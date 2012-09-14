COMPANY PROFILES Profile your business on PR.com CTR Computer & Technology Rentals Mississauga, Canada CTR specializes in short term rentals and sales of electronic and electrical equipment for commercial businesses and industry. Short term... Equinix Asia Pacific Pte Ltd (EQIX) Singapore Equinix is the leading global provider of network-neutral data centers and Internet exchange services for enterprises, content companies,... Equivity, LLC. Edgewater, FL Equivity, LLC (http://www.equivity.com) is a full-service provider of information technology hosting solutions which offers a suite of Internet... Madgex Brighton, United Kingdom Madgex are the UK’s leading supplier for commercial outsourced job board and resume software and services. Madgex has successfully... Companies 1 - 4 of 4 Page: 1

