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Within Technology Leasing
Car Rental Gateway Launches CarCloud, Uniting Distribution, Operations and Fleet Management in a Single Rental Platform
Car Rental Gateway (CRG) has launched CarCloud, an all-in-one platform that unifies car rental distribution, operations and fleet management. Built for operators and franchise/affiliate networks, it links bookings, vehicles, pricing, tasks, damage, payments and digital customer journeys with live data, helping groups scale as one brand without replacing every local system. Available now via demo request. - March 30, 2026 - Car Rental Gateway
ZT Mining Launches an Accessible Cloud Mining Plan to Start 2025
ZT Mining has launched the Deluxe Plan, a 10-day cloud mining option with daily return. Perfect for beginners and investors, it eliminates hardware costs and simplifies maintenance. With transparency, sustainability, and 24/7 support, ZT Mining makes crypto mining easy and accessible globally. - January 07, 2025 - ZT Cloud Services Limited
ZT Mining Introduces Accessible Cloud Mining Solutions for Cryptocurrency Enthusiasts
ZT Mining positions itself as a leading free cloud mining site, offering secure, transparent, and accessible solutions for cryptocurrency enthusiasts. With innovative features, sustainable practices, and global reach, the platform caters to both new and experienced miners, making it a standout choice in the cloud mining industry. - December 29, 2024 - ZT Cloud Services Limited
ZT Mining Helps Busy Professionals Enter the World of Bitcoin Mining Without Stress
Balancing a demanding job with the desire to explore new opportunities can be challenging. Lisa, a full-time marketing manager in her early 30s, had been curious about cryptocurrency for years. But she didn't know where to start between long hours at work and managing her personal life. Lisa first... - December 16, 2024 - ZT Cloud Services Limited
ThrottleNet Named #1 IT Firm In St. Louis for 9th Straight Year
ThrottleNet Also Named #2 in Cybersecurity by Small Business Monthly - August 18, 2023 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Again Named a World Premier Managed Service Provider by Channel Futures MSP 501
Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best in Class Businesses Growing via Recurring Revenue and Innovation - June 30, 2023 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Launches Security Awareness Training for Businesses
ThrottleNet named the #1 Cybersecurity Firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly, says it is offering security awareness training to meet the challenges of today’s complex cyberthreat landscape, and the profound impact a businesses’ employees can have on company... - May 13, 2023 - ThrottleNet
AITPChicago to Host OT, IIoT and IT Trends in Manufacturing Event
Operations Technology, Industrial Internet of Things and Information Technology: The Convergence of these key technologies and what it means for your company, more importantly, how you can set up an industry 4.0 practice and win early by avoiding the typical pitfalls many experience. - February 17, 2023 - AITPChicago
ThrottleNet Again Named Top Cybersecurity Firm by Small Business Monthly
ThrottleNet announces it has once again been named one of the top cybersecurity firms in the region by St. Louis Small Business Monthly magazine. 2023 marks the fourth year in a row ThrottleNet has made the list of top cybersecurity firms. The magazine named ThrottleNet the overall #1 company in... - February 11, 2023 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Again Named Top IT Firm by Small Business Monthly
ThrottleNet Also Named Best in Customer Service in St. Louis Region. - January 15, 2023 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Offers Free Audits, Posters and Tips for National Cybersecurity Month
ThrottleNet, named the #1 Cybersecurity firm and #1 IT firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly, announces it is offering many free tools for download such as posters, puzzles, infographics, and coloring pages for all businesses during National Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October. The goal... - November 06, 2022 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Named #1 IT Firm in St. Louis for 7th Straight Year
ThrottleNet announces it has been named the top IT firm in St. Louis for 2022 by St. Louis Small Business Monthly magazine. This is the seventh year in a row ThrottleNet has been named the #1 IT Firm in the metro area, providing outstanding outsourced IT management and security solutions to... - August 31, 2022 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Named #1 Cybersecurity Firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly
ThrottleNet announces it has been named the top cybersecurity firm in St. Louis for 2022 by St. Louis Small Business Monthly magazine. This is the third year in a row ThrottleNet has made the list of top cybersecurity firms and the first year it has received recognition as #1 in the metro... - August 19, 2022 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Again Named One of the World’s Premier Managed Service Providers by Channel Futures MSP 501
Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best in Class Businesses Growing via Recurring Revenue and Innovation - July 21, 2022 - ThrottleNet
Soakmont Group Announces LOI with a Canadian Regulated Financial Institution
This groundbreaking agreement brings together blockchain and financial expertise under a regulated environment. - June 17, 2022 - Soakmont Group Inc.
ThrottleNet Named Best in Reliability by Small Business Monthly
ThrottleNet Recognized for Outstanding Service Delivery and Support. - April 04, 2022 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Named Top Cybersecurity Firm for 3rd Year in a Row by Small Business Monthly
ThrottleNet Also Honored for Best in Customer Service. - February 07, 2022 - ThrottleNet
Xigent Acquires JMFerron Technologies
Xigent to serve clients better by expanding cloud offerings with the acquisition of JMFerron, a Minneapolis application performance management specialty company. - November 04, 2021 - Xigent
Infinity: The DNA of Music Revealed
MatchTune, the startup of composer André Manoukian and engineers Philippe Guillaud, Igal Cohen Hadria, Hervé Gourdikian, has created Infinity: a technological innovation combining artificial intelligence with human intelligence, opening up new voices in the musical... - October 29, 2021 - MatchTune
ThrottleNet Offers Free Audits, Posters and Tips for National Cybersecurity Month
October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month and ThrottleNet announces it is offering many free tools for download such as posters, puzzles, and video conference backgrounds to help businesses become more proactive to enhance cybersecurity in their own companies. All are available at the... - October 14, 2021 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Launches New Website
Website is Easy to Read, Highly Informative and Mobile Friendly - October 06, 2021 - ThrottleNet
Compugen Systems Inc. Awarded Top 50 Most Promising Microsoft Solution Providers by CIOReview
Compugen is included in CIOReview’s annual listing of Top 50 companies that are at the forefront of providing Microsoft solutions and transforming businesses. - September 22, 2021 - Compugen Systems Inc.
ThrottleNet Named #1 IT Firm In in St. Louis for 6th Year in a Row by Small Business Monthly
ThrottleNet Also Honored as a Top Cybersecurity Firm - September 22, 2021 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Named One of the Fastest Growing Companies in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly
ThrottleNet joins a group of 49 other honorees who will play a large role in the future of business in St. Louis. - August 13, 2021 - ThrottleNet
Offix Announces Opening of New Eastern Shore, Virginia Location
Offix is proud to announce the opening of its newest location, servicing the Eastern Shore region of Virginia and Maryland. The recent acquisition will allow Offix to further expand its position as premier dealer of document technology in Virginia. - August 04, 2021 - Offix
ThrottleNet Named One of the World’s Premier Managed Service Providers by Channel Futures MSP 501
Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best In Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. - July 16, 2021 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Reveals 4 IT Compliance Mistakes and How to Fix Them
Ransomware, malware, and other cybersecurity issues are testing IT departments, many too busy to keep up with the latest regulations. Four common IT compliance mistakes should not be overlooked, ones that can be extremely costly to a business in the long run. - June 11, 2021 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Offers Free Cybersecurity Training for St. Louis Area Businesses
"Our goal is to inform local companies about the many ways a cybercriminal can infiltrate their system and provide them with action steps, from highly trained experts, to avoid it from happening.” - George Rosenthal - May 06, 2021 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Launches Free Webinar on Cybersecurity Training
ThrottleNet announces they have launched a free webinar on Cybersecurity Awareness Training in 2021. The webinar has been recorded and is available on the ThrottleNet website at ThrottleNet Cybersecurity Training. ThrottleNet is offering a series of monthly webinars in 2021 to help small business... - February 12, 2021 - ThrottleNet
WebCreek Receives SOC2 Certification of Data Security and Protection
1) Houston-based company, with 9 offices around the world, receives SOC2 Compliance Certification; 2) Meeting the Security Trust Service Principle of SOC2 Compliance, the company promises all-secure digital transformation; 3) WebCreek reaffirms its commitment to providing Custom Software and IT Outsourcing services with privacy, control, and quality assurance - January 13, 2021 - WebCreek
ThrottleNet Named Top Cyber Security Firm for Second Year in a Row by Small Business Monthly
ThrottleNet announces they have once again been named one of the top cyber security firms in St. Louis by St. Louis Small Business Monthly magazine. This is the second year in a row ThrottleNet has received this special honor. ThrottleNet joins an exclusive group selected as a Best In Cyber... - January 09, 2021 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Named Best In Customer Service for 7th Year in a Row by Small Business Monthly
Companies selected for Best In Customer Service represent the best of the best in maintaining the highest quality in product and service delivery. - December 13, 2020 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Offers Free Data Security Toolkit for National Cybersecurity Month
October is National Cybersecurity Month and ThrottleNet, a St. Louis based cybersecurity and IT firm, has a free online toolkit to help local businesses improve their data privacy and corporate safety. The goal of Cybersecurity Awareness Month (NCSAM) is to raise awareness about the importance of... - October 16, 2020 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Announces Move to New Offices in St. Louis
ThrottleNet's new 8,500 square foot offices currently provide space for ThrottleNet’s 40+ employees with open work spaces, offices and recreation areas. The facility can be expanded for up to 50 team members. - October 03, 2020 - ThrottleNet
ThrottleNet Once Again Named #1 IT Firm in St. Louis by Small Business Monthly
This marks the fifth year in a row ThrottleNet has received the magazine’s top ranking. - September 04, 2020 - ThrottleNet
Odoo Dashboard Ninja App by Ksolves Crosses 500+ Downloads
National Stock Exchange (NSE) listed, Ksolves India Limited today announced that their most selling and most popular Odoo Dashboard Ninja app has crossed over 500 downloads on the app store by all the iPad, web, and mobile users worldwide. "In a very short period of time, the most popular,... - August 27, 2020 - Ksolves Store
The First Profanity Filter App for Spotify and Apple Music is Finally Here
Communitext LLC is excited to announce the launch of Nofanity Music, a profanity filter that removes swear words and offensive language from songs on Spotify and Apple Music. The official launch date for Nofanity Music is April 13, 2020. - April 09, 2020 - Nofanity
London Based Openitio to Deliver Out-of-the-Box Compliance for PSD2 Fallback / MCI Readiness
London headquartered Open Banking specialist Openitio launches out-of-the-box technology that meets PSD2 MCI requirements, compliant with the Finance.UK specification, supporting installation and go-live in days. - February 06, 2020 - Openitio Limited
CiGen Releases Free eBook: Complete Guide to Implementing RPA Across 11 Industries
This downloadable eBook on how to get started with RPA deployment contains: Practical benefits that companies can achieve by implementing RPA; Real world use cases for RPA in many industries; Which processes to automate to enhance performance; How to measure the ROI of RPA deployment. - December 21, 2019 - CiGen
The New Meddco Android and iOS App Update to Make Healthcare Services Affordable
Meddco is a unit of Professional TPA Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd. It acts as an intermediary between the health consumers, doctors, hospitals and ambulance providers. The objective is to make healthcare better by price transparency. At Meddco, Hospitals offer fixed price surgery packages to help patients make informed decisions between seeking treatments. - June 22, 2019 - Meddco
BlazeTools Technology Consulting Begins Offering Services in Central Massachusetts
BlazeTools is a full service technology consulting service that has begun operations in central Massachusetts. Providing services such as vendor management, help-desk services, on and off site services, and a strong history of saving business owners money, allows them to help business owners compete in a digital world. - April 09, 2019 - BlazeTools
Meddco Launches Series of New "Price Transparent" Healthcare Apps in India
The truth is... you are not the only person concerned about ever-increasing healthcare expenditures. - January 23, 2019 - Meddco
Hotellobot: The World’s First Personal Hotel Concierge Robot
Hotellobot is an ingenious guest information service software that can be paired with Hotellobot Robot Hardware to make the world’s first and only personal hotel concierge robot. Hotellobot Software can be used in conjunction with Amazon Dot Voice Hardware, Amazon Spot Screen Hardware or... - September 07, 2018 - Hotellobot
ISEL Global Organizing Two Day Online Workshop on Six Sigma Green Belt on 17-18 Feb. 2018
Institute for Skill Enhancement & Learning – ISEL Global is organizing two day extensive online workshop on Lean Six Sigma Green Belt intended for professionals fascinated in learning. The first day of workshop will begin on February 17, 2018 and continue through February 18, 2018 with two days of workshop facilitated with project work. - February 16, 2018 - ISEL
nDivision Inc. Acquired by Go2Green Landscaping, Inc.
Glendale, CA based Go2Green Landscaping, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTGN) (“Go2Green”, or the “Company”), has announced its acquisition of nDivision Inc. a Texas-based information technology services company. Go2Green Landscaping, Inc. will immediately begin to operate under the... - February 15, 2018 - Go2Green Landscaping, Inc.
CloudBalkan Announces Mikrotik Cloud Hosted Router Appliance for Powerful Cloud Networking
Mikrotik Cloud Hosted Router is now available on CloudBalkan. Powerful cloud based network appliances can now be used for routing and switching, cloud based network load balancing, firewalls and plenty of other network applications. The big news opens a new page in the company's portfolio by... - February 06, 2018 - CloudBalkan
CloudBalkan Has Announced Block Storage Service in Addition to Its Cloud Servers
CloudBalkan Storage Drives come in any custom size from 1GB to 2TB and with up to 64 drives per server. - November 09, 2017 - CloudBalkan
Loco Moco Sec 2018: Conference Tickets and Speaker Lineup Now Available
Registration is now open for the 1st annual Loco Moco Security Conference. - November 04, 2017 - Loco Moco Security Conference
MyCrop, Amongst Top 66 Innovative Global StartUps to Pitch at Rise 2017, Hong Kong
"RISE Is Building A Cult Like Status, The New Hot Ticket On The Tech Conference Scene - Forbes" A startup conference like RISE where entrepreneurs, startups, investors and the press meet has taken a cult like status. While RISE is taking shape of tsunami in Hong Kong, the destination for... - June 26, 2017 - MyCrop Technologies Private Limited
Simplified Software Development and The Jha Group to Become Simplified Nutrition Online Solutions
Stephen Bennett and Satish Jha collaborate to form new company entitled Simplified Nutrition Online Solutions based out of Boston, MA with satellite office in Tampa Bay, FL. - May 03, 2017 - Simplified Nutrition Online Solutions