Recent Headlines
Exeter Cleaning Company Signature Cleans Grows Recurring Contracts and Plans for Further Expansion
Signature Cleans, a commercial cleaning provider serving Exeter and the surrounding area, has announced a new phase of growth after securing multiple recurring commercial cleaning contracts. The business has confirmed it currently supports 170 hours per week of contracted cleaning delivery, with... - May 23, 2026 - Signature Cleans
Brights Cleaning Lancashire Experiences Significant Growth in Stone Floor Cleaning Services
Local Cleaning Specialists Report Surge in Demand as Businesses and Homeowners Seek Quality Stone Floor Care - March 29, 2026 - Brights Cleaning
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Nashville Carpet Care Publishes Expert Guide: "10 Smart Tips to Choose the Best Nashville Carpet Cleaning Company for Your Home"
Nashville Carpet Care has published a new blog post, “10 Smart Tips to Choose the Best Nashville Carpet Cleaning Company for Your Home.” The guide helps homeowners evaluate providers based on reputation, cleaning methods, certifications, pricing, and service quality. As a trusted local company, Nashville Carpet Care aims to educate Nashville families on making informed choices for healthier, cleaner homes. - September 11, 2025 - Nashville Carpet Care
1 Stop Floor Care Announces Significant Growth in Customer Engagement
1 Stop Floor Care, a leader in floor cleaning and restoration services, has announced a remarkable increase in customer engagement over the past year. - September 02, 2025 - 1 Stop Floor Care
Happy Clean Dublin Surpasses 600 Five‑Star Google Reviews, Maintains Top Ratings Across All Major Platforms
Happy Clean Dublin has surpassed 600 five-star reviews on its Google Business Profile, maintaining a perfect rating across multiple review platforms. Founded in 2015, the company provides professional residential and commercial cleaning services across Dublin. It has also been shortlisted for the 2025 Irish Business Awards. With a focus on consistency, eco-friendly practices, and customer satisfaction, Happy Clean continues to expand its client base and service offerings. - July 20, 2025 - Happy Clean
All Saints Carpet Cleaning Introduces “Out The Odor & Pet Pro” – A Safer, Smarter Way to Remove Pet Odors & Protein-Based Stains
All Saints Carpet Cleaning in Mckinney, TX now offers DryMaster's eco-friendly Out The Odor and Pet Pro--a pet-safe enzymatic solution that eliminates urine, vomit, and feces odors from carpet and upholstery using non-toxic family-friendly ingredients. Serving Frisco, Plano, Allen, Celina, and Prosper, TX. - June 18, 2025 - All Saints Carpet Cleaning LLC
Lancashire Carpet Cleaner Announces Remarkable Demand for Professional Carpet Cleaning
In a surprising turn of events, Lancashire's leading carpet cleaning company has announced an unprecedented surge in demand for their professional services. This remarkable growth underscores the increasing awareness among residents and businesses alike about the importance of maintaining clean and hygienic environments. - May 23, 2025 - Brights Cleaning
Floor Sanders Announce Increasing Wood Floor Trends
1 Stop Floor Care are time-served and trusted wood floor restorers. They have recently announced a continuing trend in both the refinishing of existing floors and their installation. - February 02, 2025 - 1 Stop Floor Care
Tropical Breeze Commercial Cleaning Services Introduces Eco-Friendly Janitorial Solutions for Businesses
Tropical Breeze Commercial Cleaning Services has introduced a new line of advanced cleaning solutions for businesses across Reno and Sparks. Responding to the heightened need for safe and sanitized workspaces, the company now offers specialized services for office spaces, medical facilities, retail stores, warehouses, and restaurants. This initiative focuses on thorough disinfection and hygiene practices to create healthier environments while maintaining industry-leading standards. - November 09, 2024 - Tropical Breeze Janitorial Services
Rainbow Restoration of Greenville SC Welcomes Geoff Schull as Chief Financial Officer
Rainbow Restoration of Greenville SC welcomes Geoff Schull as Chief Financial Officer. With a strong background in financial operations, Geoff will drive efficiency and growth, enhancing the company’s mission to serve the Upstate SC community with reliable restoration services. - November 09, 2024 - Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC
Kwik Dry Launches Cutting-Edge, Eco-Friendly Cleaning Services in the UK
Kwik Dry has launched its eco-friendly, quick-drying cleaning services in the UK, specialising in carpets, upholstery, and hard floors. Using advanced non-toxic products, Kwik Dry provides fast, thorough cleaning with a focus on customer satisfaction and minimal environmental impact. - September 18, 2024 - Kwik Dry
1 Stop Floor Care Announce Unprecedented Growth for Commercial Floor Sanding Services
1 Stop Floor Care, leading floor sanding and wood floor restoration experts are pleased to announce unprecedented growth in the demand for their commercial floor sanding services. - August 04, 2024 - 1 Stop Floor Care
Rhode Island Cleaning Service Announces Specialized Floor Cleaning Services for Commercial Spaces
Keep businesses spotless with their expert floor cleaning services. Their specialized team ensures thorough cleaning and maintenance for all commercial spaces, using the latest techniques and eco-friendly products to create a clean environment. - June 12, 2024 - Rhode Island Cleaning Service
Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC, Wins 2023 Golden Hammer Award for Excellence in Disaster Restoration Services
Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC, a leader in disaster restoration services across Greenville County and Upstate South Carolina, proudly announces its recent win of the esteemed 2023 Golden Hammer Award from Contractor Connection. This award symbolizes excellence in the property damage... - March 29, 2024 - Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC
Weathering the Winter: Rainbow Restoration Leads Upstate SC Through Freezing Challenges
As freezing temperatures hit Upstate SC, Rainbow Restoration provides immediate water damage solutions. With 25+ years of experience and a team of IICRC-certified technicians, they offer 24/7 services from Greenville to Spartanburg and beyond. - January 22, 2024 - Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC
Rainbow Restoration of Greenville SC Clinches 2023 Franchise of the Year Award
Local Franchise Outshines 330 Others to Claim Top Honors, Cementing Its Status as Upstate South Carolina's Premier Restoration Company - October 27, 2023 - Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC
Carpe Diem Cleaning Empowers Its Team with Vision and Support
Carpe Diem offers all of their employees eye exams to ensure they can see well and improve their lives. - October 25, 2023 - Carpe Diem Cleaning
Hood Guyz of Ft. Lauderdale Launches New Grease Trap Cleaning Service
Hood Guyz, a trusted leader in commercial kitchen cleaning services, is proud to announce the launch of their new Grease Trap Cleaning Service in Ft. Lauderdale and the surrounding areas. With a focus on maintaining the highest standards of cleanliness and compliance, Hood Guyz aims to provide... - September 29, 2023 - Hood Guyz
Carpe Diem Cleaning Retires “Old Police Car Fleet”
Carpe Diem Cleaning partners with several local businesses to launch new car fleet. - June 07, 2023 - Carpe Diem Cleaning
Hood Guyz Expands Commercial Pressure Cleaning Services, Ensuring Sparkling Clean Surfaces for Businesses
Hood Guyz, a leading provider of commercial cleaning services, announces the expansion of their pressure cleaning services. With a focus on delivering exceptional results, their professional team ensures businesses have spotless and well-maintained surfaces. The expansion of their services allows them to cater to a wider range of industries and meet the growing demand for high-quality pressure cleaning solutions. - June 02, 2023 - Hood Guyz
Disaster Preparedness Takes Center Stage at Contractors, Closers, & Connections Greenville Event
The recent "Contractors, Closers, & Connections" event hosted by Rainbow Restoration successfully convened commercial industries to share best practices in disaster preparedness. The informative discussion led by a panel of local leaders sparked valuable insights. The attendees, nearly 40 professionals from diverse sectors, lauded the event and took away key strategies for their businesses. - June 01, 2023 - Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC
Calico Building Services Introduces a Bold New Corporate Look
Calico Building Services, a leading provider of Janitorial Services, Maintenance/Repair, and Construction Services in the Western United States since 1986 is pleased to announce its new corporate brand identity. Company founder and CEO, Ron Strand, said, "We are delighted to debut our new... - February 09, 2023 - Calico Building Services
Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration Emerges as a Leading Air Duct Cleaning Service in Buffalo, NY
Call today to have your air ducts cleaned. - January 26, 2023 - Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration
Upstate South Carolina Businesses Turn to Rainbow Restoration for Help Dealing with Frozen Pipe Damage
A historic extratropical cyclone that occurred in late December 2022 led to winter storm conditions (e.g., blizzards, high winds, snowfall, or record cold temperatures) being experienced across much of the United States and parts of Canada including South Carolina. As temperatures dropped during... - January 07, 2023 - Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC
A-Mark Cleaning Services Reflect on a Pivotal Year
The end of the year for any business is a great time for reflection. A-Mark Cleaning Services report a pivotal year for their carpet and upholstery cleaning business. - January 06, 2023 - A-Mark Cleaning Services
Libra Carpet Care Expands Its Team in the Wokingham Area
Increased customer demand results in growth for Libra Carpet Care. - October 08, 2022 - Libra Carpet Care
Commercial Cleaning Corporation Adopts New Robotic Technology
In May of 2022, ICE Cobotics launched Cobi 18, a compact autonomous floor scrubber. It is the first of its kind intelligent floor scrubbing robot designed for commercial use. Commercial Cleaning Corp, who has been in business nearly a century, was the first in the United States to adopt the new... - August 27, 2022 - Commercial Cleaning Corp
Rainbow International of Greenville SC Named a Nextdoor 2022 Neighborhood Favorite Local Business
Rainbow International of Greenville SC has been named to the winning list of Nextdoor’s 6th annual Neighborhood Favorites, an awards program recognizing local businesses committed to helping their neighborhoods thrive. Winners of the 2022 Neighborhood Favorites were determined based on the... - August 25, 2022 - Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC
A1 Carpet Cleaning to Offer Special Southampton Deals
Carpet cleaning discounts to be offered to all Southampton customers - August 24, 2022 - A1 Carpet Cleaning
Rainbow Restoration Celebrates Carter Borton’s 15 Years of Service with the Company
Carter Borton recently celebrated 15 years of service with Rainbow International of Greenville SC. Carter joined the Rainbow Restoration team in 2007 as an outside sales representative and now has the role of Manager of Business Development. “Carter has been a great part of the success we... - August 17, 2022 - Rainbow Restoration of Greenville, SC
A1 Carpet Cleaning Expands Its Team in the Brighton Area
Continued customer demand results in growth for A1 Carpet Cleaning - August 07, 2022 - A1 Carpet Cleaning
Brights Cleaning Announces Uptrend in Demand for Leather Cleaning
It is important for any business to identify any trends within their industry. The increase in demand for leather furniture has spurred an uptrend in the need for leather cleaning services. - July 22, 2022 - Brights Cleaning
NO 1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne Begins Early EOFY Carpet Cleaning Specials
Get Discounts on Services All Month. NO 1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne, a highly-rated carpet cleaning service in the Melbourne metropolitan area, has announced the early start of its End Of Financial Year promo to begin at the start of June every year from now on. The company, which caters to... - May 28, 2022 - NO1 Carpet Cleaning Melbourne
Mesa Carpet Cleaning Company Wins National Franchise of the Year Award
Brimley’s White Glove Chem-Dry has been named the National Franchise of the Year for 2022 at the most recent Chem-Dry national convention in Austin, TX. - May 11, 2022 - Brimley's White Glove Chem-Dry
Floor Sanding and Stone Restoration Company Announce Sustained Growth Through 2021
Last year proved to be one of the most challenging years in recent history. 1 Stop Floor Care are incredibly proud to announce such success and growth throughout this year. - January 26, 2022 - 1 Stop Floor Care
CCS Facility Services Announces Participation in WELL AP Program
CCS Facility Services Invests in WELL AP Credentialing to Support Customer Building Wellness Efforts - June 25, 2021 - CCS Facility Services
Carpet Cleaning Fairfax Employs Another Tech - Robin Garson
Robin Garson, an accomplished tech, has recently joined Carpet Cleaning Fairfax's Group. - May 29, 2021 - Carpet Cleaners Fairfax LLC
CCS Facility Services First Company in the World to Earn GBAC STAR Service Accreditation
CCS Facility Services is honored to announce that the company is the first to earn GBAC STAR™ Service accreditation from the Global Biorisk Advisory Council. - March 09, 2021 - CCS Facility Services
Momentum Carpet & Floor Care, LLC. Evolved Into Arizona’s First All-in-One Cleaning Solution
Keeping a home or business clean takes a lot of effort. Bacteria, dust, dander, dirt and grime build-up can make a home or working environment unhealthy. Kamil Tuma, owner of Momentum Carpet & Floor Care, LLC., quickly saw that there was a need for more than carpet cleaning. - March 09, 2021 - Momentum Carpet & Floor Care, LLC
Students Can Now Apply for a $1000 Scholarship with NW Maids
“The winner will receive a $1,000 academic scholarship grant,” says Ilya, founder of NW Maids. Any student currently enrolled in high school, college, university or trade school is eligible to apply. To apply, create a short video (maximum 3 minutes) telling NW Maids how you plan to... - February 22, 2021 - NW Maids
Gill Peterson Joined Pentagon Carpet Cleaning’s Team
Pentagon Carpet Cleaning Welcomed Gill Peterson to Its Team - February 07, 2021 - Carpet Cleaning Pentagon
Lancashire Floor and Upholstery Cleaners Announce Success of Targeted Marketing Plan
Brights Cleaning is ecstatic to announce their success of their much considered and targeted plan to ensure continued growth. - December 18, 2020 - Brights Cleaning
Buckinghamshire Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Leads by Example
Buckinghamshire carpet and upholstery cleaner set a brilliant example by looking to help others through challenging times. - December 01, 2020 - A-Mark Cleaning Services
ECO Restoration & Cleaning Services Realizes Growth in Q4
ECO Restoration & Cleaning Services is growing. With expansion into 7 states, and several more states to be added after bids are completed, the team is excited to service new concepts like HopDoddy. And numbers keep expanding with national chains like Carraba's and Red Lobsters restaurants. To... - November 26, 2020 - ERC Services
Pentagon Carpet Cleaning Celebrated Its 10th Anniversary
Pentagon Carpet Cleaning has a jubilee – a decade on the market. - October 10, 2020 - Carpet Cleaning Pentagon
K1 Cleaning Ottawa Keeps Businesses Clean During COVID-19
Stage 3 of COVID-19 is here and most workplaces are reopening. Despite this fact, almost half of Ontario workers don't feel safe about returning to work (Statistics Canada, 2020). Employers can reduce fear in employees by guaranteeing a sanitary work environment when entering the workplace. Ensure employees feel safe about going to work with K1 Cleaning, Ottawa's cleaning experts. The team at K1 will ensure that all germs and bacteria are removed from workplaces before employees arrive. - August 11, 2020 - K1 Cleaning
ECO Restoration & Cleaning Moves HQ to League City (Texas)
ECO Restoration and Cleaning opened its new location in League City, TX this spring. The 7300 sq. ft. facility houses the headquarters and leadership for the 17-year old restoration and cleaning services company. The newly-built facility will also offer a showroom for restoration customers to... - July 31, 2020 - ERC Services
Bluegrass Cleaning Company Announces Launch of New Website
Bluegrass Cleaning Company of Lexington, KY announces the launch of a new, up-to-date website with client area, social signals and online appointment booking. - July 30, 2020 - Bluegrass Cleaning Company
Amid COVID-19 Crisis, Local Cleaning Company in York, PA, Provides Commercial Disinfecting Services
Clear View Cleaning, a cleaning company based out of York, PA, wishes to announce to nearby business owners that it is available for sanitizing and disinfecting services. This announcement comes during the global COVID-19 pandemic, wherein many individuals are concerned about the cleanliness of... - July 04, 2020 - Clear View Cleaning