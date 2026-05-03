Recent Headlines
GoSharpener Concludes Academic Year 2025–26 and Welcomes New Academic Session 2026–27 with Renewed Purpose
GoSharpener is India's leading youth-focused sustainability platform that transforms schools and students to take quantifiable eco actions through simplified gamified learning, digital toolkits, and SDG challenges. GoSharpener empowers the next generation of eco-leaders while supporting India’s progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Discover. Achieve. Build Impact Profile. - May 03, 2026 - GoSharpener
GoSharpener Hosts Award Ceremonies Across Schools to Celebrate Student Sustainability Achievements
Celebrating Young Eco-Leaders. GoSharpener award ceremonies across schools recognized students for their dedication to sustainability, active participation, and impactful eco-actions throughout the academic year 2025–26. Inspiring change, one student at a time. - March 14, 2026 - GoSharpener
ShuBee® Introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0 — Built Tougher Where It Matters Most
ShuBee® introduces Ugly Gloves® 2.0, redesigned based on real feedback from plumbing, drain cleaning, and wastewater professionals. Featuring a reinforced thumb crotch for longer wear, a heavy-duty PVC chip exterior for safer cable handling, and a soft jersey lining for all-day comfort, Ugly Gloves® 2.0 deliver durability without sacrificing feel on demanding jobs. - February 02, 2026 - ShuBee®
Trinity Junk Removal Inc. Expands Professional Junk Removal Services in Tampa, FL
Trinity Junk Removal Inc announces the expansion of its professional junk removal services from Riverview, FL to Tampa, FL. The company now offers reliable residential and commercial junk removal, cleanouts, and eco-friendly disposal solutions to homeowners and businesses across the Tampa area, ensuring fast service, transparent pricing, and customer satisfaction. - January 26, 2026 - Trinity Junk Removal Inc.
WeCycle USA Announces Strategic Pivot Into Rare Earth Element (REE) Recycling
WeCycle USA is excited to help lead the transition toward a more secure, sustainable, and domestic supply of rare earth materials. - December 31, 2025 - WeCycle USA
Mozart Devco LLC Announces Plans to Build a 10 MW Waste-to-Energy Plant in North Central New Mexico
Mozart Devco LLC (“Mozart”), a developer of clean energy infrastructure, today announced plans to construct a 10-megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy facility on tribal lands in North Central New Mexico. The project is being developed in collaboration with Ohkay Owingeh and the North Central... - December 11, 2025 - Mozart Devco
OptiSol Launches elsAi ESG to Help Enterprises Automate Sustainability Reporting and Improve Compliance
OptiSol announces the launch of elsAi ESG, an AI-driven platform that centralizes sustainability data, automates CSRD and SEC-aligned reporting, and improves audit readiness for enterprises. The solution helps organizations reduce reporting time, strengthen data accuracy, and advance transparency across global operations. - December 03, 2025 - Optisol Business Solution
OptiSol Business Solutions Launches elsAi CLM, a Gen AI Powered Platform for Intelligent and Automated Contract Lifecycle Management
OptiSol announces the launch of elsAi CLM, a Generative AI-powered contract lifecycle management platform that automates drafting, reviews, compliance checks, and negotiation workflows. The solution helps enterprises reduce contract processing time, strengthen risk visibility, and improve operational efficiency across legal and procurement teams. - December 03, 2025 - Optisol Business Solution
Rapid Junk Removal RI Announces Launch of Driveway-Friendly Dumpster Rental Website: DumpstersRI.com
New Online Platform Offers 24/7 Booking and Affordable Dumpster Rental Options Across Rhode Island Rapid Junk Removal RI, LLC, Rhode Island’s leading provider of junk removal, estate cleanouts, and demolition services, is proud to announce the official launch of its new online dumpster... - November 28, 2025 - Rapid Junk Removal RI, LLC
CyberCrunch Offers "Safe Harbor" for IT Asset Disposition with Verifiable, Transparent Recycling Process
In response to Basel Action Network's "Brokers of Shame" report on risky e-waste exports, CyberCrunch is reaffirming its 100 percent auditable, U.S.-based IT asset disposition process. The company's "Safe Harbor" protocol gives liability-conscious enterprises verifiable downstream recycling, secure data destruction, and clear proof of environmental compliance. - November 19, 2025 - CyberCrunch
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Industry-Oriented Python Training Course in Delhi, Empowering Future Tech Professionals
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading full-stack web development and IT training company based in Delhi, proudly announces the launch of its Python Training Course in the heart of Delhi NCR. This initiative aims to equip aspiring programmers, students, and working professionals with real-world Python programming skills, positioning them for high-demand careers in software development, data science, automation, and AI. - August 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches “Jobs in London, UK” App – A Powerful Android Solution Helping Job Seekers Connect with Real Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a global digital development agency with over 15 years of experience in building practical web and mobile solutions, announces the official launch of its newest Android application – Jobs in London, UK – a free mobile job search tool that simplifies how people explore,... - July 24, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Powerful "Jobs in Canada" Android App to Help Job Seekers Worldwide Connect with Canadian Employers
UnitedWebSoft.in, a trusted name in mobile and web application development since 2009, announces the release of the Jobs in Canada App, now available for free on the Google Play Store. The app is designed to empower job seekers across the globe by giving them easy access to verified employment... - July 15, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
UnitedWebSoft.in Launches Jobs in Dubai UAE Job Search App to Simplify Employment Search in the Gulf
UnitedWebSoft.in, a leading technology company based in Delhi, India, is proud to announce the launch of its new Android application, Jobs in Dubai – UAE Job Search App, designed to make job hunting in the United Arab Emirates faster, smarter, and more efficient for local residents and... - July 05, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Garbage Gone Expands Friendly and Reliable Trash Services to Provincetown, Massachusetts
Garbage Gone, a Cape Cod-based trash management company, has expanded its services to Provincetown, Massachusetts, as announced on June 20, 2025. Known for reliable service and friendly customer care, the company distinguishes itself by having technicians retrieve and manage trash cans directly from properties, eliminating the need for residents to place cans on the street. - June 22, 2025 - Garbage Gone Inc.
Absolute Maintenance & Consulting Introduces Water Damage Prevention Program for Spring
Absolute Maintenance & Consulting, with 37 years of industry expertise, launches enhanced water damage prevention services for Los Angeles property owners this spring. The company's specialized infrared technology identifies hidden moisture problems before they cause costly damage. These seasonal services address the increase in water intrusion issues typically seen as winter damage becomes apparent in Southern California properties. - April 18, 2025 - Absolute Maintenance & Consulting
JAB Enterprises, Inc. and Janitorial Multi Services LLC Announce Strategic Partnership
JAB Enterprises, Inc., a full-service General Contracting and Construction Management firm based in New York City, is proud to expand its service offerings through a strategic partnership with Janitorial Multi Services LLC (JMS). Known for transforming spaces throughout New York, New Jersey, and... - April 16, 2025 - Janitorial Multi Services
WIH Resource Group Celebrates 20 Years of Excellence in Solid Waste, Recycling, Transportation, and Expert Witness & Consulting Services
WIH Resource Group (WRG), a leading national consulting and legal expert witness services firm, proudly announces its 20-year anniversary, marking two decades of trusted partnerships, innovation, and industry leadership in the solid waste, recycling, and transportation sectors. Founded in 2005 by... - April 03, 2025 - WIH Resource Group
Waste King Women’s Perspectives on Waste Management
The UK-wide waste management specialist and equal opportunities employer, Waste King, has revealed that a substantial number of its growing workforce are women. - March 20, 2025 - Waste King
Waste King Bucks the Trend by Investing and Growing
Waste King, the UK-wide waste management specialist, is bucking the trend within the UK waste industry for previously independent companies being subsumed into European-owned conglomerates. - March 14, 2025 - Waste King
UnitedWebSoft Celebrates 15 Years of Excellence in Web Development and Digital Solutions
UnitedWebSoft, a well-established web development and design agency, is commemorating 15 years of delivering innovative digital solutions to businesses worldwide. Since its founding in 2009, the company has played a significant role in shaping the digital landscape by providing scalable, tailored,... - March 01, 2025 - UnitedWebSoft
Humpty Dump Expands Service Area to Colorado Springs in 2025
Humpty Dump Roll-Offs & Dumpsters, a leading provider of roll-off dumpster rentals in Denver, is excited to announce the expansion of its services to Colorado Springs and surrounding areas in 2025. This expansion is a major achievement for the family-owned company and will allow it to bring its... - December 20, 2024 - Humpty Dump Roll-Offs & Dumpsters
RWB Group UK: Utility Mapping Innovation for Enhanced Safety and Efficiency
RWB Group UK has announced an expansion of its Utility Mapping services, emphasising its dedication to precision, safety, and innovation within the infrastructure sector. As a leading entity in infrastructure development, RWB Group UK recognises that precise utility mapping is essential for project success, aiding in the optimisation of project efficiency and adherence to safety standards. - December 04, 2024 - RWB Group UK
CommanderAI: Driving AI Innovation in Waste Management
CommanderAI is a cutting-edge sales platform designed specifically for the waste management industry, leveraging advanced AI technology to streamline prospecting, enhance customer targeting, and drive sales growth. By utilizing data-driven insights and tools like Heatmap 2.0, CommanderAI empowers waste haulers, dealers, and manufacturers to identify high-value leads, optimize outreach, and boost operational efficiency. - October 28, 2024 - CommanderAI Inc.
Ghana’s Kpone Landfill Using ClosureTurf® Earns Global Recognition at Recent International Conference
The Kpone Landfill Decommissioning Project, an initiative by the Government of Ghana under the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, received global acclaim at the World FIDIC Conference held in Geneva from September 7 to 10, 2024. The projects's success, including the use of ClosureTurf, highlights the essential role of infrastructure in improving lives and fostering a better world. - September 25, 2024 - Watershed Geo
MBP Circular Solutions Sdn Bhd Aims to Deliver Sustainable Solutions to Malaysia’s Circular Economy
The newly founded Malaysian company MBP Circular Solutions Sdn Bhd is focusing on developing the circular economy in Malaysia. The company has a strong local presence and is part of the international activities of MBP Solutions. - August 22, 2024 - MBP Solutions
Servpro Aids Colleton Medical Center in Restoring Services After A/C Outage
Colleton Medical Center temporarily shut down inpatient services due to a loss of air conditioning. The hospital quickly installed replacement units and worked with Servpro to dehumidify and sanitize the facility. By Thursday, most services were restored, and patients were returned. Elective surgeries will resume on Monday. The emergency department remained open throughout the disruption, with support from Colleton County Fire Rescue. - July 20, 2024 - Servpro of South and West Charleston
Servpro of South and West Charleston Tackles Chiller Failure at Colleton County Medical Center
Servpro of South and West Charleston successfully restored Colleton County Medical Center (CMC) after a chiller failure caused high humidity and temperature throughout the facility. Within 48 hours, the team deployed 38 employees and necessary equipment to dehumidify and restore air quality, ensuring the hospital's vital services were resumed quickly. This demonstrates Servpro's expertise in disaster recovery and dedication to serving their community. - July 19, 2024 - Servpro of South and West Charleston
TriHaz Solutions Launches Sharps Disposal Program
TriHaz Solutions, in partnership with Star Pharmacy, has launched a community sharps disposal program. Safe, compliant sharps waste disposal is a challenge for individuals. Here's what the two companies are doing to provide a safe, convenient solution in parts of northern Alabama and southern Tennessee. - April 04, 2024 - TriHaz Solutions
Green Apple Award Winner, Waste King, Becomes Green World Ambassador
At a ceremony held in the Houses of Parliament, at the Palace of Westminster, in London, at the end of November, Waste King was named a winner of this year’s Green Apple Environment Awards. The awards celebrate environmental best practice and are open to any organisation, community or... - December 06, 2023 - Waste King
Thomas Coletto, a BIM/VDC Leader in Water Treatment and Semiconductor Facilities, Visits Autodesk University on His 10th Anniversary in the Industry
Coletto participated in Autodesk University 2023. This convention was held November 13-15 in Las Vegas and is the premier conference for AEC, manufacturing, media, and construction industries. This was a milestone for Coletto, as he celebrated his tenth anniversary in the construction industry. He marked the occasion by attending the Autodesk University event, where he was promotion to an executive of business development for his private construction company. - November 28, 2023 - Thomas-Coletto
IHMM Announces January 2024 Board Re-Election of Melissa A. Hamer and Daniel S. Blankfeld
The Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM) is pleased to announce the board re-election of Melissa A. Hamer, Esq., CHMM and Daniel S. Blankfeld, CSMP, CSHM. Ms. Hamer looks forward to continuing the work she began during her first term as an IHMM At-Large Director and IHMM Board... - November 22, 2023 - Institute of Hazardous Materials Management (IHMM)
Waste King Helps Hightown Keep Its Carbon Footprint to a Minimum
Hightown Housing Association (HHA) has increased its commitment to working with Waste King to improve the efficiency and cleanliness of its waste collection and disposal processes, while also being environmentally friendly and keeping the charitable housing association’s carbon footprint to a... - September 15, 2023 - Waste King
Waste King Reports Rising Revenue and Jobs
Waste King, the environmentally friendly waste collection and recycling services specialist, is experiencing huge growth in its business despite the current challenging market conditions. - August 10, 2023 - Waste King
Charles Rizzo Gifts The Children's Charity Over $5,000 to Assist in Their Efforts to Provide Bikes for Children
The Michigan businessman continues in his commitment to help children with special needs. - July 25, 2023 - Chuck Rizzo, Jr.
Snap Junk Removal Now Offers Dumpster Bag Removal for Any Waste Bag in Houston
Snap junk removal now offers dumpster bag pick up and waste bag pick up, using a special I-beam winch truck which allows them to get to places other companies won't. - May 31, 2023 - Snap Junk Removal
Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration Emerges as a Leading Air Duct Cleaning Service in Buffalo, NY
Call today to have your air ducts cleaned. - January 26, 2023 - Cleanway Cleaning & Restoration
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane Purchases 50 New Marrel Skip Bins and Expands to Southside Brisbane
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane, a full-service skip hires and waste management company located in the heart of Brisbane, Queensland, is proud to announce a service expansion and product inventory update that will help to serve customers across a broad spectrum of locations. Starting today, Pro Skip Bins... - December 02, 2022 - Pro Skip Bins Brisbane
Promet Source Recognized as an Acquia Certified Drupal Cloud Practice Partner
New credentials awarded to partners meeting Acquia’s highest standard for technical delivery. - November 30, 2022 - Promet Source
Salinas Valley Recycles Helps Feed Hungry People and Not Landfills While Reducing Climate Impacts
To assist in expanding food recovery capacity, ReGen Monterey and Salinas Valley Recycles are excited to announce the Edible Food Recovery Grant Program. As food insecurity has no boundaries, all jurisdictions in Monterey County are working collaboratively to contribute to these grant funds. This annual funding opportunity intends to award a total of up to $100,000 to non-profit organizations, businesses, or public entities that collect, generate, and distribute food to those in need. - November 17, 2022 - Salinas Valley Recycles
FleetGenius Launches Full-Scale Hurricane Ian Relief Efforts
FleetGenius, LLC, the nation's premier waste container and compactor manufacturing, sales, installation, and service company, has launched a full-scale hurricane relief effort to aid in the recovery from the devastation of hurricane Ian. "Florida is our home state and I have been humbled by... - September 29, 2022 - FleetGenius LLC
Rausch USA and POSM Software Enter Into Partnership Agreement for Owl Vision Manhole Camera
Rausch USA has entered into a Partnership agreement with POSM Software to offer and eventually manufacture the newly released Owl Vision Manhole Camera System. POSM Software intends to sell their software (various versions) with the Owl Vision product. POSM Software will complete the initial... - September 14, 2022 - Rausch Electronics USA
BioEnviro Launches Affordable, Reusable Bottles to Make Eco-Friendly Living More Accessible
Bioenviro tries to minimise single-use plastics through the addition of their new reusable and affordable drink bottles. - September 01, 2022 - BioEnviro
Tetra Pak Carton Recycling Initiative Begins in Vietnam Benefitting Hundreds of Informal Waste Pickers
Often deemed hard to recycle, beverage cartons are the focus of a new initiative run by Circular Action, a BVRio group company, in partnership with Tetra Pak and Packaging Recycling Organisation Vietnam (PRO Vietnam). The pilot project will not only provide a recycling solution, but will also... - August 30, 2022 - BVRio
Promet Source Receives Clutch 2022 Leaders Award for Top Illinois Web Developer
Consistently superior client reviews sparks award from leading B2B research, rating and review company. - August 10, 2022 - Promet Source
Pro Skip Bins Brisbane Called Attention to a New Problem on the Rise with Home Batteries
Battery recalls suggest a need for renewable energy waste management plans on a national level. Today, Pro Skip Bins Brisbane has raised an important safety concern with regards to home and electric vehicle batteries. The recent rise in popularity for these sustainable energy alternatives has... - June 30, 2022 - Pro Skip Bins Brisbane
Mega Composting Arrives in Westward Ho!
Earth Friendly Foodware (EFF) is today announcing Westward Ho! Park as the exclusive UK community testing site for the newly launched HOTBIN Mega Composter. As a North Devon Biosphere Business Partner, EFF is committed to promoting, wherever possible, composting waste as an alternative to landfill to help protect local soils. - June 15, 2022 - Earth Friendly Foodware
Mule Box, a Local Dallas Portable Storage Startup, Aims to Kick the National Competition to the Curb
Americans Are Over Reliant on Self-Storage and DIY Home Moving Needs to Evolve-- Here Comes Mule Box. - May 24, 2022 - Mule Box
Pro Rubbish Removal Supports Brisbane Green Rubbish Recycling Awareness Week
Raising Awareness for the Planet’s Fragile State Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane, a highly-rated rubbish removal company, is proud to announce the launch of its Brisbane Green Rubbish Recycling Awareness Week. The initiative is to help raise awareness for proper green rubbish disposal... - May 24, 2022 - Pro Rubbish Removal Brisbane
Southington, CT Junk Removal Company Saves Local Animals
Junk Bear, a Southington-based junk removal company, has recently added "animal rescue" to its long list of credentials, rescuing kittens, a dog, and even raccoons over the past month. - May 19, 2022 - Junk Bear