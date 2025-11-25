Recent Headlines
Sia Kusha, Leading Industry Figure on Public-Private Partnership Funding, Joins Swyft Cities as Advisor
Sia Kusha, a leading innovator in infrastructure financing, has joined Swyft Cities as an advisor on development of public-private funding strategies for its transformative transportation projects. - November 25, 2025 - Swyft Cities
Infinity Transportation Management Expands Fleet with 10 New 32-Passenger Marcopolo Grand Executive Buses Pioneering Gas-Powered Efficiency in Chicago’s Charter Market
Infinity Transportation Management, one of the Midwest’s most innovative and fastest growing transportation companies, announced today the addition of 10 brand-new Marcopolo Grand Executive 32-passenger buses, built on the Ford F59 chassis. This strategic investment marks a new era in the... - October 31, 2025 - Infinity Transportation Management
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Becomes the World’s Most Awarded Motorcycle Tour Company with 13th Consecutive Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award
Ecuador Freedom continues to lead motorcycle tourism worldwide, achieving record-breaking awards and global recognition for service quality. - September 22, 2025 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
FreeWalkers Announces 2025 Cross-Jersey Challenge to Celebrate 15th Anniversary The grand 100-mile walking journey across the Garden State returns.
FreeWalkers is celebrating its 15th anniversary with its Cross-Jersey Challenge, a 100-mile walking journey across New Jersey over three to five days in the spring of 2025, starting March 22. The event is free and open to the public, traversing Trenton, Lawrenceville, Princeton, Kingston, Manville, Bound Brook, New Brunswick, Highland Park, Edison, Woodbridge, Metuchen, Iselin, Avenel, Rahway, Cranford, Kenilworth, Union, Elizabeth, Newark, Kearny, Jersey City, Staten Island, and Manhattan. - March 19, 2025 - FreeWalkers.org
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Launches Thrilling New Adventure - The "Andes Twist" Guided and Self-Guided Motorcycle Tour
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental announces a new motorcycle tour, the Andes Twist, allowing riders to explore the Ecuadorian Andes and Amazon Basin, available immediately as a self-guided tour and as a guided tour from June 30, 2024. - February 13, 2024 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Bicycle Rides Across Georgia Announces Route for 2023 Big BRAG Ride
The Bicycle Ride Across Georgia (BRAG) is excited to announce the route for their annual Big BRAG ride, taking place June 3-10, 2023. Cyclists will embark on a nearly 400-mile journey across the state of Georgia, starting in Clayton on Sunday, June 4, and finishing in downtown Augusta on Saturday,... - January 27, 2023 - Bicycle Ride Across Georgia
Hill Hiker, Inc., Leading Maker of Hillsides Elevator Trams & Lifts, Wins Third Consecutive Industry Award
For its third consecutive year, Hill Hiker, Inc. won an Ellie Awards recognition, maintaining its reign as Best Supplier in Special Application Lifts. The Ellie Awards, or "Ellies," collect more than 20,000 votes annually to recognize North American elevator and escalator businesses that... - November 23, 2022 - Hill Hiker
New Book Released by Mountain Magazine, Rocky Mountains - a Self-Portrait
Kent Gunnufson’s tabletop book, “Rocky Mountains: A Self-Portrait” is the culmination of decades of extraordinary black-and-white photography that captures the essence and grandeur of the high Rocky Mountains. Quotes by masters of photography provide insights into the creative... - August 07, 2022 - Mountain Magazine
Ecuador Freedom Expands Its Rental Motorcycle Fleet with the Best ADV Bikes of 2022
The leading adventure motorcycle tour company now has the widest selection of rental motorcycles in South America. - May 05, 2022 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Toll-Free Motorcycle Touring in Ecuador
New Tech to Give Motorcycle Rental Customers the Freedom to Bypass Toll Traffic - December 01, 2020 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ecuador Freedom Brings High Performance Australian Motorcycle Tires to the Middle of the World
MotoZ Names Ecuador Freedom as Exclusive Ecuador Distributor. - June 28, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
8 Best Ways to See the Detroit Fireworks with Step On Bus Tours
Enjoy the 61st Annual Detroit Ford Fireworks this year. Sail on the Detroit River for the fantastic fireworks display. Board the bus, enjoy a box lunch, a slice of apple pie, an Americana goodie bag, and other surprises on the way. The motorcoach will cross into Canada to board a Canadian Cruise ship where travelers will have a wide selection of Hors d’oeuvres. - May 19, 2019 - Step On Bus Tours
Trail Tales: SpiceRoads Cycling’s New Singletrack Mountain Bike Tours
SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in guided cycling holidays in emerging destinations, has just added 5 new singletrack adventure tours to the company’s mountain biking segment. It was announced today. The new lineup of tours features world renowned mountain biking destinations like Northern... - May 04, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
FareShare is Changing the Road Trip, One Music Festival at a Time
FareShare.io, a Los Angeles based startup, just launched a city to city travel platform that aims to bring hitchhiking into the digital age. - March 29, 2019 - FareShare
SpiceRoads Cycling Launches New Women Only and Solo Only Trips
SpiceRoads Cycling, a pioneer in cycling holidays throughout Asia, has just launched two new travel experiences on its tours: Women Only and Solo Only trips. These departures will further expand the choices for women and solo adventure travelers, and respond to the needs of an increasing number of... - March 22, 2019 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
Luxury Hotels Team Up with Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental to Create a New High-End Road Trip
New “Lap of Luxury” Self-Guided Adventure Tour in Ecuador - January 29, 2019 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ecuador Freedom to Provide 21st Century Medical Access on Its Motorcycle Tours
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds Medical Consultation Services Through MultiDoctores. - September 06, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
SpiceRoads Cycling Launches Tours in 3 East African Countries
SpiceRoads Cycling, one of the world’s leaders in cycle tours in emerging destinations, has just launched 3 new countries in their lineup of adventure cycling destinations: Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda. The launch covers 2 new adventure cycling tours, Cycling Kilimanjaro to the Indian Ocean,... - August 10, 2018 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
Off Road Hall of Fame Inductee and Land Use Warrior Joins ModernJeeper Group
Del Albright to be Worldwide Ambassador and Brand Leader for ModernJeeper’s Media and Event Activities. - July 20, 2018 - Metalcloak
SpiceRoads Cycling Rolls Out E-Bikes in Vietnam and Sri Lanka
SpiceRoads Cycling has introduced electric bicycles, e-bikes, into their fleets in Vietnam and Sri Lanka, two of Asia’s most popular destinations for adventure tourism. It was announced today. - June 22, 2018 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
Horizons Unlimited Event in Ecuador, July 20-22nd
Horizons Unlimited gathering event will be hosted by Hotel Sierra Alisos in Ecuador. A great venue for people all around the world to see this beautiful country. It counts with important sponsors like Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, Pro-Racing, Triumph and GAD. - June 19, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner
Ecuador Freedom Awarded TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence for Five Consecutive Years
The Certificate of Excellence Award Celebrates Excellence in Hospitality and is Given Only to Establishments That Consistently Achieve Great Traveler Reviews on TripAdvisor. Ecuador Freedom is the only South American Motorcycle Tour Operator to win this distinctive award. - June 12, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ecuador Freedom Launches New Offroad Pacific Discovery Tour
A New Motorcycle and 4x4 Adventure to Immerse Visitors in Ecuador's Remote Forests and Sunny Beaches. - May 08, 2018 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
QuikByke to be Launch Advertiser in Azura Magazine
Electric Bike Rental "Shop In A Box” Company Enters Caribbean Market in Cooperation with New Digital Lifestyle Publication Highlighting Style, Wellness and Productivity in the Islands - May 04, 2018 - Quikbyke
Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner Awarded with the Q Batch
Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner awarded with the Q Batch in Quito by the mayor of the city in a ceremony that took place with the best of the tour operators of the country. - April 26, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner
Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner, a New Option in Ecuador
Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner is a brand new company, however, its business model has attracted the attention of the local Ministry of Tourism in Ecuador granting the company the Q batch for its High-Quality standards being the only motorcycle tour operator in Ecuador with the award. - April 13, 2018 - Ecuador Bike Rental by Sleipner
Nebraska Startup Offering Introductory E-Bike Rentals for An Abe Lincoln
Papillion, NE startup to offer community opportunity to test ride mix of electric-assist bicycles. Take a 30-minute spin around Walnut Creek Recreation Area. Experience the delight of riding an electric bike. Bring your own helmet and an Abe Lincoln. - March 29, 2018 - Quikbyke
Quikbyke Expands Rental "Shop-in-a-Box" Qiosk Models
Quikbyke-Engineered Electric Bike Rental Qiosks Now Available in Four Versions Tailored to Match the Capabilities and Capacity of Local Power Grids. - March 21, 2018 - Quikbyke
SpiceRoads Cycling Launches Adventure Biking Tours in Jordan and Israel
SpiceRoads Cycling, one of the world’s leading bicycle adventure tour operators, has announced that Jordan and Israel will be the latest additions to a range of itineraries now covering 32 destinations. "Following the huge success of our 'Jewels of Persia' tour launched in Iran last... - November 24, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
Heli Harbor, a Game-Changer for Scenic Flights Industry
Heli Harbor is a unique Water Operations Based Helipad that combines a helicopter flight and a boating experience for those living near or have water access. Heli Harbor can travel via the Intercostal Waterway enabling a helicopter to land safely almost anywhere along the waterway. Palm Beach Helicopters has just published a Kickstarter Project to bring this concept to fruition. - October 26, 2017 - Palm Beach Helicopters
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Adds SWM Motorcycles to Its Adventure-Ready Fleet
New options for motorcyclists wanting to get off the beaten path in the “biking paradise.” - September 20, 2017 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Ride with Team SpiceRoads in the 2017 Masters Tour of Chiang Mai
International cycling operator SpiceRoads Cycling will be participating in the 2017 Master Tour of Chiang Mai cycle race. Other riders are encouraged to sign up for this fun and exciting challenge and ride with Team SpiceRoads. - August 08, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
SpiceRoads Cycle Tours Updates Its Brand Identity
SpiceRoads, a premier niche cycling touring operator, unveiled a new evolution of its brand, including a website relaunch. It was announced today. - May 11, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
Colorado Springs Yellow Cab Announces New Management Team Focusing on Community Service, Faster Response Times, Efficiency
Yellow Cab Company of Colorado Springs has announced the installment of Scott Holisky as the General Manager of the Pikes Peak regional terminal, and Matthew Drew as Director of Marketing. Mr. Holisky previously served as the terminal’s Operations Manager from 2012-2016, at which time he... - April 30, 2017 - Yellow Cab Company of Colorado Springs
Luxury Travel Guide Names Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental as “Motorcycle Tour Operator of the Year 2017”
Ecuador Now Internationally Recognized as a Top Motorcycle Destination - April 04, 2017 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Meet One Small Family with a Really Big Idea to Help Make a Change in the World. This Florida Family is Kicking Off a 15-State Road Trip to Help 15 Charities as They Go.
A Tampa Bay area family is getting ready to hit the road on an adventurous journey. They will be living small, working hard and changing lives, one mile at a time. They will be driving up the East coast, traveling through 15 states, to work with a charity in every state. One goal of the trip is to not just help, but to share the stories of the people and places along the way. Using social media they will be able to take followers, from all over the world, along with them to share the experience. - April 03, 2017 - Tripping for Charity
SpiceRoads Launches Its First Family Bike Tour in Vietnam
The cycling operator adds a new Southeast Asia cycling tour designed for families. - March 22, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
The Mark Travel Corporation Inducts Prestige Travel Systems Into 500 Club Program
The Mark Travel Corporation's elite program that recognizes sales & service achievements inducts Prestige Travel Systems from Tampa, FL into it's 500 Club Program. - March 03, 2017 - Prestige Travel Systems
SpiceRoads Presents Once-a-Month Tour in Kyushu
SpiceRoads adds Japan’s beautiful southern island, Kyushu, to its destination list. - February 20, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
Spiceroads Launches Once-a-Year Tour in Kanchanaburi
SpiceRoads adds a historical ride in Thailand to its short tour lineup. - February 02, 2017 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
New Dirt Road Luxury Tour in Ecuador
Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental Launches Its Self-Guided “Dirt Deluxe” Tour - December 13, 2016 - Ecuador Freedom Bike Rental
Banjo Tours in the World Trade Market 2016
Banjo Tours will visit the World Trade Market 2016 which is celebrated from the 7th to 9th of November in London. This is exciting news as it is a great opportunity for the Bolivian tour operator to meet new clients and partners and extend their networking. Partners interested in contacting them... - October 15, 2016 - Banjo Tours
SpiceRoads Launches The Jewels of Persia by Bicycle
SpiceRoads launches their 30th destination tour in Iran. - September 23, 2016 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
Travel Around Jamaica Tours Earns 2016 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence
Travel Around Jamaica Tours today announced that it has received a TripAdvisor® Certificate of Excellence for the second year in a row. Now in its sixth year, the achievement celebrates hospitality businesses that have earned great traveler reviews on TripAdvisor over the past year. About The... - June 09, 2016 - Travel Around Jamaica Tours
Classic Kenya Safari – Discover Africa’s Natural Wonders with Magical Lands
Magical Lands launch a 12 day safari package including flights from just £2,999. The Classic Kenya Safari comes with named accommodation throughout, a maximum group size of just 6 people, most meals included and no single supplements. The Maasai Mara, Samburu National Park, Thompsons Falls... - May 20, 2016 - Magical Lands
Magical Lands Tours Launch a Unique 15 Day Guided Tour of Jamaica
Magical Lands has launched a unique 15 day escorted tour to discover the real Jamaica beyond the tourist trail. No Compulsory Single Supplements and a Maximum of Twelve people per Tour. Available for booking now. - May 01, 2016 - Magical Lands
Phoenix Limo Transportation's Substantial Growth Fuels Expansion
Phoenix Limo Transportation is a transportation service provider. They service Phoenix and all of the surrounding areas. From Scottsdale to Glendale, Paradise Valley to Queen Creek, Their mission is to deliver a first class experience with a competitive price. As they continue to expand their business, Phoenix Limo Transportation will hire new drivers and add new vehicles. For more information, visit https://www.phoenixtaxicompany.com - April 20, 2016 - Phoenix Limo Transportation
Orlando Based Kouch Announces Vacation Home Rental Services in Kissimmee and St. Cloud
Orlando-based Kouch, a Hospitality and Techology company, announces expansion of vacation rental property management services to Kissimmee and St Cloud. - March 25, 2016 - Kouch
Book a 2017 SpiceRoads Cycle Tour at This Year's Prices
Book a 2017 tour today at 2016 prices before the costs are changed. This offer is only available for bookings made before June 1st, 2016. - March 16, 2016 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd
12 Spiceroads Tours "Pop-Up" in Time for May Day and Ramadan Holiday
SpiceRoads tailors a selection of cycle tours in Southeast Asia for riders who want to make the most of their May Day and Ramadan holiday break. - March 15, 2016 - SpiceRoads Co., Ltd