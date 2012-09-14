PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

Signature Equipment Joins Vac-Con Distribution Vac-Con announces a new dealer for the West. - December 05, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Raven SR’s Non-Combustion Technology Reaches New Highs in Hydrogen Production Efficiency Raven SR announced today that its multi-patented “Steam/CO2” reformation technology (a low pressure, non-combustion, and non-catalytic process) produced syngas with 47% hydrogen content from mixed municipal solid waste (50% biogenics and 50% non-biogenics) in its engineering unit. Syngas,... - December 04, 2019 - Raven SR

Third Major Green Apple Environment Award for Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, was named a winner in this year’s Green Apple Awards, at a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London on November 25. Rewarding environmental best practice and open... - December 04, 2019 - Waste King

Vac-Con Welcomes New Director Vac-Con introduces new International Director of Business, Floyd Wilson. - November 29, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Raven SR and Zanker Recycling Sign Letter of Intent for Renewable Fuel Production Site and Feedstock Supply Raven SR announced today their agreement and letter of intent with Zanker Recycling in San Jose, CA, to provide the site and feedstock for Raven SR’s first 25 dry-ton commercial renewable hydrogen production facility, based on its multi-patented Steam/CO2 patented system. Zanker Recycling is a... - November 15, 2019 - Raven SR

Pursuant Capital Acquires Alpha Dumpsters, a National Roll-Off Dumpster Company Pursuant Capital acquired Alpha Dumpsters (“Alpha”) on July 19, 2019. Alpha specializes in the rental of roll-off dumpsters to commercial customers, contractors and private individuals for various projects. Alpha has a long-term track record of exceptional customer service and low-cost pricing that is attractive to customers. Tampa Bay-based Sam and Joey Rosati, of Pursuant Capital plan to leverage and build on this reputation and propel Alpha to a national renown. - November 08, 2019 - Alpha Dumpsters

Shred for Hunger: BEST Shredding Will Donate $0.01/Lbs Through the Month of November It’s time to Shred – for hunger. This November, BEST Shredding will donate $0.01 for each pound of paper shred in support of food banks in Vancouver, Victoria, Red Deer, Calgary and Edmonton. - November 03, 2019 - BEST Shredding

New Shots of Aloe Vera Now in Mexico Shots, a successful drink in the American market, have arrived in Mexico to stay. Sucuvia, a brand linked to the American company Sucuvia LLC based in Arizona, is responsible for its manufacture and distribution in the Mexican market. The formulations include aloe vera shots with a variety of ingredients,... - November 03, 2019 - Aloetrade America LLC

Fairfield County Junk-Removal Firm Starting Weekly Video Stream of Rare and Unique Finds from Its Journeys in Connecticut A fourth-generation of Connecticut’s Jennings family is moving the junk-removal business into the digital-video age, starting next month a live video feed of their unique discoveries in Connecticut. - October 29, 2019 - Connecticut Junk Removal LLC

International Professional Squash Tournament in Tring Sponsored by Waste King Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, has become one of the sponsors of the 2019/20 PSA World Tour, the international squash circuit organised by the Professional Squash Association (PSA). This month, the PSA World Tour tournament comes to Tring... - October 05, 2019 - Waste King

INSERV, Inc. Passes Asbestos Inspection INSERV, Inc. underwent an inspection from the Indiana Department of Environmental Management, Office of Air Quality. Inspection came back with no violations. - September 25, 2019 - INSERV, Inc.

Clutter Trucker Makes Junk Removal Easy with Online Booking Colorado's local junk removal company, Clutter Trucker launched a new website which allows easy and fast online booking. Coloradans can now schedule a junk pick up online in a few minutes through two separate calendars for Denver Metro and Colorado Springs. - September 02, 2019 - Clutter Trucker

RELYANT Global Awarded $15M SATOC for USACE Kansas City District RELYANT Global, LLC was recently awarded a SATOC for Historic Windows & Doors Repair and Replacement by the US Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District. - August 01, 2019 - RELYANT Global

Joseph Peebles Does It Again Triple Crown Winner in this year's Masters Outdoor National Track & Field Championship; At Iowa State Univeristy in Ames, Iowa Joseph Peebles wins 3 Gold and 2 Silver track and field Championship medals. - July 19, 2019 - The Peebco Energy Group

Waste King in Local Football Sponsorship Deal Waste King recently signed a sponsorship deal for the 2019/20 season with Pitstone and Ivinghoe Junior Football Club’s Under 15 Girls’ Team. - June 28, 2019 - Waste King

Vac-Con Introduces the Vac-Con Recycler The Vac-Con Combination Machine is now available with a recycling feature ideal for sewer cleaning, catch basin cleaning, hydro-excavation, and daylighting. - June 17, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Vac-Con Welcomes Michigan Dealer Lakeshore Municipal Equipment Joins Vac-Con Distribution Network - June 12, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Terragon Wins Contract for New Seabourn Ship Being Built at Mariotti Shipyard Terragon Environmental Technologies Inc. was awarded a contract to build and install one of its patented products, the Micro Auto Gasification System (MAGSTM) on a new ultra-luxury, Seabourn expeditionary cruise ship. Under this contract, awarded by Wartsila, Terragon will assist the shipowner to run... - June 06, 2019 - Terragon

RECON Names Jack Gilbraith President and Chief Executive Officer Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON) announces that its Board of Managers has appointed Jack Gilbraith as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Gilbraith joins RECON with 30 years of industrial experience, including oversight and management of private and federal sector environmental, geotechnical... - April 25, 2019 - Remedial Construction Services, L.P. (RECON)

CyberCrunch Announces Contest for Students in Celebration of Earth Day Winners of the #CyberCrunchRecycling social media contest will receive $1,000. - April 09, 2019 - CyberCrunch

CyberCrunch Recycling Becomes One of Handful of Companies to Achieve Delaware Recycling Permit CyberCrunch becomes one of only a handful of companies authorized to provide on-site hard drive shredding in the State of Delaware. - March 26, 2019 - CyberCrunch

FEMCO Holdings, LLC Acquires ELMCO Engineering, Inc. FEMCO HOLDINGS, LLC, a leading national machine repair and manufacturing company, announced today that it has acquired ELMCO Engineering, Inc., an Indianapolis, Indiana based company. ELMCO Engineering is a leading manufacturer and repair facility for powdered metal compacting presses. ELMCO Engineering... - March 18, 2019 - FEMCO Holdings, LLC

RELYANT Global Continues Work for Fort McCoy, WI with Recent Award of a $45M Multiple Award Task Order Contract for Design and Construction Services RELYANT Global, LLC ("RELYANT"), was recently awarded a $45M Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) for Design and Construction Services at Fort McCoy, WI in support of the Mission and Installation Contracting Command (MICC). The contract includes a 5 year ordering period and further strengthens... - March 08, 2019 - RELYANT Global

Veteran Technology Executive Opens Spaulding Decon Franchise to Serve Broader Philadelphia Region Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location serving the broader Philadelphia region. Jonathan Smolowe, a long-time technology executive, opened Spaulding Decon’s Eastern PA and... - February 25, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Spaulding Decon Opens New Franchise in Cincinnati, Serving Broader Southwest Ohio, Northern Kentucky, and Southeast Indiana Region Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced its new franchise location in Cincinnati Ohio, which will provide services to the surrounding Ohio region as well as Northern Kentucky and Southeast Indiana. Franchisee... - February 19, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

RELYANT Global Awarded $2.6M California Wildfire Disaster Recovery Task Order Under Omaha SDVOSB RDI Contract RELYANT Global, LLC (RELYANT) was awarded a Task Order under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Omaha District’s Rapid Disaster Infrastructure (RDI) Multiple Award Task Order Contract (MATOC) to support recovery efforts as a result of recent California Wildfires. - February 13, 2019 - RELYANT Global

Spaulding Decon Opens Franchise in Galveston, Texas Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced it opened a new franchise location in Galveston, Texas this past October. Galveston’s new franchisee Chris Cotton is no stranger to getting his hands dirty, having... - February 12, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Local Educator Begins New Career with Launch of Spaulding Decon Franchise in Frisco Deidra Gurn today announced the launch of the Frisco-based franchise of Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, which will serve the broader Frisco area. Gurn has spent the past 15 years as a high school teacher. When looking... - February 04, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Charlotte, North Carolina Home to Spaulding Decon Opens Latest Franchise Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, is proud to announce its franchise location Charlotte, North Carolina, which opened July of 2018. Gary Shaw, Spaulding Decon’s Charlotte location franchisee, comes from a very... - January 29, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Industry Veteran Jack Grace Introduces HOODZ of Las Vegas for Kitchen Exhaust Hood Cleaning Services Industry veteran and IKECA Past President Jack Grace, HCES/CECS/CESI opens the HOODZ of Las Vegas office to bring the HOODZ brand of professional kitchen exhaust hood cleaning services to the Las Vegas Valley. - January 28, 2019 - HOODZ of Las Vegas

Longtime Elder Care Provider Opens Austin-Based Spaulding Decon Franchise Spaulding Decon, a nationally established leader in crime-scene cleanup, hoarding cleanup and meth lab decontamination, today announced it launched a new franchise location in Austin, Texas, led by local resident Rhone McCall, in June of 2018. McCall has spent the past 15 years of her career in the... - January 21, 2019 - Spaulding Decon

Vac-Con Offers New HD Video Nozzle Sewer Robotics C70 Video Nozzle - January 05, 2019 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Digested Organics Wins Grant for Innovation Ultrafiltration system removes phosphorous from manure, wins Vermont Phosphorous Innovation Challenge (VPIC). - January 04, 2019 - Digested Organics

Miami Mold Specialist: What Should You Look for in a Mold Remediation Company? Excessive indoor mold development can not only ruin your home, but threaten your health and your family’s health altogether. If you have discovered an indoor mold issue in your home then you are probably researching what to do next. Dealing with a mold problem can be a stressful task, especially... - December 28, 2018 - Miami Mold Specialist

Waste King Takes Care of the Waste from Oktoberfest While the thousands of visitors to this year’s London Oktoberfest got stuck in to authentic German beer and food, as well as finding time to listen to live music and enjoy the ambience of the festival, the event posed different challenges for the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling... - November 08, 2018 - Waste King

Waste King Helps Make a Young Boy’s Garden Dreams Come True Waste collection and recycling services specialist, Waste King, is one of four companies which have collaborated to help Tristan, a five-year old boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome, to play safely in his own garden. - November 02, 2018 - Waste King

R3eWaste Partners with Sonora Quest Laboratories R3eWaste, a Phoenix-based, electronic recycling company is partnering with Sonora Quest Laboratories to provide them with a one-stop recycling solution at zero cost. - October 12, 2018 - R3eWaste

Titan Restoration of Arizona Launches a New Company for Environmental Services Titan Environmental offers expanded services to valley home and business owners. - September 26, 2018 - Titan Restoration of Arizona

RELYANT Global, LLC Awarded $275M Regional Multiple Award Construction Contract by the United States Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit, Department of Homeland Security RELYANT Global, LLC (RELYANT) was recently awarded a $275M Service-Disabled, Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) Regional Multiple Award Construction Contract (RMACC) by the United States Coast Guard Civil Engineering Unit to support the Coast Guard’s 11th and 13th Districts. The 11th District... - September 26, 2018 - RELYANT Global

Vac•Con Launches New Interactive Site The new interactive site features 360° tours and images of the company's primary product portfolio. - September 19, 2018 - Vac-Con, Inc.

AquaBlok Used to Isolate New Combined Sewer Overflow in Full-Strength Sea Water AquaBlok, Ltd. is pleased to report the successful application of their saltwater-compatible, bentonite-based sealing material, AquaBlok, in an anti-seep collar project in Shoreline, WA, a full-strength seawater environment. AquaBlok, a composite particle consisting of crushed aggregate, polymer, and... - September 13, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

New Vac-Con Construction & Utility Dealer Ring Power Utility Equipment Division Joins Network of Dealers - August 06, 2018 - Vac-Con, Inc.

Waste King Helps to Make Tristan’s Dream Garden Possible Waste King, an environmentally friendly company specialising in waste collection and recycling services for both domestic and commercial customers, has joined forces with local organisations to help Tristan, a young boy in Milton Keynes who has Down’s Syndrome and has faced a number of tough challenges... - August 04, 2018 - Waste King

AquaBlok Used to Quickly Fix Failed Tile Plug Because the bentonite-based material forms a low-permeable seal without mechanical compaction, the entire project was completed in one morning. - August 04, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

New AlCircle Report on – “The World of Aluminium Extrusions - an Industry Analysis with Forecasts to 2025” AlCircle Sector Focus Report on Extrusion offers World aluminium extrusions usage and forecast across regions, demand drivers & trends. - July 26, 2018 - AlCircle

Bluetector Receives $1.3 Million to Bring Its Manure Solution to Market Swiss agri-tech company Bluetector has received a total of $ 1.3 million in a Series A financing round. The money came from the company's existing shareholders. Bluetector will use the new funds primarily to to push ahead with its market entry in Germany, which is affected very hard by the manure crisis. - July 22, 2018 - Bluetector

AquaBlok Stops Leak in Pond Rehabilitation Project The bentonite-based material forms a low-permeable seal without mechanical compaction or the need to drain the residential pond. - July 20, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.

PEL Waste Reduction Equipment Awarded Place on the ESPO (615B Outdoor Furniture) Framework for Solar Compacting Litter Bins PEL Waste Reduction Equipment has been awarded a place on the ESPO Framework (615B Outdoor Furniture) for the purchase or lease of solar compacting litter bins. The Framework is available to UK public bodies & offers a competitive route to purchase outdoor furniture. All framework suppliers have been selected for their experience & ability to provide customers with a comprehensive range of products that combine quality & value. - July 02, 2018 - PEL Waste Reduction Equipment

Nearly 200 Tons of AquaBlok Used in Trench Dam Project in Colorado Steepness of site's slopes has drastic affect on number of trench dams required. - June 25, 2018 - AquaBlok, Ltd.