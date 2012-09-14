PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

BuddyFlight™ App Kickstarter Campaign & iPad Pro Sweepstakes BuddyFlight™ App (Pilot-to-Pilot Connections) is on Kickstarter and offers the chance to win a brand new iPad Pro 11" with 256GB of storage. - October 31, 2019 - BuddyFlight™

CalSkies Introduces New Commercial Air Service to Riverside New Commercial Air Charter Provides Arrives at Riverside Municipal Airport (KRAL) - October 23, 2019 - CalSkies

Industrial Optimizers Open Miami Office Industrial Optimizers' new office in Miami will serve the entire Americas. It will bring advanced network planning and scheduling solutions to transport operators across the region. - October 09, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers

Industrial Optimizers Celebrates 30 Years with with Anniversary Events Industrial Optimizers, founded in 1989, has this week celebrated its thirtieth anniversary. Clients and industry colleagues gathered in Stockholm for a conference and party to mark the occasion. - September 08, 2019 - Industrial Optimizers

Cebu Pacific Chooses MP2 to Support Its Growth Cebu Pacific, the leading carrier in the Philippines, has signed an agreement with Industrial Optimizers to implement MP2 as its multifunctional network planning, scheduling and analysis tool. Cebu Pacific will use MP2 as its core network planning, scheduling and analysis solution, including slot management,... - July 01, 2018 - Industrial Optimizers

Chicago Area Business Aviation Association Announces Brian Udell as Keynote Speaker for Safety Day, March 7, 2018 Wednesday March 7, 2018 at Hamburger University in Oak Brook, IL, CABAA hosts its 12th business aviation Safety Day: You don’t need a title to be a leader. Brian Udell will deliver the keynote presentation, followed by sessions on ground/ramp safety, legal liability, UAS activity, and personal safety. Safety Day follows a full-day Leadership PDP course presented by Scott Moore Tuesday 3/6 at DPA. For details or to register, visit https://www.cabaa.com/upcoming-events/cabaa-safety-day-2018 - March 06, 2018 - Business Aviation Insights

Palm Beach Based Jet Company Sends Relief to the Caribbean Exclusive donates thousands of pounds of supplies to all affected by devastating hurricanes. - October 10, 2017 - ecs inc

KatiesKarmaCorner.com Aims to Help Aromatherapy & Yoga Lovers Save Money KatiesKarmaCorner.com's knowledgeable staff comes together to launch a website dedicated to help users find the top rated and cheapest essential oils, essential oil diffusers, crystals, yoga apparel and much more. The search for ultimate enlightenment is an endless endeavour. At Katie’s Karma... - March 09, 2017 - KatiesKarmaCorner.com

Encore Jets: The Private Jet Company and Its Model That is Changing the Industry Standard Encore Jets, LLC – based at a midtown office in Manhattan – enter the private jet brokerage industry with their bold and unique business model. Operating as a full service private aviation company proposes a membership program specializing on direct, or wholesale access for its members. This... - May 25, 2016 - Encore Jets

Global Air Charters, Inc. Appoints Richard C. Page Executive Vice President Global Air Charters, a full-service Part 135 certified aviation charter and management company, has hired Richard C. Page as executive vice president. In this new position, Page will focus on worldwide business development. - March 24, 2016 - Global Air Charters

Air & Surface Logistics Launches New Logo Air & Surface Logistics, an Irvine, CA based freight forwarder and 3PL announced the launch of its new logo today. - January 07, 2016 - Air & Surface Logistics

Wisconsin Aviation Offers a Free Seminar “All About Drones” Wisconsin Aviation, Inc.’s corporate office at Watertown, Wisconsin, announces a free seminar on Sunday, September 13, concerning the fast development of the use of drones, also referred to as “Unmanned Aircraft Systems” (UAS). “Know Before You Fly” is an awareness program... - September 05, 2015 - Wisconsin Aviation

New Flight Charters Reveals Keys to Success in Booking Private Jet Charters Eleven Years and 12,000 Charter Flights Attributed to Customer-Centric, Full Market Approach. - August 06, 2015 - New Flight Charters

AirNet and Kalitta Charters Unite to Offer Specialized Cargo Charter and Avionics Maintenance Services AirNet and Michigan-based Kalitta Charters, LLC announced today that Kalitta has officially acquired operational assets of the Columbus-based company and will provide financial and operational backing to foster its long-term growth. A renowned aviation leader in scheduled and on-demand cargo charter... - August 05, 2015 - AirNet

Paul McCluskey Appointed to Head US Air Charter Office for Hunt & Palmer Air charter industry veteran Paul McCluskey has been appointed Vice President Commercial Aviation. He is heading up North American operations for the renowned company and has opened their first US office in Daytona Beach, FL. Hunt & Palmer arranges executive, commercial and freight charters globally. - May 16, 2015 - Hunt & Palmer

Former IS-BAO Program Director Launches Business Aviation Safety Advocacy Service The Principal Consultant and founder of Sundog Aviation is Jim Cannon, former NBAA Board Member and recipient of the 2012 NBAA John Winant Award. “Our mission is to provide relevant safety information and guidance to those flight and ground operations that may be searching for implementation assistance... - May 05, 2015 - Sundog Aviation LLC

Fort Myers Flying Club Helps WWII Veterans Fly to Washington D.C. Donation enables Honor Flight to help more veterans visit memorials built to honor them. - February 06, 2015 - Fort Myers Flying Club

Texas Jacobson Aviation Celebrates Four Years of Providing Wings for Those in Need Over 1100 missions, more than 600,000 miles, and 2200 passengers, TJA celebrates four years of giving back on August 29. - August 29, 2014 - Texas Jacobson Aviation

Planeclear to Offer Private Jet Charter to and from the 2014 US Open Tennis Championships PlaneClear is pleased to offer its exclusive travel package to attendees of The 2014 US Open Championships. As a recognized leader in the private charter industry, PlaneClear prides itself on sourcing the safest, most efficient aircraft for each itinerary while seamlessly delivering the best personalized... - August 21, 2014 - PlaneClear

Execflyer Air Charter Team Up with Pinnacle Risk Management for 2014 FIFA World Cup UK Air Charter company Execflyer announces collaboration with Pinnacle Risk Management for the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Pinnacle will provide risk assessment and on going security services in country for clients flying on private flights into Brazil for the 2014 FIFA World Cup. - March 23, 2014 - Execflyer

Philippines: Aid Flight Operations Pick Up Pace Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn continues to deliver relief supplies for Typhoon Haiyan's victims. - November 22, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Aid Headed to Philippines Following Devastating Typhoon Haiyan Global aircraft charter specialist Chapman Freeborn is extensively involved in sending relief supplies to aid typhoon victims in the Philippines. - November 15, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and EMO Trans Fly Large Turbine for Critical Repairs Critical to the success of this operation was the ability of Chapman Freeborn and its logistics partners to process urgent flight permits even during the 16-day US government shutdown. - November 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Aircraft Charter Specialist Chapman Freeborn Teams Up with COMO Hotels and Resorts to Launch an Exclusive Luxury Week Travel Package in Bhutan New seven-night trip to Uma by COMO, Paro and Punakha is a unique collaboration between two leading names in luxury travel. - October 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and Air Libya Launch New Air Cargo Service This new air cargo service will be the only service of its kind in Libya. - August 30, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Unveils New Look for Growing OBC Division Chapman Freeborn OBC is a specialist on board courier (OBC) division of the world's leading aircraft charter company. Headquartered in Cologne, Chapman Freeborn OBC specialises in delivering time-critical parts and important documents worldwide. - July 26, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Air Club in Sun Valley Welcomes First Members In response to the increasing hassle and diminishing availability of flights to the small resort town, a local entrepreneur has launched the Sun Valley Air Club. The member-based air charter broker services has signed up its first Platinum Members and is celebrating with a Hangar Open House. Primary routes will be between Sun Valley, Idaho and Seattle, Oakland, LA area, Palm Springs, and Denver. - July 18, 2013 - Sun Valley Air Club

Chapman Freeborn and Swiss WorldCargo Announce New Partnership Agreement Award-winning air cargo charter broker - Chapman Freeborn - is supporting Swiss WorldCargo with all third-party chartering requirements. - July 18, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and ACI Charter Antonov AN-225 to Deliver Outsize Cargo This is the first heavylift operation to EuroAirport Basel-Mulhouse-Freiburg for the Antonov AN-225. - July 13, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Australia Wins Service Excellence Award World's leading aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn is the winner for 2013 Australian Business Award for Service Excellence in the transport industry. - July 12, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Scheduled Air Cargo Services Launched to Help Connect Africa Award-winning air cargo charter broker Chapman Freeborn has introduced a new scheduled service in the Democratic Republic of Congo. - July 03, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Air Charter Service Wins Top Aviation Industry Award Air Charter Service is delighted to announce that the company has been voted Air Cargo Charter Broker of the Year at the ACW World Air Cargo Awards 2013. - June 14, 2013 - Air Charter Service

Chapman Freeborn Launches Global Broker Initiative for Expanding Private Jet Market Chapman Freeborn was established in the UK in 1973 and the group now comprises of 35 offices in 25 countries around the world.. - May 25, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Australia Secures Hercules Aircraft Lease Deal World's leading air cargo charter broker, Chapman Freeborn, has positioned a L382 Hercules aircraft in Brisbane for both international and domestic airlift operations. - May 24, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Paramount Business Jets Addresses Pros and Cons of "Empty Legs" Space Available on Repositioning Flights May Offer Good Deals, with Caveats - May 10, 2013 - Paramount Business Jets

Chapman Freeborn Celebrates 40 Years of Aircraft Chartering The leading aircraft charter broker in the world turns 40 this May! - May 09, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Wins the Air Cargo News Charter Award for the Second Consecutive Year Air Cargo News Cargo Airline of the Year awards ceremony, entering its 30th year, has long been recognised as the Oscars of the air cargo industry. - May 05, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn Australia Team Up with Australian Luxury Escapes to Provide Private Jet Tours in the Land Down Under With this partnership, Chapman Freeborn has been appointed the exclusive air charter provider and will work with Australian Luxury Escapes to create unique private jet tour experiences. - April 18, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn and Lufthansa Cargo Sign Strategic Cooperation Agreement World's leading aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Lufthansa Cargo. - March 22, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Local Paramedic Recognized for 30 Years of Service Michael Paston, a Flight Paramedic with AeroCare Medical Transport, was recently recognized by the Board of Directors of the National Registry of Emergency Medical Technicians (NREMT) for achieving 30 consecutive years as a Nationally Registered EMT. This distinction is an honor held by few EMTs. To... - March 22, 2013 - AeroCare Medical Transport

Emtjets Merges with Global Jets Corporation (jets-corp.com) Emtjets have expanded and increased their worldwide database to 1,600 Aircraft Operators, 5,000 Airports and 4,000 Aircraft for Charter, Leasing and Sales. - March 20, 2013 - Jetscorp Inc.

Global Jet Sales Names OrientSKYs as Its Exclusive Representative for Asia OrientSKYs will be able to immediately offer Asian private jet buyers and sellers access to Global Jet Sales suite of services: a well-rounded exclusive inventory, appraisal services, proprietary research and marketing and a specialized and experienced staff to facilitate Asian private jet sales and acquisitions. - March 14, 2013 - OrientSKYs

OrientSKYs and Beijing Airlines Form Strategic Partnership OrientSKYs, a fast-growing private jet charter network with head offices located in Bangkok, Thailand, announces that it has entered into a strategic business alliance with Beijing Airlines (formerly Air China Business Jet). “Not only will this agreement give OrientSKYs’ international customers... - March 12, 2013 - OrientSKYs

Leading Aircraft Charter Broker Chapman Freeborn Partners with Drukair to Bring Private Jet Charter Services to the Kingdom of Bhutan Chapman Freeborn's exclusive agreement with Drukair means that the remote Kingdom of Bhutan will now be more widely accessible to international private jet travellers. - February 16, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Leading Aircraft Charter Broker Chapman Freeborn Launches New Group Tickets Division Chapman Freeborn is now offering group tickets on scheduled flights. - January 25, 2013 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

TJA Helps Santa Claus with Some Early Christmas Wishes Texas Jacobson Aviation was busier than ever this past year flying over 432 missions for Angel Flight and Mercy Medical Airlift. The company decided to expand its philanthropic efforts this holiday season. - January 03, 2013 - Texas Jacobson Aviation

Aircraft Charters and Project Logistics in the Spotlight at OSEA 2012 World-renowned aircraft charter broker Chapman Freeborn will be exhibiting at Offshore South East Asia (OSEA) 2012 – one of Asia’s most important exhibitions and conferences for the oil and gas industry. - November 09, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Chapman Freeborn OBC Expands Its Global Reach with Launch of New Hong Kong Branch Chapman Freeborn has further expanded its specialist On Board Courier (OBC) services with the launch of a new office in Hong Kong. - October 13, 2012 - Chapman Freeborn Airchartering Pte Ltd

Magic Jet Group Celebrates the One-Year Anniversary of Its Magic Tree Program Magic Jet Group, LLC, is announcing the one-year anniversary of its partnership with the National Forest Foundation (http://www.nationalforests.org). Through its “Magic Tree Program,” Magic Jet Group plants at least ten trees per trip, in honor of each respective client. The on-demand private... - September 08, 2012 - Magic Jet Group