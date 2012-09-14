|
|
|
Vac-Con announces a new dealer for the West. - December 05, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.
Raven SR announced today that its multi-patented “Steam/CO2” reformation technology (a low pressure, non-combustion, and non-catalytic process) produced syngas with 47% hydrogen content from mixed municipal solid waste (50% biogenics and 50% non-biogenics) in its engineering unit. Syngas,... - December 04, 2019 - Raven SR
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and open... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King
Vac-Con introduces new International Director of Business, Floyd Wilson. - November 29, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.
Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system.
Zanker Recycling is a... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR
Pursuant Capital acquired Alpha Dumpsters (“Alpha”) on July 19, 2019. Alpha specializes in the rental of roll-off dumpsters to commercial customers, contractors and private individuals for various projects. Alpha has a long-term track record of exceptional customer service and low-cost pricing that is attractive to customers. Tampa Bay-based Sam and Joey Rosati, of Pursuant Capital plan to leverage and build on this reputation and propel Alpha to a national renown. - November 08, 2019 - Alpha Dumpsters
It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding
Shots, a successful drink in the American market, have arrived in Mexico to stay. Sucuvia, a brand linked to the American company Sucuvia LLC based in Arizona, is responsible for its manufacture and distribution in the Mexican market. The formulations include aloe vera shots with a variety of ingredients,... - November 03, 2019 - Aloetrade America LLC
A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has become one of the sponsors of the 2019/20 PSA World Tour, the international squash circuit organised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA).
This month, the PSA World Tour tournament comes to Tring... - October 05, 2019 - Waste King
INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.
Colorado's local junk removal company, Clutter Trucker launched a new website which allows easy and fast online booking. Coloradans can now schedule a junk pick up online in a few minutes through two separate calendars for Denver Metro and Colorado Springs. - September 02, 2019 - Clutter Trucker
RELYANT Global, LLC was recently awarded a SATOC for Historic Windows & Doors Repair and Replacement by the US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District. - August 01, 2019 - RELYANT Global
Triple Crown Winner in this year's Masters Outdoor National Track & Field Championship; At Iowa State Univeristy in Ames, Iowa Joseph Peebles wins 3 Gold and 2 Silver track and field Championship medals. - July 19, 2019 - The Peebco Energy Group
Waste King recently signed a sponsorship deal for the 2019/20 season with Pitstone and Ivinghoe Junior Football Club’s Under 15 Girls’ Team. - June 28, 2019 - Waste King
The Vac-Con Combination Machine is now available with a recycling feature ideal for sewer cleaning, catch basin cleaning, hydro-excavation, and daylighting. - June 17, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.
Lakeshore Municipal Equipment Joins Vac-Con Distribution Network - June 12, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.
Terragon Environmental Technologies Inc. was awarded a contract to build and install one of its patented products, the Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGSTM) on a new ultra-luxury, Seabourn expeditionary cruise ship. Under this contract, awarded by Wartsila, Terragon will assist the shipowner to run... - June 06, 2019 - Terragon
Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON) announces that its Board of Managers has appointed Jack Gilbraith as President and Chief Executive Officer.
Mr. Gilbraith joins RECON with 30 years of industrial experience, including oversight and management of private and federal sector environmental, geotechnical... - April 25, 2019 - Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON)
Winners of the #CyberCrunchRecycling social media contest will receive $1,000. - April 09, 2019 - CyberCrunch
CyberCrunch becomes one of only a handful of companies authorized to provide on-site hard drive shredding in the State of Delaware. - March 26, 2019 - CyberCrunch
FEMCO HOLDINGS, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired ELMCO Engineering, Inc., an Indianapolis, Indiana based company. ELMCO Engineering is a leading manufacturer and repair facility for powdered metal compacting presses.
ELMCO Engineering... - March 18, 2019 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC
RELYANT Global, LLC ("RELYANT"), was recently awarded a $45M Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) for Design and Construction Services at Fort McCoy, WI in support of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC). The contract includes a 5 year ordering period and further strengthens... - March 08, 2019 - RELYANT Global
Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location serving the broader Philadelphia region. Jonathan Smolowe, a long-time technology executive, opened Spaulding Decon’s Eastern PA and... - February 25, 2019 - Spaulding Decon
Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location in Cincinnati Ohio, which will provide services to the surrounding Ohio region as well as Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana.
Franchisee... - February 19, 2019 - Spaulding Decon
RELYANT Global, LLC (RELYANT) was awarded a Task Order under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District’s Rapid Disaster Infrastructure (RDI) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) to support recovery efforts as a result of recent California Wildfires. - February 13, 2019 - RELYANT Global
Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced it opened a new franchise location in Galveston, Texas this past October.
Galveston’s new franchisee Chris Cotton is no stranger to getting his hands dirty, having... - February 12, 2019 - Spaulding Decon
Deidra Gurn today announced the launch of the Frisco-based franchise of Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, which will serve the broader Frisco area.
Gurn has spent the past 15 years as a high school teacher. When looking... - February 04, 2019 - Spaulding Decon
Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, is proud to announce its franchise location Charlotte, North Carolina, which opened July of 2018.
Gary Shaw, Spaulding Decon’s Charlotte location franchisee, comes from a very... - January 29, 2019 - Spaulding Decon
Industry veteran and IKECA Past President Jack Grace, HCES/CECS/CESI opens the HOODZ of Las Vegas office to bring the HOODZ brand of professional kitchen exhaust hood cleaning services to the Las Vegas Valley. - January 28, 2019 - HOODZ of Las Vegas
Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced it launched a new franchise location in Austin, Texas, led by local resident Rhone McCall, in June of 2018.
McCall has spent the past 15 years of her career in the... - January 21, 2019 - Spaulding Decon
Sewer Robotics C70 Video Nozzle - January 05, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.
Ultrafiltration system removes phosphorous from manure, wins Vermont Phosphorous Innovation Challenge (VPIC). - January 04, 2019 - Digested Organics
Excessive indoor mold development can not only ruin your home, but threaten your health and your family’s health altogether. If you have discovered an indoor mold issue in your home then you are probably researching what to do next. Dealing with a mold problem can be a stressful task, especially... - December 28, 2018 - Miami Mold Specialist
While the thousands of visitors to this year’s London Oktoberfest got stuck in to authentic German beer and food, as well as finding time to listen to live music and enjoy the ambience of the festival, the event posed different challenges for the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling... - November 08, 2018 - Waste King
Waste collection and recycling services specialist, Waste King, is one of four companies which have collaborated to help Tristan, a five-year old boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome, to play safely in his own garden. - November 02, 2018 - Waste King
R3eWaste, a Phoenix-based, electronic recycling company is partnering with Sonora Quest Laboratories to provide them with a one-stop recycling solution at zero cost. - October 12, 2018 - R3eWaste
Titan Environmental offers expanded services to valley home and business owners. - September 26, 2018 - Titan Restoration of Arizona
RELYANT Global, LLC (RELYANT) was recently awarded a $275M Service-Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Regional Multiple Award Construction Contract (RMACC) by the United States Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit to support the Coast Guard’s 11th and 13th Districts. The 11th District... - September 26, 2018 - RELYANT Global
The new interactive site features 360° tours and images of the company's primary product portfolio. - September 19, 2018 - Vac-Con, Inc.
AquaBlok, Ltd. is pleased to report the successful application of their saltwater-compatible, bentonite-based sealing material, AquaBlok, in an anti-seep collar project in Shoreline, WA, a full-strength seawater environment.
AquaBlok, a composite particle consisting of crushed aggregate, polymer, and... - September 13, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.
Ring Power Utility Equipment Division Joins Network of Dealers - August 06, 2018 - Vac-Con, Inc.
Waste King, an environmentally friendly company specialising in waste collection and recycling services for both domestic and commercial customers, has joined forces with local organisations to help Tristan, a young boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome and has faced a number of tough challenges... - August 04, 2018 - Waste King
Because the bentonite-based material forms a low-permeable seal without mechanical compaction, the entire project was completed in one morning. - August 04, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.
AlCircle Sector Focus Report on Extrusion offers World aluminium extrusions usage and forecast across regions, demand drivers & trends. - July 26, 2018 - AlCircle
Swiss agri-tech company Bluetector has received a total of $ 1.3 million in a Series A financing round. The money came from the company's existing shareholders. Bluetector will use the new funds primarily to to push ahead with its market entry in Germany, which is affected very hard by the manure crisis. - July 22, 2018 - Bluetector
The bentonite-based material forms a low-permeable seal without mechanical compaction or the need to drain the residential pond. - July 20, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.
PEL Waste Reduction Equipment has been awarded a place on the ESPO Framework (615B Outdoor Furniture) for the purchase or lease of solar compacting litter bins. The Framework is available to UK public bodies & offers a competitive route to purchase outdoor furniture. All framework suppliers have been selected for their experience & ability to provide customers with a comprehensive range of products that combine quality & value. - July 02, 2018 - PEL Waste Reduction Equipment
Steepness of site's slopes has drastic affect on number of trench dams required. - June 25, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.
Building health and efficiency on display at the Florida Association of Counties (FAC) Annual Conference & Education Exposition - June 24, 2018 - Pure Air Control Services, Inc.
