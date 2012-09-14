PR.com: Business Directory, Press Releases, Jobs, Products, Services, Articles
Waste Management & Remediation Services
 
Waste Management & Remediation Services
Remediation & Other Waste Management Services
Waste Collection
2nd Chance Water Restoration 2nd Chance Water Restoration Addison, IL
2nd Chance Water Restoration is the highest rated flooded basement cleanup company in Chicago by far. We have become the most respected... 
Accredited Radon Mitigation Testing Removal Accredited Radon Mitigation Testing Remo... Collegeville, PA
Accredited Radon offers the following services: radon mitigation, testing, and remediation. Call today: (610) 489-4501. They specialize... 
Amandi Services Amandi Services Hallstead, PA
Amandi Services (Asset Management and Disposition Services) is a nation-wide electronics recycling company, offering complete end of life... 
Areal Building Services Inc. Areal Building Services Inc. Edmonton, Canada
Janitorial, cleaning, post construction cleaning, building maintenance, office maintenance, property management services for leading contract... 
Artificial Reef Structures Ltd. Artificial Reef Structures Ltd. Sidney, Canada
Founded in the summer of 2005, Artificial Reef Structures Ltd. are the Authorized Contractors for Canada in association with The Reef Ball... 
Bio-Science Environmental Services & Laboratory, Inc. Bio-Science Environmental Services & Lab... Boca Raton, FL
Bio-Science Environmental Services and Laboratory , Inc. is a well-established corporation with a depth of experience in solving environmental... 
Bluewater Septic Bluewater Septic MA
We are a New England based septic service dedicated to providing you with exceptional service, fair prices, and top-of-the-line equipment. Our... 
CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets CALLAHEAD Portable Toilets BROAD CHANNEL, NY
CALLAHEAD is the leader in providing quality service with all of our portable toilet rentals, portable handwashing stations, restroom trailers,... 
Envirobidnet.com Envirobidnet.com Port Charlotte, FL
www.ENVIROBIDNET.com is the leading resource for obtaining new bid opportunities for environmental, contracting, engineering and analytical... 
First-Shred First-Shred Carrollton, TX
First-Shred is the premier Dallas shredding company. We provide mobile, on-site paper shredding to cities including Dallas, Fort Worth,... 
Flexible Containment Products Flexible Containment Products Spokane, WA
flexiblecontainment.com Flexible Containment Products specializes in spill containment. Spill berms, oil containment, potable and flexible... 
IPSA IPSA
IPSA is a national shredding service provider.  
LifeSpan LifeSpan Newton, MA
Founded in 2002, LifeSpan is a full service IT asset disposal (“ITAD”) provider. The company provides electronic asset retirement... 
Luminart Luminart (Lump) Cheyenne, Wy
luminart.com 
Magtury Ventures Nigeria Magtury Ventures Nigeria portharcourt, Nigeria
we are into industrial and domestic professional cleaning, waste management garden and lawn maintenance sewage disposal 
RDK Truck Sales and Service RDK Truck Sales and Service Tampa, FL
RDK TRUCK SALES & RENTALS located in Tampa, Florida provides new, used and reconditioned refuse equipment and garbage trucks including roll-off... 
Recompliant, Inc. Recompliant, Inc. Sebastian, FL
Recompliant was founded by three local engineers who between them have more than 90 years of industrial product development experience. Rich... 
Viet Nam Green Environment Company Viet Nam Green Environment Company Hochiminh, Vietnam
Vietnam Green - Vngreen, The first environmental technology company in Viet Nam had achieved the certification of the quality management... 
