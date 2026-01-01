Company Profiles Cape Spirit South Africa Car Rental Cape Spirit™ holds some of the lowest unlimited KM South Africa and Cape Town Car Rental rates in the industry. Together with our Car Rental Partners First Car Rental / Sixt Car Hire, Europcar... Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Located in the historic capital city of Quito, Ecuador Freedom is the region's first full-service motorcycle tour operator, founded in 2009. Working with local, professional guides they design and... The Buffalo Bike Taxi Co. take a ride on the fun side Yes, Buffalo has a bike taxi! You may have heard of them in big cities, in the tropics, or the Far East, but now Buffalo has a bike taxi. Some people call them a...