Broker Initiative for Expanding Private Jet Market
Chapman Freeborn was established in the UK in 1973 and the group now comprises of 35 offices in 25 countries around the world.. - May 25, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn Australia Secures Hercules Aircraft Lease Deal
World's leading air cargo charter broker, Chapman Freeborn, has positioned a L382 Hercules aircraft in Brisbane for both international and domestic airlift operations. - May 24, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Paramount Business Jets Addresses Pros and Cons of "Empty Legs"
Space Available on Repositioning Flights May Offer Good Deals, with Caveats - May 10, 2013 - Paramount Business Jets
Chapman Freeborn Celebrates 40 Years of Aircraft Chartering
The leading aircraft charter broker in the world turns 40 this May! - May 09, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn Wins the Air Cargo News Charter Award for the Second Consecutive Year
Air Cargo News Cargo Airline of the Year awards ceremony, entering its 30th year, has long been recognised as the Oscars of the air cargo industry. - May 05, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn Australia Team Up with Australian Luxury Escapes to Provide Private Jet Tours in the Land Down Under
With this partnership, Chapman Freeborn has been appointed the exclusive air charter provider and will work with Australian Luxury Escapes to create unique private jet tour experiences. - April 18, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd
Chapman Freeborn and Lufthansa Cargo Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement
World's leading aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Lufthansa Cargo. - March 22, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd