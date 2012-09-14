PR.com is a leader in paid and free press release distribution. To reach journalists, increase online visibility, and attract new customers, submit via our global online news and press release distribution service to top search engines, thousands of websites, social media, blogger networks, as well as via print, broadcast, radio, mobile channels, and more.

The New Meddco Android and iOS App Update to Make Healthcare Services Affordable Meddco is a unit of Professional TPA Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. It acts as an intermediary between the health consumers, doctors, hospitals and ambulance providers. The objective is to make healthcare better by price transparency. At Meddco, Hospitals offer fixed price surgery packages to help patients make informed decisions between seeking treatments. - June 22, 2019 - Meddco

BlazeTools Technology Consulting Begins Offering Services in Central Massachusetts BlazeTools is a full service technology consulting service that has begun operations in central Massachusetts. Providing services such as vendor management, help-desk services, on and off site services, and a strong history of saving business owners money, allows them to help business owners compete in a digital world. - April 09, 2019 - BlazeTools

Meddco Launches Series of New "Price Transparent" Healthcare Apps in India The truth is... you are not the only person concerned about ever-increasing healthcare expenditures. - January 23, 2019 - Meddco

Hotellobot: The World’s First Personal Hotel Concierge Robot Hotellobot is an ingenious guest information service software that can be paired with Hotellobot Robot Hardware to make the world’s first and only personal hotel concierge robot. Hotellobot Software can be used in conjunction with Amazon Dot Voice Hardware, Amazon Spot Screen Hardware or Hotellobot... - September 07, 2018 - Hotellobot

ISEL Global Organizing Two Day Online Workshop on Six Sigma Green Belt on 17-18 Feb. 2018 Institute for Skill Enhancement & Learning – ISEL Global is organizing two day extensive online workshop on Lean Six Sigma Green Belt intended for professionals fascinated in learning. The first day of workshop will begin on February 17, 2018 and continue through February 18, 2018 with two days of workshop facilitated with project work. - February 16, 2018 - ISEL

nDivision Inc. Acquired by Go2Green Landscaping, Inc. Glendale, CA based Go2Green Landscaping, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTGN) (“Go2Green”, or the “Company”), has announced its acquisition of nDivision Inc. a Texas-based information technology services company. Go2Green Landscaping, Inc. will immediately begin to operate under the nDivision... - February 15, 2018 - Go2Green Landscaping, Inc.

CloudBalkan Announces Mikrotik Cloud Hosted Router Appliance for Powerful Cloud Networking Mikrotik Cloud Hosted Router is now available on CloudBalkan. Powerful cloud based network appliances can now be used for routing and switching, cloud based network load balancing, firewalls and plenty of other network applications. The big news opens a new page in the company's portfolio by adding... - February 06, 2018 - CloudBalkan

CloudBalkan Has Announced Block Storage Service in Addition to Its Cloud Servers CloudBalkan Storage Drives come in any custom size from 1GB to 2TB and with up to 64 drives per server. - November 09, 2017 - CloudBalkan

Loco Moco Sec 2018: Conference Tickets and Speaker Lineup Now Available Registration is now open for the 1st annual Loco Moco Security Conference. - November 04, 2017 - Loco Moco Security Conference

MyCrop, Amongst Top 66 Innovative Global StartUps to Pitch at Rise 2017, Hong Kong "RISE Is Building A Cult Like Status, The New Hot Ticket On The Tech Conference Scene - Forbes" A startup conference like RISE where entrepreneurs, startups, investors and the press meet has taken a cult like status. While RISE is taking shape of tsunami in Hong Kong, the destination for Asian... - June 26, 2017 - MyCrop Technologies Private Limited

Simplified Software Development and The Jha Group to Become Simplified Nutrition Online Solutions Stephen Bennett and Satish Jha collaborate to form new company entitled Simplified Nutrition Online Solutions based out of Boston, MA with satellite office in Tampa Bay, FL. - May 03, 2017 - Simplified Nutrition Online Solutions

Internet Platform for Skilled Africans to Earn Income Goes Live The African continent with a population of almost a Billion people, has one of the youngest population in the world. The unemployment rate is high across many countries of Africa. The use of Internet is rising among Africans. The expansion of internet access across many African countries provides opportunities... - February 01, 2017 - Ecommerce Technology Alliance

Alpha Nodus Brings Gravity IoT Platform to Lighting, HVAC Industry Groundbreaking connectivity and intelligence ecosystem will re-invent energy efficiency indoors. - January 07, 2017 - Alpha Nodus Inc

Manchester Cloud IT Provider Continues Rapid Growth with Move Into New Warrington Premises Provider of managed cloud IT services Synextra has now completed the move into its new, 1500 sq ft premises located in Warrington. Boosted by an impressive first financial year, Synextra looks to bring its innovative cloud-based virtual desktop and hosting to even more companies across the UK. The now... - April 22, 2016 - Synextra

Netwise Hosting Shortlisted as Finalist in DCS Awards 2016 Award-winning data centre and colocation supplier Netwise Hosting has announced its shortlisting in the Data Centre Hosting/Co-location Supplier of the Year category at the 2016 DCS Awards. - March 23, 2016 - Netwise Hosting

Netwise Hosting to Officially Launch It's New London Central Data Centre to the Public This February Thursday 25th February is the date set for the public launch of Netwise Hosting's brand new state-of-the-art data centre, a big day indeed for London's technology landscape. - February 06, 2016 - Netwise Hosting

Alcor Solutions Inc. Acquires Business Process Partners to Expand Their Enterprise Service Management Consultancy Globally Alcor Solutions Inc. today announced its acquisition of Canada based Business Process Partners, the company that helps customers get value from their IT investments. This acquisition re-emphasizes Alcor Solutions Inc. leadership in the ITSM market and helps them achieve their goal of becoming a global... - January 13, 2016 - Alcor Solutions Inc.

Blow and Drive Interlock Corp (BDIC) Now Approved in 7 US States for DMV or Court Mandated Use by DUI Offenders as Part of Their DUI Education Program Authorities in 7 US States have approved the BDI-747 Alcohol Ignition Interlock Device that is required by the Department of Motor Vehicles or Court to be installed in the vehicle of most DUI offenders, including first time DUI offenses. The BDI Model 747 has passed all the requirements in the following 7 US States. California, Oregon, Texas, Arizona, Kentucky, Oklahoma and Tennessee. - October 22, 2015 - Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation Begins Servicing DUI/DWI Offenders Our goals from inception to revenue generation have been accomplished. - August 26, 2015 - Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation

MSP1 is Now the Authorized Global Distributor of Sangfor Products Sangfor Technologies, a leading international networking brand has officially partnered with MSP1. MSP1 is now the authorized global distributor of Sangfor products. Sangfor brings a suite of world-renowned networking products – leading the China and APAC markets in WAN Optimization, Next Generation... - August 22, 2015 - MSP1 Technologies Inc

Pioneering ServiceNow – MuleSoft Integrations for Your Enterprise’s Success Alcor Solutions Inc. today announced its silver sponsorship for MuleSoft CONNECT 2015, the premier integration conference for CIOs, IT leaders and technologists to address the challenges of the digital era. CONNECT takes place from May 27-29, 2015 at the Hilton Union Square Hotel in San Francisco. Alcor... - May 22, 2015 - Alcor Solutions Inc.

Penton Technology Names Chess, Inc. to the MSPmentor 501 Global Edition Denver based Chess, Inc has been named to the MSPmentor 501 global edition, a ranking of the top 501 IT and managed service companies in the world. - April 09, 2015 - Chess, Inc.

SP Technolab Provides Best Guidelines: What is New in WordPress 4.1 Version for Theme Developers Finally the much-awaited release of the year, WordPress 4.1 version named “Dinah” has been announced with a wide range of newly added features and refinements, that are sure to speed up the development process. The most striking feature of the version includes the introduction of an all new... - February 15, 2015 - SP Technolab Pvt. Ltd.

Netwise Hosting's New London Central Facility Almost Ready for Initial Occupancy London's newest data centre is almost ready for initial customer occupation, according to the management team at award-winning hosting provider Netwise Hosting. - January 24, 2015 - Netwise Hosting

Alcor Solutions Inc. Joins the MuleSoft Partner Program Alcor Solutions Inc. joins the MuleSoft Partner Program to Deliver Integration Platform and Services for Connecting Applications in the Cloud and On-Premises. - December 20, 2014 - Alcor Solutions Inc.

SolVPS is Now Accepting Bitcoin VPS Payments SolVPS announces new availability of Bitcoin VPS payments for its Linux and Windows VPS hosting services. - July 11, 2014 - Gaiacom, L.C.

Augmented Reality Just Got More Real with New Tech Start-Up AR Builder The Vancouver, BC based company announced the launch of their easy-to-use, fully customizable augmented reality App – 30th June 2014. AR Builder creates a pivot-point in the marketplace by providing clients with a self-contained solution to their need for a custom branded environment in mobile... - July 02, 2014 - AR Builder

SolVPS Launches Linux VPS Hosting on Full SSD Platform SolVPS launches new Linux VPS hosting packages featuring SSD VPS storage and rapid deployment in the USA and UK. - June 23, 2014 - Gaiacom, L.C.

Netwise Hosting Commended at Prestigious London Business Awards 2014 Netwise Hosting's Founder and Managing Director, Matthew Butt, has been commended in the highly competitive 'Entrepreneur of the Year' category at this years London Business Awards. - June 20, 2014 - Netwise Hosting

World’s Most Highly-Evolved Software Development Platform Thrusts Enterprise IT Into “Generation App” GeneXus™ X Evolution 3 is on a mission of enterprise mobility. The latest software development platform from GeneXus, EV3 is optimized to handle big data and help enterprise developers extend existing systems to new platforms. It features: 1) Code generation for iOS, Android, Windows 8, Blackberry and responsive web applications; 2) Automatic relational database generation; and 3) Data and system integration solutions. It’s an all-in-one ticket to the next generation of enterprise applications. - June 13, 2014 - GeneXus USA

Gotekky New VPS Cloud Hosting Plans - Super competitive for 512M RAM, 20GB SSD Storage & 1TB Data Transfer & even more for 2GB RAM, 50GB SSD Storage & 3TB Data Transfer. Gotekky, a leading North American VPS & Cloud Servers' Hosting Provider, is now delivering its VPS Cloud hosting services 100% SSD at super affordable packages. Clients have now a large choice of plans from 512Mb RAM to 8GB RAM. - June 06, 2014 - Gotekky

Gotekky Launches Its Resellers & Affiliate Program for All Its VPS Hosting, Dedicated Server & Cloud Managed Services in North America with 24*7 Bilingual Support Gotekky, a leading North American VPS & Dedicated Servers' Hosting Provider, is now delivering its hosting services to partners worldwide with 24*7 bilingual client support located in North America. - June 05, 2014 - Gotekky

Gotekky Doubles Its VPS Hosting & Dedicated Server Capacity & Bandwidth in North America for All Its Servers’ Infrastructure to Support Its Continuous Growth in 2014 Gotekky, a leading North American VPS & Dedicated Servers' Hosting Provider, completed the implementation of Phase 2 of its capacity expansion within its datacenter with more VPS & Dedicated Servers available to its future & its existing clients worldwide. - June 05, 2014 - Gotekky

Sureline Systems Selected as a Red Herring Top 100 North America Winner Sureline Systems, creator of SUREedge Business Continuity Software, selected by Red Herring as one of the leading 100 startups in North America. - May 31, 2014 - Sureline Systems

Gotekky Implements the New Patch KERNELCARE for RHEL 6, CentOS 6, OpenVZ and CloudLinux to All Its VPS & Dedicated Servers at No Extra Cost for Its Clients Gotekky, a leading North American Web Servers Hosting, VPS Hosting & Dedicated Servers' Provider, completed the implementation of KernelCare to all their VPS & Dedicated servers within all data centers on May 26th, 2014. - May 28, 2014 - Gotekky

SolVPS Announces Windows VPS Hosting Service SolVPS announces a new and advanced Windows VPS hosting platform, featuring SSD VPS storage, and availability in the USA and UK. - May 16, 2014 - Gaiacom, L.C.

ITExpertWebinars' Free Webinar Titled "Begin a Career in Information Technology (IT)" ITExpertWebinars are here to help provide their clients with the guidance and know-how they need to succeed in the field of Information Technology. - May 13, 2014 - ITExpertwebinars.com

New Invention Protects Against Credit & Debit Card Fraud The SignalVault is a new invention that protects consumers against credit and debit fraud. Crowd Hacking puts millions of card holders at risk, as criminals are now identity thieves are now able to simply walk past you and capture your card details. - May 03, 2014 - SignalVault

New Dedicated Server Line Introduced by Webhostingiseasy, LLC Enterprise level dedicated servers in U.S. based datacenters become flagship product - April 18, 2014 - WebHostingIsEasy, LLC

RedArray Adds New Cheap Server Options to High-Performance Server Line Dedicated server hosting provider announces new availability of low-cost dedicated servers, featuring advanced processors, professional data center accommodations, and high-capacity bandwidth. - March 19, 2014 - Gaiacom, L.C.

RedArray Launches Smart Dedicated Server Hosting Service in Equinix Data Centers RedArray announces a new "smart" dedicated server hosting service that provides automated infrastructure deployment in worldwide data centers. - February 05, 2014 - Gaiacom, L.C.

Netwise Hosting Secures Site for Major New Central London Data Centre Leading independent data centre operator Netwise Hosting has gone public this week with details surrounding it's latest venture - a new 11,000sq ft facility in Central London. - December 04, 2013 - Netwise Hosting

Netwise Hosting Reports KPI Results for Q1 & Q2 2013 This August has seen leading independent data centre operator Netwise Hosting release it's key performance results for the first half of 2013. - August 15, 2013 - Netwise Hosting

AllCountyJobs.com Launches New Sites on Madgex Platform AllCountyJobs.com have migrated their complete network of regionally focused job sites to the award-winning Madgex job board platform. With 29 local job boards within the Washington DC to Boston corridor, AllCountyJobs.com.com currently serves over 127,000 jobseekers along the East coast each month. The... - August 02, 2013 - Madgex

Netwise Hosting Highly Commended as Best Green Business at South London Business Awards The team at Netwise earn further accolades this year, as they are highly commended as Best Green Business in South London. - July 13, 2013 - Netwise Hosting

Improvements to Resilience and Uptime Guarantee at Netwise Hosting's South London Data Centre Enhancement works to connectivity and power at NH:DC1 have bolstered the facilities' total resilience and capacity, culminating in an improved SLA for all customers. - June 26, 2013 - Netwise Hosting

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Launches JSJobs Powered by Madgex Wisconsin’s largest newspaper, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, has launched a brand new jobs platform through Madgex called JSJobs. The new site has been entirely redesigned and benefits from a range of dynamic tools and features to help jobseekers find the latest jobs and employers access the... - May 24, 2013 - Madgex

Free Dell 1U Cloud Server with Any London Rack Space Deployment at Netwise Hosting Netwise Hosting have this week announced another bold colocation promotion - a free high-specification Dell C1100 Cloud server with all rack space configurations. - May 10, 2013 - Netwise Hosting