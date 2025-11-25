A Tampa Bay area family is getting ready to hit the road on an adventurous journey. They will be living small, working hard and changing lives, one mile at a time. They will be driving up the East coast, traveling through 15 states, to work with a charity in every state. One goal of the trip is to not just help, but to share the stories of the people and places along the way. Using social media they will be able to take followers, from all over the world, along with them to share the experience. - April 03, 2017 - Tripping for Charity