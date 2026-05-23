Stage 3 of COVID-19 is here and most workplaces are reopening. Despite this fact, almost half of Ontario workers don't feel safe about returning to work (Statistics Canada, 2020). Employers can reduce fear in employees by guaranteeing a sanitary work environment when entering the workplace. Ensure employees feel safe about going to work with K1 Cleaning, Ottawa's cleaning experts. The team at K1 will ensure that all germs and bacteria are removed from workplaces before employees arrive. - August 11, 2020 - K1 Cleaning