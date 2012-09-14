PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Carpet Cleaning Pentagon Announces Completion of 1000th Tile and Grout Cleaning Carpet Cleaning Pentagon, a carpet cleaning company founded in 2010, has recently announced the completion of 1000th tile and grout cleaning project. - September 17, 2019 - Carpet Cleaning Pentagon

Grandmother’s Touch Announces 20th Anniversary Founded in 1999 by Lexton Bates and Edward Sendrea, the now national company started off small, primarily focusing on providing customers with residential carpet cleaning. - August 01, 2019 - Grandmother’s Touch Inc.

Buckinghamshire Floorcare and Restoration Experts Announce Unprecedented Growth Sustained growth is an ongoing challenge for small businesses. Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd are ecstatic to announce unprecedented growth so far in 2019. - May 03, 2019 - Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd

Buckinghamshire Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Boasts Two Decades of Growth Sustained business growth in a saturated market is a challenge. A-Mark Cleaning Services are excited to announce two decades of growth through their hard work and commitment to delivering an exceptional service. - May 02, 2019 - A-Mark Cleaning Services

1 Stop Floor Care Announces Sustained Incredible Growth The set-up of a new Company can be intimidating. However, it is sustained growth that provides evidence of genuine success. 1 Stop Floor Care announces sustained growth through their many years of being in business. - March 27, 2019 - 1 Stop Floor Care

Allen Maintenance Corporation Offers Metro Detroit Businesses Spring Cleaning Savings Metro Detroit commercial cleaning services offered by Allen Maintenance Corporation helps prepare you for Spring cleaning. The weather is getting warm and more consumers will be making effort to get out into the community. Thus, this is the best time to begin implementing effective cleaning methodologies... - March 11, 2019 - Allen Maintenance Coporation

Future Cleaning Service is Going to Expand Its Grounds Maintenance Services Nationwide After achieving success in grounds maintenance in the regions of Yorkshire, Lincoln and Cornwall, the company now aims at taking these proven track records and cleaning methodologies to other counties of the UK. Future Cleaning Services will be opening more offices in near future to monitor clients satisfaction and employee satisfaction in different parts of the UK. - February 27, 2019 - Future Cleaning Services LTD

Allen Maintenance Corporation Defeats Metro Detroit Winter Weather Defeating the Metro Detroit winter storm with Damp Mop helps rid commercial properties of salt trails on tiled floors. Allen Maintenance Corporation gets the job done. Utilizing warm water and Damp Mop has been the solution implemented by Lincoln Park, MI, building maintenance and commercial cleaning... - February 15, 2019 - Allen Maintenance Coporation

Allen Maintenance Corporation Now Provides Commercial Cleaning Services for Orange Theory Fitness Allen Maintenance Corporation delivers quality and ethical commercial cleaning and building maintenance services; throughout the, Metro Detroit business districts. - February 11, 2019 - Allen Maintenance Coporation

System4 of Delaware Introduces ServiceSync, a Comprehensive Software Solution to Drive Multi-Site Facility Management Delivering quality service in a consistent fashion across multiple locations in a cost efficient way can be challenging for business managers. System4 of Delaware provides ServiceSync, a web based facility services solutions that will save businesses time, effort and money while providing cost insights and control over quality. - January 31, 2019 - System4 of Delaware

Cleaning Company Announces Partnership with One Tree Planted.org This cleaning company is pleased to announce their partnership with One Tree Planted.org, a charitable organization dedicated to sustainability and reforestation throughout the world. - October 02, 2018 - ABC Oriental Rug

Buckinghamshire Carpet and Upholstery Cleaners Announce Exceptional Success for 2018 To achieve success in business is an on-going challenge. Buckinghamshire carpet and upholstery cleaners have shown incredible determination in their announcement of success this year to date. - June 23, 2018 - A-Mark Cleaning Services

Home Maid Clean, Carpet Cleaning Company, Becomes Member of the UK National Carpet Cleaners Association Home Maid Clean, carpet cleaning company, has just joined the UK NCCA as member. This membership comes following proof of training qualifications for all Home Maid Clean’s cleaning technicians and successful pass of the association’s exams. - June 05, 2018 - Home Maid Clean

Floor Care and Restoration Company Announce Their New Website Launch Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd are ecstatic to announce the formal launch of their new website. This website has been formulated in order to offer a platform for all of their floor cleaning provisions for the Home Counties. - March 29, 2018 - Floorcare & Restoration Home Counties Ltd

“Healthy Carpets” Company Celebrates 13th Anniversary with Special Offers Healthy Carpets has been in business since 2005 and would like to show some appreciation for their clients who have been with them and supported them. - March 13, 2018 - Healthy Carpets

Lancashire Carpet Cleaner Announces a Shift in Client Demands As a small business there are many demands placed to ensure that you are the best at what you do as well as needing to offer an exceptional service. Part of the further demands provided are a constant awareness of market changes and customer demands. Brights Cleaning have offered incredible insight into their pioneering approaches in the identification of such a shift. - January 26, 2018 - Brights Cleaning

Local Johnson County Business Earns Distinction as a Carpet and Rug Institute Seal of Approval Service Provider Johnson County Chem-Dry, owned and operated in Johnson County, TX for the past 25 years, has been recognized by the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) as a Seal of Approval Service Provider under the CRI Seal of Approval Program. - January 08, 2018 - Johnson County Chem-Dry

Buckinghamshire Carpet Cleaner Works Towards a Greener Future Companies need to focus on the delivery of an exceptional service. They also need a wider understanding of the importance in offering environmentally friendly provisions. A-Mark Cleaning Services have shown real commitment to this. - October 28, 2017 - A-Mark Cleaning Services

Flooring Cleaning Specialist Announces Improved Website Engagement There is a wealth of information available for anyone using the internet to find tradesmen. This means that it is a highly competitive environment and true professionals need to ensure they are offering valuable content. The following information shows how 1 Stop Floor Care have formulated a plan of action to lead their field. - October 25, 2017 - 1 Stop Floor Care

Pat Enterprise LLC Launches New Website PAT Enterprise LLC is pleased to announce the launch of their new website. www.PATenterprise.com - October 06, 2017 - PAT Enterprise LLC

Brights Cleaning Announce Improved User Website Experience Brights Cleaning have an adaptive marketing strategy with a focus based around their informative website. They have shown great tenacity in their latest announcement of improved user experience with impressive statistics to back up this claim. - July 05, 2017 - Brights Cleaning

Kleen Pro Solutions Named Tampa Bay’s Top Commercial Cleaning Company Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Annual Awards Ceremony Recognizes Outstanding Companies in the Tampa Bay Area, and identifies Kleen Pro Solutions as Tampa Bay's Number One Commercial Cleaning Company. - May 11, 2017 - Kleen Pro Solutions, LLC

Flooring Company Wins European Business Award On Thursday night at the European Business Excellence Awards, a husband and wife team from London took the title of CEO of the Year. Laura and Chris Frost who own Aspect Flooring were thrilled to collect the award at a black-tie event at Harrogate International Centre organised by the world’s... - May 09, 2017 - Laura Frost

Buckinghamshire Carpet Cleaner Formally Announces Impressive Yearly Growth There are many ways in which any business can consider yearly growth. A-Mark Cleaning Services have always been astute in their measurements and are proud to announce impressive growth year on year. - March 31, 2017 - A-Mark Cleaning Services

BSCAI Announces 2017 Board of Directors Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) announces the installation of its newly elected officers and directors. BSCAI is proud to announce that the 2017 President is Tom Kruse, CBSE, Senior Vice President of M&A of Marsden Building, LLC. Kruse joined Marsden Holding in 2008... - January 11, 2017 - Building Service Contractors Association

BSCAI Announces 2017 Corporate Partners Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) recognizes their 2017 Premier, Corporate and Certification Partners, a group of world-class organizations who are leaders within their industry segments, for their commitment to the association and the industry. The BSCAI Partner Program... - January 11, 2017 - Building Service Contractors Association

Directed Heat Restoration LLC Offers Residential & Commercial Cleaning Services in Washtenaw and Surrounding Counties Directed Heat Restoration LLC, is an industry leading property cleaning and restoration company whether residential or commercial. Directed Heat Restoration LLC is pleased to offer water damage restoration, fire damage repairs, mold remediations, carpet cleaning, air duct cleaning, mobile automobile detailing and hard surface care cleaning services in Washtenaw County, Michigan. - December 30, 2016 - Directed Heat Restoration LLC

Method Clean Publishes Marketing Plan for Janitorial Services Method Clean Solutions publishes part 3 of their marketing plan for commercial cleaning and janitorial services. - October 02, 2016 - Method Clean Solution Center

Northeast Oxymagic Announces Acquisition of Oxymagic Northeast Oxymagic Development Corp. announced that it has acquired Oxymagic, a franchisor in the carpet cleaning industry. - August 30, 2016 - Oxymagic

Wellshine Dartford Offers End of Tenancy Cleaning Wellshine Dartford, which also provides domestic and commercial cleaning has been set up by local business owner Mr Assam and has now expanded to offer end of tenancy cleaning. Wellshine Dartford are focusing on bringing an affordable, reliable and all in one service to the Dartford area. The cleaners... - July 12, 2016 - Well Shine

BSCAI Wraps Up 2016 Executive Management Conference Building Service Contractors Association International (BSCAI) has wrapped up their 2016 Executive Management Conference in Clearwater, Florida. This year’s conference took place May 19 – 21, and is considered a great success as it sold out for the first time since it’s re-launch as an Executive Team Retreat for Building Service Contracting firms. - July 01, 2016 - Building Service Contractors Association

Wellshine in Woolwich Now Able to Offer Oven Cleaning Wellshine Woolwich is now able to provide oven cleaning and deep cleaning in your home. Wellshine Woolwich, which also provides domestic and commercial cleaning, has been set up by local business owner Leke Olakunle. Part of the national franchise group, Wellshine Ltd, Wellshine Woolwich aims to change... - June 24, 2016 - Well Shine

Expert Lancashire Cleaner Announces Personal Guarantee Against Work If there is one way in which a business can succeed it is to ensure that client’s requirements are met. Brights Cleaning of Lancashire have taken this one step further in their aim to exceed their client’s expectations in their cleaning and restoration work. - June 22, 2016 - Brights Cleaning

Esmaili Rugs and Antiques, Inc., a High-End Rug Store, Opens Second Location in Park Cities, Located in Dallas, TX Esmaili Rugs and Antiques, Inc. celebrates the opening of its second location in Park Cities, Dallas. In opening this new store, Mr. Ali Esmaili hopes to fill the needs of interior designers and rug enthusiasts who enjoy a fresh and fashion forward style - there's even a nice selection of Mid-Century Modern Moroccan rugs. Esmaili's rug gallery in Dallas' affluent Park Cities location offers a full line of captivating rugs. - June 17, 2016 - Esmaili Rugs and Antiques, Inc.

Buckinghamshire Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner Launches Explosive New Blog Today’s savvy customers search the Internet to find information. They want to be able to find the details quickly and for it to conclusively answer their queries. Buckinghamshire carpet and upholstery cleaner has proved this point with their explosively successful new blog. - June 16, 2016 - A-Mark Cleaning Services

Business Offering Oven Cleaning Launches in Woolwich Wellshine Woolwich is in its first few months of trading and have now expanded further to be able to offer oven cleaning. Along with domestic and commercial cleaning, Wellshine Woolwich can now focus on specialised oven cleaning, great for spring cleaning or an end of tenancy clean. Using professional... - May 19, 2016 - Well Shine

Lancashire Stone Restorer Announces Upward Trend in Concrete Polishing The field of stone floor restoration is a competitive one and it is only the best-prepared professionals that are experiencing noteworthy growth. Lancashire stone restorers formally announce their identification of the newest trend of polished concrete. - April 23, 2016 - 1 Stop Floor Care

Business Providing Domestic and Commercial Cleaning and Home Help Services Launches in Brighton A new business specialising in home help for the elderly, including shopping and prescription collection has launched today, Monday 11th April 2016, in Brighton. Wellshine Brighton, which also provides domestic and commercial cleaning has been set up by local business owner Marco Battaglini. - April 11, 2016 - Well Shine

Business Providing End of Tenancy Cleans Launches in Taunton A new business specialising in End of Tenancy cleans has launched today, Friday 01st April, in Taunton. Wellshine Taunton, which also provides domestic and commercial cleaning and has been set up by local business owner Tammy Orasanu. - April 07, 2016 - Well Shine

Announcement of Epic Growth for Wiltshire Stone Restorer It is an enviable position to be in when you are able to reflect on the previous year and formally announce that it surpassed any expectations in terms of growth. Able Stonecare start this year with intense enthusiasm to pursue continued growth once again. - March 28, 2016 - Able Stone Care

Business Providing Home Help for the Elderly Launches in Woolwich A new business specialising in home help for the elderly, including shopping and prescription collection has launched, Monday 21st March 2016 in Woolwich. - March 24, 2016 - Well Shine

Gateshead Cleaning Specialist Set to Test Its Toughness to Raise Essential Funds for Company Charity For many individuals 10 kilometres of mud, mud and more mud is their idea of a nightmare but in a bid to raise funds for a cause close to their hearts, three team members from UK Commercial Cleaning Solutions Ltd (UKCCS) are currently preparing for a challenge of a rather similar description. - February 10, 2016 - UK Commercial Cleaning Solutions Ltd

Gateshead Cleaning Company Becomes Largest in the UK and Shares Secrets of Success with Local Businesses UK Commercial Cleaning Solutions Ltd (UKCCS) is no stranger to the headlines. In addition to sharing the love with a wide range of fundraising activities undertaken and currently underway, the Gateshead based company’s expansion into the national market hasn’t gone unnoticed either. - December 09, 2015 - UK Commercial Cleaning Solutions Ltd

Leading Cleaning Firm Makes Some Noise with Heart Radio to Raise Essential Funds for Charity The team at UK Commercial Cleaning Solutions Ltd (UKCCS) is no stranger to the charity fundraising scene. - November 04, 2015 - UK Commercial Cleaning Solutions Ltd

Lancashire Cleaning Specialist Announces Leather Restoration as the Must Have Service for 2015 Many businesses are finding an ever-advancing economic environment a challenge as they try and grow. Lancashire-based soft furnishing cleaning expert, Brights Cleaning are setting new standards in the way in which they approach analysis of their sought after services. - October 31, 2015 - Brights Cleaning

Focus Cleaning Now Offers Googler Cleaner Tracker App Focus Cleaning Announces the Release of Its New Google Cleaner Tracker App. - October 17, 2015 - Focus Cleaning

Leading Cleaning Firm Takes on the Great North Run and Wins – Raising £1,500 for Children’s Cancer Charity Whilst it was professional athletes Mo Farah and Mary Keitany that won the men’s and women’s titles for the Great North Run 2015, UK Commercial Cleaning Solutions Ltd (UKCCS) reached their own target to raise essential funds for Sara’s Hope Foundation. - September 23, 2015 - UK Commercial Cleaning Solutions Ltd

Choose Carpet Cleaning Company Carefully to Protect Your Investment, Says Sweet Touch Carpet Cleaning The holidays are just around the corner and that means it’s time to get your home spruced up for company. One of your home’s best assets is your carpeting so hire an experienced professional who will do the job right, says Mike Sweet of Sweet Touch Carpet Cleaning of Peoria. Here are some... - September 20, 2015 - Sweet Touch Carpet Cleaning

Leading Cleaning Firm Pledges Its Support to Children’s Cancer Charity with Sponsored Great North Run There’s just two months to go before UK Commercial Cleaning Solutions Ltd (UKCCS) takes on the world’s greatest half marathon in support of Sara’s Hope Foundation. The national commercial cleaning company will run the Great North Run 2015 on 13th September to raise all-important funds for the Newcastle-upon-Tyne based children’s cancer charity to ensure the amazing work they do can continue. - September 01, 2015 - UK Commercial Cleaning Solutions Ltd