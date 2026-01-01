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Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry

Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets and Cabinetry

Behind Closed Doors Custom Closets & Cabinetry, a division of Artisan Interiors Group, is a luxury custom cabinetry and architectural interiors company serving Delaware, Maryland, and the Mid...

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

Castle Keepers House Cleaning

Since 1996, Castle Keepers House Cleaning has provided meticulous care to homes in Charleston and Greenville South Carolina and Atlanta, Georgia. We take pride in the level of training we provide to...

Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration

Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration

nycleanway.com/

DDP Roofing Services, Inc.

DDP Roofing Services, Inc.

Full-service commercial industrial roofing contractor certified to install all major roofing systems. DDP has been in the roofing industry since 1989 - boasting over 30 years of commercial roofing...

Eco Pest Control Brisbane

Eco Pest Control Brisbane

Eco Pest Control Brisbane has been relentless and efficient in executing pest control services in Brisbane in the past 10 years. Fully experienced and licensed for the task, we have been able to deal...

HearthMasters Inc.

HearthMasters Inc.

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NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne

NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne

NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne is a five star company that offers amazing carpet cleaning services in Melbourne and the surrounding areas. The company is offers not only quality but also excellent...

Pro Pest Control Gold Coast

Pro Pest Control Gold Coast

Pro Pest Control Gold Coast is a local Gold Coast-based company that is helping many homes and commercial buildings eradicate pest problems. With a team of powerful and licensed pet experts, we...

Pro Pest Control Sydney

Pro Pest Control Sydney

Pro Pest Control Sydney is a locally based pest control company that has 10 years of experience providing fast and affordable quotes to customers all over Sydney with guaranteed satisfaction. We have...

Trust Pest Control Melbourne

Trust Pest Control Melbourne

Trust Pest Control Melbourne – Company Profile Professional Pest Management for Melbourne Homes & Businesses Corporate Overview Trust Pest Control Melbourne is a leading Victorian...

Company Profiles

2nd Chance Water Restoration

2nd Chance Water Restoration

2nd Chance Water Restoration is the highest rated flooded basement cleanup company in Chicago by far. We have become the most respected water damage restoration company by providing outstanding...

Adcock's Rid A Critter

Adcock's Rid A Critter

We offer professional, humane, effective animal and bee control. We are the 1st and only trapping company to send out quality control letters to our customers asking for their evaluations of our work.

AquaProof

AquaProof

AquaProof is the premiere Cincinnati waterproofing and Cincinnati drainage specialist. We specialize is offering a custom solution to your unique problem. Do not fall for a "one solution fix...

Atlanta Wildlife Solutions, LLC

Atlanta Wildlife Solutions, LLC

Atlanta Wildlife Solutions, LLC is a full service company that offers a wide variety of services to fit your needs. Rats, Snakes, Raccoons, Beavers, Birds, Fox, Coyotes, Opossum, Bats, and...

Bed Bug - Busters

Bed Bug - Busters

Bed Bug Busters is a specialized division created 2 years ago to help battle the resurgence of Bed Bugs in New York City Apartment Buildings and Offices. Its parent company – Moving Right Along...

Bee Control Pittsburgh

Bee Control Pittsburgh

Bee Control Pittsburgh is the greater Pittsburgh area's premier bee, wasp, hornet, yellow jacket, carpenter bee, cicada killer and ant removal and prevention company. Bee Control Pittsburgh is...

Bird-B-Gone

Bird-B-Gone

Bird-B-Gone, Inc. is the world’s largest manufacturer of professional grade bird deterrents. We offer effective and humane solutions to prevent birds from landing or roosting in unwanted...

Catch It Wild

Catch It Wild

If it's wild we can catch it. Licensed by Georgia Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Division. Catch It Wild cares about your home as much as you do, Our Licensed Technicians want you to rest...

CBCB Products, LLC

CBCB Products, LLC

CBCB Products, LLC is an associated group of new product and service innovators located in Chicago, Illinois. Our experiences have taken us to all corners of the world and into a variety of...

Chet's Termite & Pest Management, Inc.

Chet's Termite & Pest Management, Inc.

I’m Chet “The Termite Terminator” Rowland, Owner of Chet’s Termite & Pest Control, the company with the only checklist of 57 termite and pest control inspection points...

Commercial Janitorial

Commercial Janitorial

Commercial Janitorial is a office cleaning and building maintenance provider with a national coverage area.

Dejesus Lawn & Tree Service

Dejesus Lawn & Tree Service

De jesus lawn & tree service.

E.R Los Angeles Carpets

E.R Los Angeles Carpets

E.R Los Angeles Carpets is the best value for professional carpet and upholstery cleaning company in the Los Angeles & Ventura Countys! So, like any Home or Office tenant, you're proud of...

E.R. Plumbing Services

E.R. Plumbing Services

When a plumbing emergency strikes, you need help NOW. Any delay may mean more damage and increased expenses, not to mention inconvenience or danger to your family. We provide Charlotte area emergency...

Eagle Mat and Floor Products

Eagle Mat and Floor Products

Eagle Mat and Floor Products specializes in the rental and sale of commercial-grade floor mats, elevator pads, crowd control systems, and other facility management products. Family owned and operated...

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Grandview Landscape and Masonry

Grandview Landscape and Masonry is a full service, NJ landscape design, construction and maintenance company offering Drainage Services, Grading & Excavation, Irrigation & Sprinklers,...

House Improve

House Improve

We offer you not more than £7,000 any size of Extensions to be done by our team worker who are very very skilled. Believe it or not ! You will think this is a fraud... But it’s not… its...

I & B Cleaning Services

I & B Cleaning Services

I & B is a cleaning company based in Troy, MI, with vast experience in cleaning and housekeeping services, from start ups in 2001 to company in 2008. All along the leaders have improved services...

Just Triple Pane Windows, Inc

Just Triple Pane Windows, Inc

Just Triple Pane Windows, Inc. (JTPW) is a specialized replacement window company solely dedicated to the advancement of educating consumers about high performance triple glazed vinyl replacement...

Kitchen Remodeling

Kitchen Remodeling

Provides free estimates on kitchen remodeling design. Choose from a huge array of kitchen designs while perusing the websites of the biggest names in kitchen design companies. Find local builders and...

Kwik Kerb

Kwik Kerb

The most amazing decorative concrete landscape border business to hit America! Kwik Kerb® is in 14 countries and opened an office in USA in 1999.  With our patented equipment and...

Logistics Cleaning

Logistics Cleaning

We provide dependable commercial janitorial services for local businesses and  offer a flexible pricing plan for customers. Services include: Carpet cleaning Bathroom cleaning &...

Magtury Ventures Nigeria

Magtury Ventures Nigeria

we are into industrial and domestic professional cleaning, waste management garden and lawn maintenance sewage disposal

Maintenance for Hire

Maintenance for Hire

Call us for the following needs: plumbing, carpentry, masonry, flooring, roofing, add on, painting, installations, punch out, make ready and much more. No job is too big or too small. Call us...

MM Comfort Systems

MM Comfort Systems

Seattle, WA area Heating and Air Conditioning company based in Redmond, Washington. Servicing Puget Sound area clients with their heating and air conditioning needs since 1977. MM Comfort Systems...

Modern Landscaping, Inc.

Modern Landscaping, Inc.

Modern Landscaping Inc. has been in business for over thirty years and has the expertise to bring your visions to reality. Award winning design installations performed by ...

Mr & Mrs Clean Janitorial

Mr & Mrs Clean Janitorial

Janitorial Service serving the DFW, Amarillo, Canyon areas. Please contact us 214-926-9815 DFW area and 806-676-8071 Amarillo & Canyon area. Setup your next appointment by visiting our website:...

Naturally Maid Cleaning

Naturally Maid Cleaning

Naturally Maid Cleaning is located in New Smyrna Beach, FL. The company services the entire county of Volusia with commercial and residential cleaning services; environmental education/consulting...

Nature's Canvas Landscaping & Lawn

Nature's Canvas Landscaping & Lawn

We are a landscaping company dedicated to treating your landscaping and your lawn as if they were our own.

Nayab Pest Control Service

Nayab Pest Control Service

Nayab Pest Control Services is providing pest control services for the last 17 years in all the major cities of Pakistan including Lahore, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Faisalabad and Multan. Our...

New England Inventory & Appraisal Services

New England Inventory & Appraisal Services

We provide professional Home and Residential Inventory services that details your possessions. We will significantly improve your ability to receive a speedier settlement should your valued...

New York Long Island Tree Service

New York Long Island Tree Service

New York Long Island Tree Service We Care Emergency Tree Removal, Stump Grinding, Tree Trimming, Tree Pruning, Lot Clearing, Lawn Installation We Provide Free Estimates in Long Island and Nassau...

Newpro Replacement Windows

Newpro Replacement Windows

The replacement windows manufactured in Newpro's facility by our skilled technicians offer significant performance advantages over competing windows. Newpro windows are more structurally sound and...

NiteLites Outdoor Lighting

NiteLites Outdoor Lighting

Enjoy the rewards of the booming outdoor lighting industry… The lighting industry is projected to reach $4 billion annually in the next 3 years! Own a NiteLites Outdoor Lighting...

Pawfriendly Landscapes, Inc.

Pawfriendly Landscapes, Inc.

The nation's only pet friendly landscape company, Pawfriendly Landscapes, Inc., began in Colorado in 1998. Our company caters to the dog "who ate the yard," "is killing grass due to...

Pee Huan Trading Co.

Pee Huan Trading Co.

We are a supplier for Landscaping material, Tiles, Marble, Rock, Pebble, Chipping, Filter Sand and Granite Bridge etc. Our Production Lines are located in Indonesia & Vietnam. We also a Dealer...

Right Contractors

Right Contractors

Right Contractors is a premier source for consumers and businesses to connect on home improvement projects. Consumers can find on Right Contractors, various home improvement resources such as...

Ryan Lawn & Tree

Ryan Lawn & Tree

Ryan Lawn & Tree is a premier lawn and landscape company that aims to help customers create beautiful and sustainable outdoor spaces they can fully enjoy. Ryan Lawn & Tree serves 5 different...

Sexton Ennett Design, LC

Sexton Ennett Design, LC

Sexton Ennett Design, LC is a full service landscape architectural firm providing residential, commercial, and recreational landscape designs. They have been active in designing and providing...

Squeaky Clean

Squeaky Clean

Squeaky Clean is a premier cleaning company that offers the cleaning of carpets, hard-floors, mattresses, upholstery and curtains. The company, established in 1999, operates throughout the Bristol...

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