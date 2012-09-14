PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning Services
Below find a list of all companies in this industry:
Commercial Janitorial Commercial Janitorial Tempe, AZ
Commercial Janitorial is a office cleaning and building maintenance provider with a national coverage area. 
E.R Los Angeles Carpets E.R Los Angeles Carpets CA
E.R Los Angeles Carpets is the best value for professional carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Los Angeles & Ventura... 
Eagle Mat and Floor Products Eagle Mat and Floor Products Rockville, MD
Eagle Mat and Floor Products specializes in the rental and sale of commercial-grade floor mats, elevator pads, crowd control systems, and... 
I & B Cleaning Services I & B Cleaning Services Troy, MI
I & B is a cleaning company based in Troy, MI, with vast experience in cleaning and housekeeping services, from start ups in 2001 to... 
Mr & Mrs Clean Janitorial Mr & Mrs Clean Janitorial Arlington, Tx
Janitorial Service serving the DFW, Amarillo, Canyon areas. Please contact us 214-926-9815 DFW area and 806-676-8071 Amarillo & Canyon... 
Squeaky Clean Squeaky Clean East Grinstead, United Kingdom
Squeaky Clean is a premier cleaning company that offers the cleaning of carpets, hard-floors, mattresses, upholstery and curtains. The... 
